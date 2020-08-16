The original six seasons of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air were consistently some of the best TV a '90s sitcom was capable of producing.

They were mostly silly fun—Will Smith making goofy faces and teasing Uncle Phil, Geoffrey making snarky comments, and Carlton doing his iconic dance—but there was always a core of genuine emotion and a willingness to tackle some heavy issues.

Yet there was still a fundamental rule of television at the time that Fresh Prince could not break: At the end of every story arc, whatever dark subject matter had been covered, everything would be neatly wrapped up with a comfortable, positive lesson.