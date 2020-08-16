<p></p><center><script async="" src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script>
</script></center><p></p><p>Galbraith was also an active member of her Chicago community, volunteering at <a href="http://girlsrockchicago.org" target="_blank">Girls Rock! Chicago</a>, where she taught music to teens. "Sometimes at camp, bands are having a hard time—kids are struggling, they're not getting along, they're having a hard time writing the songs, whatever it is," camp director Melissa Oglesby fondly remembered.<br></p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-634"> </div>
<!-- End Ezoic - incontent11 - mid_content --></p><p>"And we have band coaches who float around and come in and magically save the day," Oglesby says. "There are very few people who can do that—it takes a very special kind of person, and that was the best skill that Meghan had."<strong> Involved in the DIY scene and a proud queer femme, Galbraith was inspirations and a source of compassion and hope to all.</strong></p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-635"> </div>
<p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube">
<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a3251d80ad02e7cca90c6b342af0ae40"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/oIfYq0F0yGc?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">8 Inch Betsy - About Control</small>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oIfYq0F0yGc" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a>
</small>
</p><p>And of course, there was her band. As her passion, Galbraith's music made huge waves in punk and DIY communities and continues to reverberate among those who knew and loved her (and hosts of new fans). 8 Inch Betsy combined a riot grrl attitude with '90s pop punk, and during their tenure they toured with the likes of The Gossip, Girl in a Coma, Marnie Stern, Sybris & Jucifer, Cyndi Lauper and Indigo Girl Amy Ray.<br></p><p>The band was comprised of Galbraith, bassist Eli Burke, and drummer Melissa Thomas. They began playing together in 2004 after they came together to form a band in Chicago. All three of the members identify as queer or trans, leading their music to be classified as "queercore," but <em>Mean Days</em> focuses less on sexuality and more on the universals of the human experience, in all its complexity, violence, and euphoria.</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-636"> </div>
<!-- End Ezoic - incontent22 - long_content --></p><p><em>The Mean Days </em>is a textured and complex album, but it's all held together by Galbraith's voice—distinct and hoarse and profoundly human, it adds a sense of haunting, ragged world-weariness to all of the songs. </p><p>Lyrically, the album focuses on the often private, cloistered universals of human experience: on self-loathing, on the cruelty and loneliness of being alive. Musically, the album is a testimony to the cathartic euphoria of creating art that shares our deepest secrets with the rest of the world.</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-637"> </div>
<p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-rebelmouse-image">
<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU1OTU4Ny9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyODc1Nzk1MX0.1v8eyQAyvpqOgi6iEIGZY3QKIgNmVj9IZFWHBbILDJw/img.jpg?width=980" id="f9eb2" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="81cf482695c88536f836ac7ff2584500" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="8 Inch Betsy">
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">8 Inch Betsy</small><small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">Meghan Galbraith</small></p><p>Songs like the title track "Mean Days" are heavy-hitting, high-energy electric punk bangers, held together by growling electric guitar and talkative basslines. Galbraith's voice is the unifying factor, lowering to bleak mumbles and rising up to screams in the chorus. <strong>"It's all lost in the design, floating effortless, we reach no consequence," she sings—a perfectly nihilistic and quintessentially punk f*ck you to the heavens and to the sometimes hellish nature of life on Earth.</strong><br></p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-638"> </div>
<!-- End Ezoic - incontent33 - longer_content --></p><p>Other songs, like "So Dark" and "Night," are slower burns. "Night" in particular is dark and brooding, a compilation of wailing guitar peals that sound a bit like howling wolves. "Night" is the kind of song that encapsulates the electric horror of loneliness, the way it crawls and embeds itself in the brain. </p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-soundcloud">
<iframe src="https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https://soundcloud.com/307knox/05-night" width="100%" height="480" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="eaadbc23c32108e7eef9bd6e812f87a2"></iframe>
</p><p>"Waiting for you patient in the kitchen, you've turned out all the lights," sings Galbraith. "Looks like I'm in for the night." It's desolate but not defeated—the tension in the guitar and bass drum hits makes the song feel almost like a celebration of sorrow. <br></p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-639"> </div>
