Sometimes the amount of change that the world needs feels totally overwhelming, and it can be impossible to know where to begin.

But the truth is that change doesn't happen through massive, revolutionary action. It's about starting with one small step and then taking those steps over and over and over again.

This roundup is by no means meant to be all-encompassing. Instead, these are six steps to take if you don't know where to start on your journey towards fighting for true justice. These are jumping-off points you're frustrated by the world's ills and you want to fight, but are searching for a place to start.

1. Fight for Breonna Taylor

This week, many Black Lives Matter organizers are concentrating their efforts on accountability for cops who killed Breonna Taylor.



