Growing up a One Direction fan, I am brimming with unnecessary knowledge of four British (and one Irish) men. I have continued to follow Harry Styles throughout his illustrious solo career, and I still watch their This Is Us documentary once a year. And in the world of boybands and sick obsession comes fan fiction.

Yes, I'm no stranger to the classic fanfic lore: your mother sold you to One Direction because she couldn't pay her bills, or Harry is the emotionally unavailable soccer star at your school and you, dear Y/N, are the nerd assigned to tutor him. And some fanfics were so addictive that they were turned into films -- see: the After series by Anna Todd.

But now, we've been introduced to a new band in a new film that totally doesn't ring any familiar bells: August Moon.

Who Is August Moon?











August Moon is the fictional band in the new Amazon Prime movie, The Idea Of You, directed by Michael Showalter and starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine. Based on the novel by Robinne Lee, "The Idea Of You" was fashioned after Harry Styles and his rumored love for older women. The internet has already been abuzz comparing Galitzine's Hayes Campbell to Styles- the patchwork tattoos, the One Direction-inspired photoshoots and mannerisms, and of course the British accent.

24-year-old lead singer Hayes meets 40-year-old Solene (Hathaway) at Coachella (where else?) and sparks fly. If you want to read more about what happens in the trailer, check out our recap here!

Just like Daisy Jones & The Six,August Moon will be releasing their music on streaming platforms across the world. Their first song, "Dance Before We Walk", was featured in the trailer today.

The song itself isn't as bad as I anticipated, it's reminiscent of British synth indie pop made popular by bands like The 1975. Singing alongside Galitzine, there's Jaiden Anthony, Raymond Cham, Vik White, and Dakota Andan. And it looks like that won't be the last of August Moon!



The band has also just activated an Instagram account (and it already has over 5k followers), so it truly looks like they're taking the Daisy Jones approach. The hype surrounding any band mirroring One Direction is huge, and it only amplifies when the lead singer is played by a current Hollywood heartthrob who's seemingly in everything.

You can listen to "Dance Before We Walk" here:



















MORE ABOUT THE IDEA OF YOU



Directed by Michael Showalter

Screenplay by Michael Showalter and Jennifer Westfeldt, Based Upon the Book by Robinne Lee

Produced by Cathy Schulman p.g.a., Gabrielle Union p.g.a., Anne Hathaway p.g.a., Robinne Lee, Eric Hayes, Michael Showalter, Jordana Mollick

Executive Produced by Douglas S. Jones, Jason Babiszewski, Jennifer Westfeldt, Kian Gass

Starring Anne Hathaway, Nicholas Galitzine, Ella Rubin, Annie Mumolo, Reid Scott, Perry Mattfeld, Jordan Aaron Hall, Mathilda Gianopoulos, Raymond Cham Jr., Jaiden Anthony, Viktor White, Dakota Adan

Genre Romantic Drama

Based on the acclaimed, contemporary love story of the same name, The Idea of You centers on Solène (Anne Hathaway), a 40-year-old single mom who begins an unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), the lead singer of August Moon, the hottest boy band on the planet. When Solène must step in to chaperone her teenage daughter’s trip to the Coachella Music Festival after her ex bails at the last minute, she has a chance encounter with Hayes and there is an instant, undeniable spark. As they begin a whirlwind romance, it isn’t long before Hayes’ superstar status poses unavoidable challenges to their relationship, and Solène soon discovers that life in the glare of his spotlight might be more than she bargained for.

Runtime: 115 Minutes