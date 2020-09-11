On "From King to A GOD," Conway The Machine Is Eager To Lead His Community
The rappers debut album was finally released today.
When Buffalo emcee Conway The Machine was shot in the back of the head in 2012, it paralyzed the right half of his face and left him grief-stricken.
"I just got into this shell, and I was just f*cked up," he recently told Complex. "I didn't want to come out of the house or come out of my room. I thought people were going to be looking at me crazy." But in his eyes, this depressive episode wasn't due to the life-altering trauma he experienced, but due to "in a sense, [caring] what people [thought] for a small moment."
He embraced his injury and curated his newfound lisp into a distinctive flow that added an ominous tone to his delivery. His tragedy didn't derail his ventures but instead inspired grit, and he openly aligned himself with the street culture that had threatened his life. "You can't relate if you ain't never stood on a curb," he rapped viciously on 2018's "Eight Birds." He eviscerated any naysayers who spoke down on his lyrical ability and wasn't interested in converting those who couldn't relate to his sound.
Anyone who has followed Griselda's explosion over the last few years knows Conway remains the group's strongest writer, but on past records, his undeniable talent was often marred by his adamant focus on the sounds of '90's hardcore rap. His music was inflexible by choice.
CONWAY - LEMON ft. Method Man (GXFR WU TANG) www.youtube.com
Not caring what people thought inevitably made him difficult to relate to at times. "I was a piece of sh*t" he told Complex. "I was broke for a while. And my baby mother used to be on my back about all that sh*t...and I'm over 30. It [was] looking like you're a piece of sh*t, you know what I mean?"
From King to A GOD, his debut album and most versatile effort to date, is meant to rewrite this narrative. He is not so much aligned with his Buffalo-roots grime as he is "elevated" above it, his actions now serving as a direct reflection of his community rather than as a result of it. "I done a lot of sh*t that I regret," he sings over uplifting piano chords on "Seen Everything But Jesus." "But I was tryna just get my respect." On From King to A GOD, his sound is less stuffy and more alluring to the peering eyes who don't quite understand the Griselda hype.
There remain plenty of grubby instrumentals for the Griselda devotees–"Spurs 3" is a disorienting odyssey of xylophone chords that sound like a music box breaking down–and plenty of complex bluster (he refers to his old neighborhood as the place "where the fiend clean your whole backyard just to smoke a piece"), but the album thrives when Conway visibly pushes himself out of a corner.
Conway's emphatic delivery is elevated by a DJ Premier instrumental ("Nothin Less"), but he also tackles the metallic sheen of a Murda Beatz record with youthful buoyancy and precision ("Anza,") and he even sings an R&B hook ("Seen Everything But Jesus.") Meanwhile, "Front Lines" serves as a political call-to-action ("We ain't takin no more, we ain't just pressin' record. Can't watch you kill my brother, you gon' have to kill us all,"), as he embraces his cultural prowess more directly than he ever has.
He takes a few moments on "Spurs 3" to list off iconic hip-hop personalities who have deemed him and Griselda "the best" and uses further praise from DJ Sway as standalone interludes. On From King to A GOD, Conway has realized that he actually does care about a lot of things, and that those benevolent intentions are a sign of strength rather than weakness. "Was in the streets, but I still provided the hope for those guys," he raps on "Fear of God," "I'm just lettin' my soul fly."
From King To A GOD
Hip-Hop's Most Annoying Fanbases
Stan culture is just thee worrrrrrrstttt
Travis Scott fans went insane across the country when the famous rapper debuted his collaborative McDonald's meal earlier this week.
On the day of the launch, Scott arrived at Mickey D's oldest location in Downey, California, to greet fans as they waited in line for the coveted burger–which is merely a quarter pounder with bacon, shredded lettuce, fries, and BBQ sauce. Videos show that the fans, who (mostly) wore masks but otherwise did not maintain social distancing, immediately swarmed the rapper.
Logic<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzkyMjI3MC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyODYwNzAwN30.NNjy0SIs8e0AmAIZI-jB2ahyrdwfz170H_mY1kt9g7Q/img.jpg?width=980" id="eaa35" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c51ee7cac36d3f2b84a41a6eb4f51038" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Logic fans" /><p>"LoGiC iS tHe GrEaTeSt rApPer aLiVe" is often cited by Sir Robert Bryson Hall II's fans, but "Rat Pack" aficionados have often mistaken the emcee's spitfire delivery for lyrical substance. In reality, Logic has never rapped anything <em>that </em>groundbreaking. He is by no means a talentless hack, but his subject matter is often recycled, and the Hip-Hop community regularly clowns him as a result. He is a technically gifted emcee, with his nerdy persona and belief in universal empathy admirable (at least on the surface); but in execution, the biracial emcee often breezes over the very subject matter he prides himself on dissecting.</p> <p>"Logic's calls for civic action seem woefully ignorant to how oppression and white supremacy work," wrote <em>Pitchfork</em>. "[N]ot once does he consider how being white-passing could skew his perception of what it means to be black." His ambitions, much like his raps, are so general and <a href="https://www.theringer.com/music/2018/3/29/17176208/logic-rapper-netflix-rapture" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">grandiose that they're </a>callow. His fans, as a result, are usually just as naive. </p>
Nicki Minaj<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzkyMjMxNS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzMjQxMzA5Mn0.bb0rqTYpaWbuvtB-dNIvstmgbnQ2-sZ1EFQAwJC_fZE/img.jpg?width=980" id="6329e" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="09b59ae2878f1ed581aaad5c7eec8058" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p>The Barbz remain some of the nastiest fans in music. They stan Nicki Minaj to a toxic extent, often harassing anyone who besmirches their coveted emcee. In the past, they've initiated campaigns of death threats, texted disturbing messages to <a href="https://www.thedailybeast.com/nicki-minaj-and-the-abusive-stan-culture-epidemic-where-do-i-draw-the-line" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">people's phones</a>, and have even tried to have the rapper's <a href="https://www.bet.com/music/2017/03/06/remy-ma-nicki-minaj-fans-probation-officer.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">past foes arrested</a>. Despite Minaj's recent onslaught of problematic behavior, the Barbz have remained steadfast in their admiration of their queen, ready to pounce at anyone who has a problem with <a href="https://www.popdust.com/nicki-minaj-on-sexual-abuse-2638971246.html" target="_self">Nicki Minaj's duplicitous behavior</a>. </p>
Eminem<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzkyMjM5NC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NDU4NzQzMH0.fNy7oiJ4tw93ytlPcknwEcQYOek2ZIRnkQHPDs8jJjo/img.jpg?width=980" id="984f6" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4840a400bae1139ea1fd88c73f0d9a13" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Eminem fans" /><p>To be fair, Eminem's bandwagon fanbase is well-deserved. Despite the rapper's problematic notions, he remains one of the greatest emcees of all time. But why do his fans have to be so irritatingly passionate? This question may go eternally unanswered, but his fans are annoying nonetheless. In part, his fame came thanks to his shock-and-awe tactics, many of which have aged poorly, and he's even acknowledged that they <a href="https://medium.com/@victor_c13/the-problem-with-eminem-fans-by-an-eminem-fan-bbb9b8024235" target="_blank">were immature and misogynistic</a>.</p> <p>But in the eyes of Eminem devotees, anything he touches turns to gold, and refusing to hold your favorite artist to any sort of standard is undoubtedly problematic. Not to mention the phrase, "I don't listen to rap, but I like Eminem" is one that comes up time and time again when referencing the rapper's fanbase. In the end, that speaks volumes about a person's tastes, considering Eminem's pop-rap aesthetic made him one of Hip-Hop's most commercially accessible rappers in recent years.</p>
Drake<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzkyMjQzNy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMDYyMTc0NH0.Oyg59zbr_jTWm6COzyD18AhqMHWyHSsZMCPdiujuYvg/img.jpg?width=980" id="2b870" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="dbda4956a5f7da7547e150eef3d7fe3d" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="drake fans" /><p>Another artist who is rarely held to any standard by his fans, Drake has stans who can never stop talking about how Aubrey Graham is the best at everything. Look, we understand, Drake is truly the most prolific artist of his generation, but it's undeniable that the quality of his songs has been on a downward spiral for years. "I'm Upset" was <a href="https://pitchfork.com/reviews/tracks/drake-im-upset/" target="_blank">abysmal trash</a>, "Toosie Slide" was a vapid attempt at a TikTok track, but both tracks still charted high and went platinum. Drake fans will consume anything the man puts out, and that's just... annoying.</p>
Chance the Rapper<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzkyMjQ2NC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNDEwOTM5NX0.1inffmYPH9HKZxD0365OZ1BSCvEsI6EcF5a2u8PPXGs/img.jpg?width=980" id="5eaa1" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4a846a453c3e4c0d94239bd0f3d7c98a" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="chance the rapper fans" /><p>Chance seems like a real stand up guy, but his music as of late has been pretty mushy gushy. Despite groundbreaking features that should have elevated the project, Chance's debut <em>The Big Day</em> was one of the <a href="https://www.popdust.com/chance-the-rapper-debut-album-review-2639372937.html" target="_self">most disappointing efforts of 2019</a>. The record was an exhaustive slog, and at times it was just plain corny. "Hey there, lovely sister, won't you come home to your mister?" Chance muttered on the cringe-worthy "Let's Go On a Run." "I've got plans to hug and kiss ya, I've got plans to hug and hug and hug you!" Chance fans are often just as corny as <em>The Big Day's</em> lyrical content. Many discovered the Chicago emcee after his <em>Acid Rap</em> mixtape and have kept him up on a high horse ever since.</p>
J. Cole<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzkyMjUxMS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzOTk1Nzg2OX0.Ln_M8wXgIu1BxODBTfg_7QhyzFkugyQqdAMMkvk-T2I/img.jpg?width=980" id="337fe" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="76c3ad67ab400b018c1021bbb14211ad" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="J cole fans" /><p>It's true that <em>2014 Forest Hills Drive </em>is a classic. It's true Cole went triple platinum with no features, but Cole fans refuse to let you forget the latter, and that's annoying. The phrase "J. Cole went platinum with no features" was so abused on the internet by Cole fans between 2014-2018 that even the emcee couldn't stand it. "I was loving it," he told GQ. "But the second or third time, I was like, 'All right, it's almost embarrassing now. Like 'All right, man, y'all gonna make me put a feature on the album just so this sh** can stop." </p><p>Cole fans remain relentless in their worship of the rapper, so much so that his name and discography are always being <a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%23Jcole&src=typeahead_click" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">discussed on Twitter in some form or another</a>. Not to mention, fans are known to get over-the-top emotional every time Cole <a href="https://twitter.com/DJFessa/status/986055935809474560?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E986055935809474560%7Ctwgr%5Eshare_3&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.complex.com%2Fmusic%2F2018%2F04%2Fj-coles-rabid-fanbase-is-actually-pretty-great" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">announces his return with a new album or single</a>. The jokes are all in jest, but Cole's latest efforts, both musically <a href="https://www.vulture.com/2020/06/j-cole-noname-snow-on-tha-bluff.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">and otherwise</a>, have been either <a href="https://pitchfork.com/reviews/albums/j-cole-kod/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">dull or self-righteous</a>. Plus, with the <a href="https://www.popdust.com/noname-response-j-cole-2646210430.html" target="_self">Noname drama far from resolved</a>, it remains to be seen whether Cole fans have been riding the bandwagon a little too hard.</p>
Kendrick Lamar<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzkyMjUyNy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzMTAwMTQxMX0.zj-yyfrhQgwX919TH3aglIT4joZ_lzZsp9JFkZ7zSL8/img.jpg?width=980" id="19159" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="29c3d04e105adca377db03109df7dc45" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Kendrick Lamar fans" /><p>We've all met a Kendrick devotee at one point or another. They call him the GOAT or the new Tupac, and they present themselves as Hip-Hop purists and often appear disgruntled when shown mumble rap or anything that's not lyrically dense. That's not necessarily a bad thing; Kung Fu Kenny deserves all the praise and accolades he's accumulated. But there is so much good music out there and so many other artists who are just as talented as Kendrick, with the emcee himself co-signing a bunch of them.</p><p><span></span>"Kendrick Lamar is sitting atop the hip-hop throne, but he's no selfish ruler," wrote <a href="https://www.xxlmag.com/kendrick-lamar-artist-cosigns/" target="_blank"><em>XXL</em></a>. If he's able to expand his musical tastes, his fans should be able to as well.</p>
Kanye West<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzkyMjU1Ny9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNzg0MTYzNH0.49tsNzHOtQSSsFjyEFZyS9HY9cRdmlQzwtsGRLZ3V5o/img.png?width=980" id="04a81" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e6a5d3d0fc65763d34fe8a686253497f" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Kanye West fans" /><p>At this moment, Kanye West fans are so problematic that they may lead to another four years of Trump. The creative genius has <a href="https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/marcusjones/kanye-west-controversies-timeline" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">trivialized everything from slavery to women's rights</a>, and his fans still go toe-to-toe with any naysayer who says West is mentally unstable and problematic. The artist's interviews in recent years–in which he's often indignant about the criticisms that trail him–are filled with ramblings that are impossible to follow, but any Kanye West clansman will often brush off such critiques with a "he's just smarter and more woke than you, and that's why you can't understand" excuse. The answer to that is: No. He is mentally ill, self-destructive, and<a href="https://www.popdust.com/why-you-shouldnt-vote-kanye-2020-2647173266.html" target="_self"> should not be president.</a></p>
Killer Mike Was Right to Meet With Brian Kemp
How are activists supposed to "speak truth to power" if they're not allowed to be in the rooms where power lives?
Killer Mike is widely considered to be one of the best political voices in hip-hop.
One half of the duo Run the Jewels, the Atlanta-based rapper is known for his outspoken support of progressive candidates like Bernie Sanders and policies like Medicare for All, legalization of cannabis, and demilitarizing the police. He has advocated for voters not to let their support be taken for granted—to ask for something in return for their votes. But now he's coming under fire from Twitter for meeting with Georgia governor Brian Kemp.