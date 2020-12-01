Good News for BTS ARMY — BTS Doesn't Have to Join the Army (Yet)
The newly passed "BTS Law" allows K-pop stars to defer mandatory military service.
This week South Korea's National Assembly passed a law that is sure to have BTS ARMY cheering them on.
Generally speaking, all South Korean men are required to spend at least 18 months enlisted in the military, with the final cut-off for entry at age 28. But the new legislation — informally referred to as "The BTS Law" — will allow K-pop stars who meet certain requirements to defer until the age of 30.
The nation's tense geopolitics — with the threat of renewed conflict with North Korea constantly looming — have made universal conscription a priority since the 1950s, with around 600,000 citizens in active duty. The U.S., by comparison, has a population more than six times the size of South Korea, but only around twice the number of active military personnel.
There have long been exemptions for elite athletes, prominent actors and directors, and professional musicians deemed to be culturally significant. But K-pop has not previously been considered grounds for any special treatment.
For bands like Big Bang, that has meant taking a hiatus while members complete their military service. In addition to the grueling physical and mental toll of military service, that kind of time commitment has the potential to derail careers.
Other performers have gone to great lengths to avoid enlisting — and have been punished for it. But for BTS that won't be an issue — not yet, anyway.
Only idols whose work has been officially recognized for enhancing global recognition of Korean culture will qualify for deferment under the new rule. But for BTS — whose single "Dynamite" recently became the first K-pop song to reach number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 — that's no problem.
Recognizing the fact that BTS is uniquely responsible for introducing much of the world to K-pop, the South Korean government awarded them with the requisite medals back in 2018. The Hwagwan Orders of Cultural Merit acknowledged their contribution to spreading Korean culture and language worldwide.
The new law comes just in time for the band's oldest member, Kim Seok-Jin — or "Worldwide Handsome Jin" as he prefers to be known— to defer. Now, instead of serving in the army, BTS can spend the next two years serving hits to ARMY — as their fans are known.
The idea is that they can serve their country more effectively as performers than as soldiers. With sold-out performances around the world and numerous collaborations with some of America's biggest pop stars, they are unofficial ambassadors for Korea. As one lawmaker put it, "It's a sacred duty to defend our country, but that doesn't mean that everyone has to carry a weapon."
Considering the fast pace of the K-pop world — with Blackpink and BTS constantly battling for streaming records, and new idols debuting every month — this is good news. As loyal as K-pop stans tend to be, there is a limit on how much they can recycle old footage into anti-racist fancams.
K-pop fans will stand by their favorites through scandals and feuds, but 18 months of military service is a long time to keep fans waiting. Some of ARMY would no doubt find other idols to obsess over. The K-pop hype industry would look for somewhere else to point the spotlight, and BTS members' fame would likely fade.
For the time being, that's not an issue, but two years goes by quickly. If BTS are still topping international charts in 2022 — and introducing millions to the world of K-pop in the process — will the Korean government pass another law allowing them to defer once more?
Will they continue to get special treatment as a driving force in K-pop? Or, in an industry that worships youth — some idols debut at just 15 years old — will performers approaching their 30s be seen as yesterday's news?
In either case, the new law means that Kim Seok-Jin and the rest of BTS are in the clear for now, and fans who were looking forward to their postponed "Map of the Soul" tour may soon get to see them live.
Rosario Dawson Sued for Alleged Transphobic Assault: Hate Crimes Rising in America
Updated 11/30/2020:
While many fans rejoiced at Rosario Dawson's recent appearance as Ahsoka Tano on The Mandalorian, plenty were dismayed and disappointed that the 41-year-old actress has a lawsuit against her and her family based on their alleged attack of a transperson and "longtime family friend."
Prior to Dawson's anticipated debut on The Mandalorian, LGBTQ+ fans felt that little attention was paid to the pending lawsuit, which felt like added erasure of trans rights in a year when 39 transgender or gender non-conforming people were killed in targeted crimes, often with the added insult of being unreported or misreported. (That's to say nothing of non-fatal violent crimes against transpeople, including a recent attack against Laverne Cox and her friend.)
Initially, the lawsuit against Dawson and her family included battery, assault, trespass, discrimination, civil rights and labor violations. However, recent court documents show that 18 of the 20 claims have been "withdrawn voluntarily without a settlement."
"The Undoing" Overestimated Hugh Grant's Charm And Nicole Kidman's Green Coat
Not even Nicole Kidman's green jacket could save the new HBO series.
An emerald green coat rarely carries a show as heavy as an HBO drama, but Nicole Kidman's did so admirably in The Undoing.
Besides Kidman's definitively stunning costumes (that green coat deserves an Emmy), there were very few concrete takeaways from The Undoing, the new HBO limited series based on the book You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff Korelitz. Still, it's worth noting that the show, which premiered October 25th to favorable reception, had a very promising start.
Paul Mescal, Phoebe Bridgers, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge Made a Music Video
Many media worlds have collided at once in the new music video for Phoebe Bridgers' "Savior Complex."
The black-and-white music video stars Paul Mescal, the gorgeous Normal People co-lead who shot to fame earlier this year thanks to his brilliant performance and now-infamous neck chain.
Mescal went from being a relative unknown to achieving a rare kind of superstardom this year; his boyish good looks and complexity made him the subject of many a profile.
As if that weren't enough of a high-profile collaboration, the video was directed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, creator and star of Fleabag and the subject of many a Phoebe Bridge-related joke.
"Juno" Star Elliot Page Comes Out As Transgender
"I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot."
Academy Award-nominated actor Elliot Page has come out as transgender.
Page, known for his roles in films like Juno, Whip It, and Inception, announced his coming out in a social media post today. "Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot," he wrote. "I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life."
Meet the Man Kim Kardashian Is Trying to Save from Death Row
Brandon Bernard is scheduled for execution in December, more than 20 years after crimes he committed as an 18 year old.
With all the chaos of 2020, not a lot of attention has been paid to the fact that the federal government has started executing prisoners.
At the state level, of course, the death penalty has never taken a break. Over 1,500 prisoners have been executed in the U.S. since the 1970s. But until 2020, only three prisoners had been executed by the federal government.
Under President George W. Bush, Timothy McVeigh, Juan Raul Garza, and Louis Jones Jr. were executed between 2001 and 2003. Then, for more than 17 years, the federal government got out of the execution business.