Being a celebrity is hard work, I’m sure, but I am here to argue that being a fan is almost harder. Sure, they have to fight to remain relevant in an ever-changing market. Yes, they have to constantly try not to say anything that will get them canceled . Boohoo!

But the fans, the fans have the short end of the stick. Take little old me, for example. I have a dwindling savings account and zero self control. This combination forces me to buy anything a celebrity I like makes — I can’t help it!

Some celebrity brands might really be worth the money. Consumers are putting more emphasis on quality, and companies are listening. So it’s safe to say I will spend a good amount on a celebrity brand.

But lately, I’m on a budget.

I’m trying to move out into my own apartment so I no longer have the extra funds to buy Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty products all day long. It’s tragic, I know. But I shouldn’t have to choose between a full face of makeup or next month’s rent.

I get why some of these brands are so expensive. There’s packaging and production and higher quality ingredients … blah, blah, blah. Allegedly, they all contribute to the cost of a celebrity’s product . But high quality makeup doesn’t have to be astronomically priced.

Just because it doesn’t hurt your wallet, doesn’t mean it’s not a great product. Take the cult-classic, drugstore favorite, Wet N Wild for example. Their Photo Focus Foundation went viral on TikTok recently. Why? Because it provides a dewy, full coverage look that rivals luxury brands….And it’s $5.

It’s time to realize that not every celebrity makeup brand has to be expensive. With beauty and skincare brands like The Ordinary , elf , and Maybelline all trending recently, fans are realizing that we can still get great products at affordable prices.





Wait…You Can Get Halsey’s Brand At Walmart?

Halsey is ahead of the curve. The pop singer already has a makeup brand, about-face, which is targeted at the experienced makeup lover. However, she wanted to make something geared towards beginners. Thus af94 was born.









Af94 is to be sold exclusively online and exclusively at Walmart locations across the country. In an article for Teen Vogue , Halsey says the line is inspired by her fans:

"af94 is inspired by the kids who show up to my tour dates in my makeup but have to wipe it off before their parents pick them up,"

The quirky name is a combination of Halsey’s initials - Ashley Frangipane - and her birth year - 1994. The line hope to give people creative freedom to be unapologetically themselves.









Here’s the kicker: while most celeb makeup lines are pricey, af94 is all expected to be under $10. It’s completely vegan, clean makeup that is clinically tested to give you great results. It’s proof that we don’t have to sacrifice quality for price.

Good news for anyone embracing bold makeup looks and throwback trends . Af24 is the perfect compliment to your nostalgic going out look. The line is colorful and reminiscent of the 90s, which is when Halsey began to teach herself how to do makeup.

Makeup should be fun and exciting for everyone, which is why Halsey makes it affordable as well. Good makeup should be accessible to everybody who wants to use it.





Ashley Tisdale Makes It Affordable For Us To Live Like Sharpay Evans

In the spirit of savings, Halsey isn’t the only celebrity that wants to share their products at affordable pricing. Ashley Tisdale - that’s right, Sharpay herself - has made a lifestyle wellness brand sold exclusively at Target that is entirely under $17.

We’re talking bath bombs, linen sprays, hair masks, hand serums, the whole nine yards. Sharpay sang about taking “a dip in the pool, a trip to the spa” in High School Musical so Ashley Tisdale could go on to create Being Frenshe .

From perfume oils to body lotions, this line has luxurious products to make you feel like you spent a day at the spa. Accessibility is super important nowadays, especially in a world full of rising prices. Being Frenshe hopefully will set a precedent for other celebrities to make luxury products that don’t hurt our wallets. In the mission statemen t for Being Frenshe, Ashley writes that she began the idea for this company during the pandemic when she took such pleasures in the little things. Little scents that gave her a boost of serotonin like Trader Joe’s jasmine rice and such that kept her sane. “My vision for Being Frenshe is to create high-quality products that help people feel good, and to offer them at accessible prices.”



Accessible Celebrity Brands Are In Right Now

It feels nice to know that there are a few celebs out there that realize we aren’t all rolling in cash. I may be willing to splurge on a few good products here and there, but I can’t keep shelling out $50 on a serum. Halsey and Ashley Tisdale are setting great examples as to how it should be. Making sure everyone, no matter what income, can get their products and feel like the best versions of themselves. My wallet, and my routine, thank you both.



