This week, Harry Styles gifted us with the closest thing we'll get to human contact and summer shindigs for the foreseeable future: his long-awaited music video for "Watermelon Sugar."

Hardly the first sexed-up video to come from Styles, "Watermelon Sugar" shows the former One Direction heartthrob on the beach among a crew of beautiful women as they enjoy the titular fruit, the sunshine, and each other's close company. A song full of sexual innuendos deserves an equally steamy video to match, of course, and Styles has gone so far as to dedicate the "Watermelon Sugar" video to touching.