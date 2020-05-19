RELATED
The Dark Implications of Calling Harry Styles the "Consent King"
The complicated connotations of a well-intended nickname, brought to you by "Watermelon Sugar."
19.05.20
This week, Harry Styles gifted us with the closest thing we'll get to human contact and summer shindigs for the foreseeable future: his long-awaited music video for "Watermelon Sugar."
Hardly the first sexed-up video to come from Styles, "Watermelon Sugar" shows the former One Direction heartthrob on the beach among a crew of beautiful women as they enjoy the titular fruit, the sunshine, and each other's close company. A song full of sexual innuendos deserves an equally steamy video to match, of course, and Styles has gone so far as to dedicate the "Watermelon Sugar" video to touching.
<p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube"> <span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="878c29d3b19ad948802dff99c11fd0ee"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/E07s5ZYygMg?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span> <small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">Harry Styles - Watermelon Sugar (Official Video)</small> <small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit..."> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E07s5ZYygMg" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a> </small> </p><p><br></p><p>But to be a woman in a provocative music video as such can be an intimidating task. Music videos too often objectify women and tend to erase their autonomy—so much so that a Google search for "sexist music videos" autocorrects to "sexiest music videos." As model Ephrata tells it, though, Styles made all of the women in "Watermelon Sugar" feel incredibly comfortable: "Nothing felt forced," she explained in an Instagram livestream, noting how Styles asked for permission to touch her hair while filming. She referenced an inside joke from the set where the models called Styles the "consent king."</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div> <!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-twitter_embed"> <iframe width="100%" height="150" scrolling="no" class="rm-shortcode twitter-embed-1262508349989490689" id="twitter-embed-1262508349989490689" type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1262508349989490689&created_ts=1589840421.0&screen_name=tickIisharry&text=the+director+told+harry+to+play+with+her+hair+but+he+asked+her+if+that+was+ok+first+and+then+they+kept+calling+him%E2%80%A6+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2FbUJmwpdzP2&id=1262508349989490689&name=dani+%F0%9F%8D%89" frameborder="0" data-rm-shortcode-id="d68366e072046ae4922dd229a7277ffd"></iframe> </p><p><br></p><p>I don't doubt that Styles made sure the hands-on nature of "Watermelon Sugar" was entirely consensual; he has a good reputation among his fans, his touring crew, and his ex-girlfriends alike. Calling him "consent king" is a perfectly innocuous gesture, but something about the way Styles stans have latched onto the label is disconcerting. Are our expectations and standards really so low that we feel the need to reward a man with a cutesy, regal title just for being a decent human being?</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div> <!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p>Let me be clear: I do think it's a very good thing that Styles fostered a respectful environment while on set, and the models who gave him the "consent king" nickname absolutely meant no harm. But Styles' fanbase is largely comprised of impressionable girls and young women. Yes, Styles might be leaving a positive impact on younger generations and showing them how easy it is for men to be feminists, too, and that's fantastic. But to reward Styles so vehemently for making sure his peers were comfortable feels overly congratulatory, as if to imply that Styles' decency is a great feat for mankind–when it should be a standard that we, as women, expect. After all, if we <em>don't </em>expect that minimum standard of respect, then how do we positively reinforce feminism and an understanding of consent in the average man without setting up an expectation for a reward? It's not like you get extra credit in class for being polite to your teacher.</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div> <!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p>Another dark side of uplifting Styles as a "consent king"is the sheer fact that celebrities, especially those who are white men, can deceive and disappoint us—no matter how highly we think of them or how squeaky-clean their track record is. A simple scroll through Vox's massive <a href="https://www.vox.com/a/sexual-harassment-assault-allegations-list" target="_blank">list</a> of well-known men accused of sexual misconduct shows just how often we can be let down by the famous men we idolize. This isn't to say I'm waiting for the day Styles gets accused of harassment—he probably won't, and I'd be devastated if he did—but celebrity idolization can be dangerous. It's best we not get into the habit of thinking these humans we don't personally know have no flaws. I hate to be the one to tell you this, but even Harry Styles isn't perfect (although he is seemingly quite close.)</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div> <!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><h2></h2><p>I don't want to discredit the "Watermelon Sugar" actresses for how happy they are to have felt safe while on set with Styles. I just hope that his fans—of all ages and genders—don't come to associate consent with something that is valuable because it is scarce. Consent can and should be expected in all of your physical relationships. I encourage everyone to follow Styles' example—even Ephrata added that she felt compelled to ask for his consent before kissing his cheek. That's wonderful, but don't expect a crown for doing it.</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div> <!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p>
A summertime anthem.
R3HAB and A R I Z O N A - "Feel Alive" from "Scoob!" Movie
A summertime anthem.
19.05.20
Press Photo
R3HAB teams up with NJ-based trio A R I Z O N A for their new single "Feel Alive," a breezy, feel-good anthem anticipating summer.
"Feel Alive" is also from the soundtrack for Scoob!, starring Mark Wahlberg, Zac Efron, Tracy Morgan, and Simon Cowell, among other stars. The song delivers an upbeat melody, along with delicious falsetto vocals, evoking memories of warm days and building to a cool beat drop to boost your mood. "Balconies in the summertime / A pack of cigarettes and a little red wine."
Chris Wills Releases “L.A. on My Mind”
Bluesy rock with a driving rhythm and raw, rasping vocals
19.05.20
Press Photo
Indie-rock singer-songwriter Chris Wills releases retro-flavored "L.A. on My Mind."
Chris shares, "It's about a young man who's going to go out west and make a life for himself on his own terms. Moving to where there's more freedom and opportunity." Blending late '60s blues-laced rock with a driving rhythm and raw, rasping vocals, "L.A. on My Mind" conjures the sound of The Rolling Stones covering Chuck Berry. "I've been hanging 'round town / There's nothing to see / I've talked to all the people 'bout old memories / Is this the total sum of all I'll ever be? / Well I'm leaving with L.A. on My Mind."
