On TikTok's Whitewashed Occultism: Confessions of a Starseed
A Starseed "cult" leader went viral on TikTok....but the true history of Starseeds is far weirder and includes fringe futurists, multi-dimensional transmissions in Folsom Prison, and ancient aliens who look like the Virgin Mary.
"I'm a starseed," begins a TikTok by Unicole Unicron, which went viral in August.
The self-proclaimed "pop star cult leader" (who uses the pronouns xe/xir) characterizes starseeds as alien consciousnesses born into human bodies.
Unicole Unicron goes on to say that starseeds are smart, psychic, lonely types who often have mental illnesses. This definition is in line with those who join Facebook groups like "Newly Awakened Starseeds, Indigo, Crystal and Rainbow Children" or "Galactic Federation Of Starseeds And Lightworkers" or read Gaia articles that say heady things like, "Starseeds are traveling souls from other planets who incarnated on Earth to inspire and heal human beings, and to participate in the planet's evolution."
Thanks to xir's viral TikTok (as well as a VICE article from 2016 titled "I Was Brainwashed by a Feminist Digital Cult Leader"), xe has become the platform's de facto starseed representative–which I find unfortunate, because xe's content sets my teeth on edge.
Admittedly, I find most starseed content on TikTok to be superficial and tone-deaf to the shifting needs of young people spiraling into post-dystopian ennui. My criticisms are not based in skepticism about the starseed concept—I have long identified as a starseed myself.
Instead, I rail against the centering of the stories of white American and European starseeds for a variety of reasons. During the Black Lives Matter protests in June, I felt compelled to call out a lot of starseeds for their toxic positivity.
Starseeds are not just white people who commune with the aliens via the Galactic Federation Council. Your local starseed may be a power-hungry politician on Capital Hill...a single mom living on a Native reservation...or a Black sci-fi writer attending an MFA program. Some remember past-life memories of life in the Sirius star system, have alien-human hybrid DNA, or have made contact with an Acturian spaceship that no military radar can detect. Brad Steiger's 1975 book, Gods of Aquarius (whose success helped put the term "starseed" into pop culture) even mentions starseeds who have visions of The Virgin Mary.
The centering of white stories has always been an issue in the New Age community, and TikTok has also been criticized for boosting white creators over BIPOC creators.
Fortunately, there have also been viral starseed TikToks by Zia Puig-Mannah, a Lebanese-Venezuelan trans, queer, and disabled theorist, artist, activist, and Ph.D. student at the University of California Santa Cruz (UCSC). They are well-known for channeling "light language," which is a healing modality that incorporates sound and movement.
Zia explains, "I telepathically receive frequencies/vibration from extra-dimensional beings and/or group consciousness—and turn them into gestures, sounds, and/or art pieces that factually affect, shift, change, alter the nature of our holographic reality."
Zia's way of conceptualizing starseeds is similar to my own. They say, "I thinkfeel [Zia's own term] that defining 'starseeds' simply as 'souls coming from another planet' constitutes a dangerous trap. it is a simplification of the entanglements making the multiverses, of the workings of consciousness, and the complexities of our journeys as multidimensional beings having a human experience."
The Timelessness of Starseeds
It may be tempting to say that the starseed is a modern concept due to its New Age aspects, but in actuality, starseeds have been recognized since the beginning of mankind. Diverse cultures from all around the world, including Egyptian, Zoroastrian, Norse, Chinese, and indigenous people in North and South America, have spoken about powerful entities who came down from the sky to help humans (sometimes even falling in love/lust and having hybrid children with said humans).
Native tribes in the Americas talked about "star people" with the everyday familiarity that cultures in the British Isles discuss the fae. Some of the most compelling mapping of UFO and starseed info comes from Indigenous people, as recounted by books by Professor Ardy Sixkiller Clarke. Brad Steiger, who was initiated into the Wolf Clan of the Seneca Tribe, writes in Gods of Aquarius that there is even some conjecture that elves, little people in cross-cultural folklore, and the fae may be aliens after all.
The book also has an entire chapter devoted to the Egyptian goddess Sehkmet, and features numerous mentions of old-school occult and witchy influences, such as The Theosophical Society's Helena Blavatsky's contact with "The Masters" and Robert Anton Wilson's synchronicity with the Sirius star system after he performed a Holy Guardian Angel ritual.
Ancient cultures often referred to these types of entities as goddesses, gods, or angels, but in today's post-religious world, the word "alien" can be used as a synonym for what were once considered deities.
"I believe we are all Starseeds. It is just that indigenous people know that; that is how we are brought up," says Barbara Hand Clow, whose book The Pleiadian Agenda: A New Cosmology for the Age of Light (1995) helped bring starseeds back into mainstream consciousness. "I am part Cherokee, and was trained in the traditions as a child, so I always understand that I came from the stars."
The actual term "starseed" was solidified in the early 1970s by Dr. Timothy Leary, famed Harvard psychologist turned psychedelic-hippie-icon. Initially arrested on trumped-up drug charges, Leary spent time in Folsom Prison because he had tried to break out of another prison. During this incarceration, Leary co-wrote Starseed: Transmitted from Folsom Prison, which was followed by Terra II: The Starseed Transmission.
These books, which contain passages about how humans have "nervous systems capable of communicating with and returning to the Galactic Network," impressed famed astrophysicist Carl Sagan so much that he visited and befriended Leary in prison. Leary also explored SMI2LE (Space Migration, Increased Intelligence, and Life Extension), which are far-out and environmentally dystopian ideas about how humans will awaken to their alien origins, leading them to realize that they don't have to be tied to Earth, thus leaving and colonizing a new planet when Earth's resources run low.
Leary's futurist ideas were based on the theory of panspermia, which gained traction back at the turn of the 20th century through the work of Swedish Nobel-prize winning astrophysicist Svante Arrhenius. Arrhenius postulated that life on Earth was "seeded" by microbes from outer space (hence "panspermia"), providing an exciting alternative to Darwinism and other Earth-based evolutionary theory.
Contemporary starseeds have taken the idea of panspermia one step further, aligning it with the myths of their ancestors. It isn't just microbes from alien meteors that seeded life on Earth—it's the actual aliens themselves. "I understand myself to be a Human-Sassani hybrid, and a Sirian-Orion Starseed," says Zia. "In my private sessions with my students, I always make the spacetime to explain that humans are technically the result of genetic programs between diverse alien races. We are all made of/with alien and primate DNA."
This more expansive framework is also echoed in Gods of Aquarius. Even though the book is often considered the granddaddy of pop starseed-UFO information, much of it is also about the exploration of alien as archetype, as "protean-psychoid," where "protean" means it is reflecting the context of the time period and "psychoid" is related to the psychological state of the observer (e.g. the starseed).
In other words, aliens are both "real" and also accessible symbols that allow modern humans to make sense of our visceral, numinous, multi-dimensional experiences. When starseeds describe star systems and alien races, they are speaking on many levels, and often are speaking about different things.
Thus, someone who identifies as an Andromedan starseed would be different from a Pleiadian starseed. Many starseeds have had first-hand experiences of interacting with aliens since hildhood, but some (like me) don't have those memories. For us, articles with headlines like "10 Ways to Know if You're Pleiadian" are not particularly useful. Instead, the best way to figure out if you're a starseed (and what kind) is through self-awareness and reflection.
Aliens and the Archetypal Journey
Leary's futurist idea of hybrid alien-human lineage, as well as humanity's eventual exodus from Earth, can be viewed as modern retellings of deep archetypal journeys. As reports of alien sightings around the world increased after World War II, so did the publication of science fiction stories and portrayals of alien contact on TV and movies. It may seem odd to include pop culture phenomenon into an analysis of "objective" history, but as underlined by the academic work of Hayden White and Michel-Rolph Trouillot, it is often in art that the deeper more authentic history is hidden.
A prime example of this can be found in Afrofuturism, an artistic movement that started with Sun Ra (born Herman Poole Blount), an accomplished jazz musician and philosopher who claimed to have been abducted by aliens, taken to Saturn, and told by aliens to "transport Black people away from the violence and racism of planet Earth."
Sixty years later, there's talk about "decolonizing your mind" when recounting an exotic past on a linear timeline–and yet, when it comes to ideas of a shared future featuring aliens and space or a Star Trek-esque unity, much of the conversation is still white AF. Much of mainstream media reporting of the New Age movement is centered around those who exploit woke capitalism, like Gwenyth Paltrow's GOOP, or around those who embody neo-hippie ethos.
It's no wonder that conspiracy theories and derision towards starseeds abound. The most common argument seems to be that "starseed" is a label that a bunch of hippies from the 1970s and 1980s decided to bestow on their neurodivergent children (along with "Indigo/Rainbow/Crystal Children"). This is evidence of the privilege of white starseeds, who have the time and resources to either put their kids in private "Starseed only" academies or homeschool them. These parents are often spiritual anti-Vaxxers who refuse to medicate their progeny, lest the kids' vibes are lowered.
Please, stop using Starseed and Indigo Child when you just mean spiritual, we need to be able to see who the cult leaders are #cult #psa #starseed www.tiktok.com
The actual history of starseed children is based on alien abduction, rather than being born neurodivergent. Starting in the 1960s, parapsychologists started to test children who claimed to have fantastical powers (they could bend spoons and do other impossible feats) after returning from alien abductions. Many of these children were also able to astral project and would even schedule playdates on alien spaceships with other kids in the study.
These children, however, soon grew tired of bending spoons. They didn't want to stand out; instead, they wanted to blend in and utilize their gifts in deeper ways. Many adult Starseeds have undergone similar transformations, trading in the more performative aspects of their identities for deeper realizations that add value to their and their loved ones' lives.
There's a lot of criticism that the alienation that starseeds feel is common to all humans, but it's usually more than just the feels. Often, starseeds concurrently experience health issues, psychic phenomena, a higher-than-average interest in the topics of astronomy, astrology and aliens, and life synchronicities that lead them to learn more about starseeds.
"The deepest trait that I discovered in some Starseeds was a longing for 'home', without really knowing where 'home' is, or what that even means," says Rebecca Campbell, whose Starseed Oracle cards are very popular amongst mainstream tarot and Oracle card collectors. "I believe that this inner longing is likely due to the soul memory of places that are more 'home' than here."
And there are so many places that may be called home. "Each star has a very different pattern just like every person or culture does," say Barbara Hand Clow, a renowned astrologer. "So, in that regard, I think there are strong starseed connections from the Pleiades, the Sirius system, the Orion system, and Andromeda Galaxy. The Starseed connection that may be most relevant for Earth is the involvement of Earth with the planet Serpo in the Lyra stars."
And while the stereotypical starseed is someone named Lilac Comet who does nude yoga and insists "I'm here on a mission to help humans ascend...namaste," the truth is that there are plenty of narcissistic starseeds with Jesus-complexes. A century ago, Helena Blavatsky warned against "Star Rishi," who are deluded starseeds who want the ego boost of being labeled an ascended alien master.
Dangerous Starseeds and TikTok Wanna-be Cult Leaders
Similar to the way I feel compelled to call out starseeds for spiritually bypassing American systemic injustices, I also feel compelled to call out a potential Star Rishi. Behold this TikTok, where tears roll down Unicole Unicron's face while beseeching others to join xir's cult.
🧅💧🤪| | with Music join unicult - unicoleunicron www.tiktok.com
I dueted xir with my own mock-cult, and admittedly, I went pretty hard. Within days, xe deleted that particular video of hers and then blocked me.
Hi, I'm Chaweon on TikTok #toiletmagick #occultok #starseed #starseeds #fakewitchtok #witchtok vm.tiktok.com
Beyond your garden variety wanna-be cult leader, there are also starseeds who are hostile and even dangerous to humanity. There have been plenty of wars amongst aliens, as well as intra-societal violence. When asked if there are evil starseeds, Barbara Hand Clow answered, "Oh yes, there are."
Unlike days of yore, today's world relies on a strict binary between mysticism and science. The modern concept of starseeds can feel unorthodox, even blasphemous, because it erases those dividing lines.
In Gods of Aquarius, Steiger writes, "What is at stake is not merely 'doing things' in a new way [such as changing political affiliation, moving out of cities, etc]...but (deeper than these external changes) accepting a new frame of reference for one's thinking and one's emotional life… Social, political, and financial changes are to some extent related to the more basic process but of themselves are ineffectual in terms of essential human transformation."
When someone identifies as a multi-dimensional being, a Starseed, they break out of the polarized, binary thought processes that dominate most of humanity. Of course, most people who identify as Starseeds simply transfer their binary thinking into alien mythology, but more and more people are breaking out of that mold.
For me, my identity as a starseed has only deepened my appreciation for this human form, which I affectionately call my meatsuit. My journey is multi-dimensional and intersectional, and the question of whether aliens are "real or not real" is not even the point. Fulfilling "love-and-light" stereotypes is also not the point, nor is staying in the box constructed by white privilege's New Age agendas.
"From my perspective, being a starseed is not a destiny but a choice," says Zia. "We all have the potentiality to remember our multidimensional wisdom—those who choose to do so might tend to identify with the term 'starseed' in this here, in this now. But the term 'starseed' is just the signifier we have come to have to speak about the ways in which some folks have come to understand their relationships with the self, the others, and the cosmos."
In Celebration of the Signs of Life on Venus, Here's an Alien-Themed Playlist
Songs for the space alien in you.
Space and music work quite well together (indeed, the space opera is a genre in and of itself).
Our desire to connect and commune with extraterrestrials—despite the many, many risks this entails—has frequently melted into our music, intertwining with our longing to connect with others and to find meaning in and beyond the limits of our world.
Now that we have proof of aliens via the Pentagon, and because signs of life were just detected on Venus, and particularly because we're all longing for escape during this terrifying time on Earth, could there be a better time to sing out in an attempt to reach the extraterrestrial realm?
14 Celebrities Who Shared Their COVID-19 Stories
The coronavirus clearly cares little for fame.
When the coronavirus first began to sweep the world in early 2020, few could imagine that in September we'd still be fully immersed in it, living in a world ravaged by fire, disease, and chronic governmental ineptitude.
Today the United States has reported almost 200,000 COVID-19 deaths, and that number shows no sign of decreasing. The virus has spared no one and nothing, and Hollywood and the entertainment industries were hard-hit, with even some of the world's largest and wealthiest stars relegated to their beds, forced to turn to Instagram for sympathy and updates.
Here are some of the most famous people to confess that they received a positive COVID-19 test. It's likely that many other famous people had the virus and either were never diagnosed or chose not to share their stories. The list also doesn't begin to cover the tragedy of all those who died from the virus, or the agony felt by those whose lives were torn apart by the pandemic and other crises in 2020.
But even these few stories are testimonials to a virus that proved itself to be far more powerful than mankind's most renowned figures. And, if the fact that Tom Hanks is still isolating is any proof, it's not over yet.
1. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson<div id="97e06" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="796d70c6573cd617ca4b750c875fad8e"><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-version="4" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"> <div style="padding:8px;"> <div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> <div style=" background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;"> </div></div><p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B9nVasnBNF5/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_top">Login • Instagram</a></p> </div></blockquote></div><p>Tom Hanks and his wife Rita were diagnosed with COVID-19 during the early days of the virus. Their revelation, posted on March 11th, shocked the world and made many people realize just how serious the pandemic—then still in its first stages—actually was. </p><p>Now, Hanks is <a href="https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/peter-duttons-border-force-approved-tom-hanks-return-to-australia/ar-BB18VhAN" target="_blank">isolating in Australia six months</a> after his diagnosis after returning to continue filming an Elvis biopic, directed by Baz Luhrmann. His arrival has prompted a discussion about re-infection rates and whether people need to re-quarantine after they have the virus.</p>
2. Idris Elba<p>Elba and his wife, Sabrina, both tested positive for "very mild," asymptomatic strains of coronavirus in March and have since fortunately recovered. The pair self-isolated in New Mexico, where Idris had been filming a movie, before returning to London in May.</p>
3. Colton Underwood<div id="ab84e" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="57facbaeb98df2e3c6b8528da3279572"><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-version="4" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"> <div style="padding:8px;"> <div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> <div style=" background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;"> </div></div><p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B-FinRJnH4f/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_top">Login • Instagram</a></p> </div></blockquote></div><p>The <em>Bachelor </em>star and former NFL player was diagnosed with coronavirus in March. "The last few days were rougher than I expected," he wrote of his experiences with the virus. "The most prominent symptoms are my cough, night sweats and shortness of breathe. Breathing is challenging, the best way to describe it is feeling like I only have access to 20% of my lungs."</p><p>"I'm hopeful that they are starting to work! This morning was the first time that I've felt any real type of improvement since the beginning of this," he wrote in a post. "I'm hopeful that I've turned the corner and will be back to 100% soon. We are very lucky that all of this was manageable at home after getting the proper medicine."</p><p>Underwood isolated on the third floor of his girlfriend Cassie Randolph's house in Huntington Beach. "I'm on the third story of the Randolph's home, isolated from the rest of the family (The Health Department called and spoke to both Cassie's mom and me to make sure we understood timing and what to do)," he said. "When they make food they make an extra plate and drop it off and have been checking on me regularly to make sure I am comfortable and breathing! They have been amazing and have been taking great care of me."</p><p>(Underwood has healed from COVID-19, presumably, but he and Randolph soon split and she <a href="https://news.yahoo.com/cassie-randolph-files-restraining-order-194736571.html" target="_blank">just filed a restraining order against him</a>, so clearly things went wrong somewhere).</p>
4. Aaron Tveit<div id="70eee" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ec7784e42cda7210592f4777b33f9c1a"><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-version="4" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"> <div style="padding:8px;"> <div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> <div style=" background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;"> </div></div><p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B-FHsJCngXm/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_top">Login • Instagram</a></p> </div></blockquote></div><p>Broadway's Aaron Tveit was starring in a production of Moulin Rouge when he began suffering from flu-like symptoms, but he and the show's cast still took precautions, canceling meet-and-greets and not allowing fans backstage. This was back in early March when confusing reports of COVID-19 were just beginning to flood in. Then Broadway went dark on March 12th, and Tveit received a COVID-19 test that confirmed he had the virus.</p><p>"I felt lethargic," Tveit said of his symptoms in April. "I never had the shortness of breath or fever that people were talking about. But then, very interestingly, I completely lost my sense of smell and taste."</p><p>"I wanted to put forward that this is such a serious thing. You could not have a fever, you could not have a shortness of breath, you could not have this dry cough, and you could still be positive. I wanted to share my experience and say this is very serious. You have to pay attention to this right now."</p><p>Tveit also expressed cautious optimism about Broadway's return, which feels a bit gut-wrenching given that he was interviewed in April and it is now September and Broadway remains closed. "Everything is a question: <em>When? What? How?</em> For the Broadway community specifically, I think everybody just feels unsure. There are shows that have just opened and yet to open that are hanging in the balance. We don't know when we will be going to work. Will people be interested in coming?" he said. Broadway shows are set to reopen in 2021.</p>
5. Slim Thug<div id="a2f6e" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="23c1eb783f0298bd82a9184402203339"><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-version="4" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"> <div style="padding:8px;"> <div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> <div style=" background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;"> </div></div><p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B-H9XcEJNNx/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_top">Login • Instagram</a></p> </div></blockquote></div><p>Rapper Slim Thug was diagnosed with the coronavirus in March. "I wasn't outside clubbing or doing something extra. Everything I was doing was essential. I did get a haircut. I must have caught the spray," he said. "Outside of that, I went to get something to eat. I stayed in my truck, I never got out of my truck."</p><p>He had some choice words for those ignoring pandemic advice: "They sound like people who want the coronavirus," he said. "If you want it, that's how you should move. If you don't want it, you should stay home and stay out the way.</p><p><!-- Ezoic - under_second_paragraph - under_second_paragraph --> <div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-813"><center><script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:inline-block;width:468px;height:60px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="9626795938"></ins> <script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></center></div> <!-- End Ezoic - under_second_paragraph - under_second_paragraph --></p>
6. Jackson Browne<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a794c28c05a8c944a9a77a5601d3e750"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/qKGTaplzmV4?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>71-year-old Jackson Browne announced that he had coronavirus on March 24th in an interview with <em>Rolling Stone. </em>Fortunately, despite being in an at-risk age group, Browne's case wasn't too severe. "My symptoms are really pretty mild, so I don't require any kind of medication and certainly not hospitalization or anything like that," he said.</p><p>Browne suspected he contracted the virus at March's Love Rocks NYC concert, which featured Cyndi Lauper, Dave Matthews, Warren Haynes, Susan Tedeschi, and Derek Trucks performing at the Beacon Theatre. While crowds weren't invited to the show, Browne still suspects he may have contracted the virus from crew members or other performers. </p>
7. Alyssa Milano<div id="53725" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="252b3adf74af5430cd7d5469cef486f8"><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-version="4" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"> <div style="padding:8px;"> <div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> <div style=" background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;"> </div></div><p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CEn9os5gALb/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_top">Login • Instagram</a></p> </div></blockquote></div><p>Alyssa Milano has been suffering from an extremely prolonged version of coronavirus, which has lasted for months months. On April 2 she shared a photo of herself in an oxygen mask with the caption, "This was me on April 2 after being sick for two weeks. I had never been this kind of sick."</p><p>"It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest," she added. "I couldn't breathe. I couldn't keep food in me. I lost 9 pounds (4kg) in two weeks. I was confused. Low-grade fever. And the headaches were horrible." Despite her symptoms, Milano apparently tested negative twice for the virus, and she cited this as an example of the US's very flawed testing systems.</p><p>In September, she gave fans a long update about her condition, saying she was "starting to physically feel better," though she's still having heart palpitations and some other symptoms.</p>
8. Pink<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="567c22f0c81111bde4ca764a13079b80"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/RpZlS8Rmng4?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Singer Pink had a terrifying experience in the early days of COVID-19, which also affected her 3-year-old son, Jameson. "We have been really, really sick. My 3-year-old, Jameson, has had the worst of it. I've had many nights where I've cried and I've never prayed more in my life," she said on Instagram.</p><p>"It was terrifying at one point," Pink later <a href="https://www.ellentube.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">told</a> Ellen over video chat. "I've had really, really bad <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/health/what-is-asthma-what-to-know-about-the-respiratory-conditon" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">asthma</a> to the point where sometimes I end up in the hospital. I woke up in the middle of the night and I couldn't breathe. I needed my nebulizer for the first time in 30 years. I couldn't function without it. That's when I started to get really scared."</p><p>Pink has also donated $1 million to healthcare workers on the frontlines during the pandemic. </p>
9. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson<div id="551ee" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c9862ea9b0ea5695cb7d90db7a05c722"><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-version="4" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"> <div style="padding:8px;"> <div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> <div style=" background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;"> </div></div><p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CEppiNRlpvs/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_top">Login • Instagram</a></p> </div></blockquote></div><p>The Rock, his wife Lauren, and his two daughters Jasmine and Tiana all contracted the coronavirus in early September. The Rock, who is <a href="https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-53746050#:~:text=Dwayne%20%22the%20Rock%22%20Johnson%20has,the%20Netflix%20thriller%20Red%20Notice." target="_blank">the world's highest paid actor,</a> confirmed this in a September 3rd Instagram video. The diagnosis was a "a kick in the gut," the actor said, as his family was "disciplined" in following safety protocols.</p><p>Fortunately, the actor's daughters only suffered from sore throats for a few days before bouncing back to normal, though Johnson and his wife apparently had a rougher go. "I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family," Johnson said. Yes, COVID-19 can level even The Rock.</p>
10. Sara Bareilles<div id="fbd54" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5b654607d1078b8844b59dbd3c31d4e0"><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-version="4" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"> <div style="padding:8px;"> <div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> <div style=" background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;"> </div></div><p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B-gcX7bj8rE/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_top">Login • Instagram</a></p> </div></blockquote></div><p>The singer-songwriter and <em>Waitress </em>creator shared her experience with COVID-19 in an instagram story posted in early April. "I had it, just so you know. I'm fully recovered, just so you know," she wrote. "And I am just thinking about all the people who are walking through this really tricky time and sending a lot of love and just being really grateful for every easy breath and every day that I get to be walking around. I'm really quiet right now and will probably continue to be quiet, just sort of taking all of this in and having a lot of feelings, as I do."</p><p>Later, Bareilles shared more details about her experiences. "You really have to listen to your body, rest and pay close attention if you're having any respiratory issues," she told <a href="https://people.com/music/sara-bareilles-boyfriend-joe-tippett-cared-for-her-covid-19/" target="_blank"><em>People Magazine</em></a>. "But it was scary because you're waiting for it to get worse the whole time. So I can understand why it's a really panic-ridden time for so many people."</p><p><br></p>
11. Sturgill Simpson<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d7284ca513c8da9bfcb3503ae70b67a0"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/w5cMqD0WqYE?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The musician started experiencing coronavirus symptoms on March 13 but was unable to get tested until a month later. "They pulled the plug on our tour March 12 and I returned home. This photo was taken at 9am on March 13th when my wife took me to our local hospital ER due to chest pains, fever, and pre-stroke blood pressure levels," he said in a caption on a photo he took in a hospital bed. </p><p>]"I spent an hour listening to a (highly condescending) Doctor refuse to test me because I 'did not fit testing criteria' and tell me why it was impossible that I had contracted the virus due to its extreme rarity and that it was not in western Europe yet during that same period (which we now know is incorrect) even though I was told by two nurses that I was the first person their hospital had walk in requesting to be tested...," Simpson added.</p><p>"Yesterday on Friday April 10th, after almost one month without any symptoms, I received a call from the Nashville CDC stating that my test resulted in a positive detection for Covid-19," he continued. "My wife (who has been by my side since Europe) tested negative."</p><p>Simpson blamed the delay in results on the U.S. government's ineptitude and Trump's refusal to believe in science. "At least our Government appointed task force headed by a man who does not believe in science is against mass testing and we now have a second task force in the works to 'open America back up for business'!" he finished.</p>
12. Bryan Cranston<div id="6cfd1" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="75e5febdbb679726f166f3828efc95c6"><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-version="4" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"> <div style="padding:8px;"> <div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> <div style=" background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;"> </div></div><p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/tv/CDReUi1pcDm/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_top">Login • Instagram</a></p> </div></blockquote></div><p>The <em>Breaking Bad </em>star was apparently diagnosed with COVID-19 the very first weeks when the virus hit the USA. "We were very fortunate," he said of his and his wife's "mild symptoms." He and his wife, Robin Deaden, only experienced a "couple days of feeling achy" and "a week of severe lethargy."</p><p>But he chose to remain quiet because "I didn't think that the world needed another celebrity saying, 'Hey, I had it!' so I just didn't say anything and went about my way," he said. </p>
13. Usain Bolt<div id="72472" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c9bb5610273012431184fdaf515d005c"><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-version="4" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"> <div style="padding:8px;"> <div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> <div style=" background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;"> </div></div><p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CERzrb4hGfA/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_top">Login • Instagram</a></p> </div></blockquote></div><p><a href="https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2020/04/23/usain-bolt-world-record-100-meters-bet/" target="_blank">The world's fastest man, Usain Bolt, </a>announced that he is self-quarantining for COVID-19 on August 24th. Bolt celebrated his 34th birthday in Jamaica with a mask-free party, and though he did not confirm that he had the virus, an official Jamaica's health ministry confirmed that he tested positive. </p><p>"Just to be safe I quarantined myself and just taking it easy," the legendary Olympian wrote in a social media post. Confirmed cases in Jamaica have reached 3511, with 40 deaths, and 73 new cases were confirmed on Thursday September 10.</p>
14. Robert Pattinson<div id="3adf6" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="32f2e2ac2a8dd282895c26602d7cc329"><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-version="4" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"> <div style="padding:8px;"> <div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> <div style=" background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;"> </div></div><p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CAFkvBblbGd/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_top">Login • Instagram</a></p> </div></blockquote></div><p><a href="https://www.popdust.com/robert-pattinson-2647462903.html" target="_blank">Robert Pattinson was diagnosed with COVID-19 </a>in late August on the set of <em>The Batman. </em>Pattinson, who plays the film's title character, reportedly caught the virus during filming in the UK and is now self-isolating while some production continues on the film.</p>
