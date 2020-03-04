In the latest offering of #HostedByDeascent, Deascent finally sits down with J.I., one of the Big Apple's hottest up-and-coming emcees and a budding hip-hop sensation.
Based out of Crown Heights, Brooklyn, the 18-year-old creative released his latest work, Hood Life Crisis Vol. 2, back in December to glowing reviews, and from there he's been on an unstoppable tear into 2020. "It was really just the hunger, that drive," J.I. said about his fast-paced creative output. "I was desperate. I was desperate to get out there and put pressure on people."
Check out the full interview below:
Hood Life Krisis Vol. 2