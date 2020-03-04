Music
Film
TV
Culture
Interviews

In the latest offering of #HostedByDeascent, Deascent finally sits down with J.I., one of the Big Apple's hottest up-and-coming emcees and a budding hip-hop sensation.

Based out of Crown Heights, Brooklyn, the 18-year-old creative released his latest work, Hood Life Crisis Vol. 2, back in December to glowing reviews, and from there he's been on an unstoppable tear into 2020. "It was really just the hunger, that drive," J.I. said about his fast-paced creative output. "I was desperate. I was desperate to get out there and put pressure on people."

Check out the full interview below:

youtu.be

Hood Life Krisis Vol. 2

 Popdust Presents
Trending Articles
ji the prince of new york interview #hostedbydeascent popdust presents ji the prince of new york vevo grandmaster flash big pun lil wayne rap game ji the prince afrika bambaataa united states kanye west public enemy rap song lil uzi vert gangsta rap rap music new york city brookyln rappers hip hop culture puerto rican jermain dupri juice wrld hood life african americans popdust presents j.i. the prince of new york
© 2020 Popdust Inc. All Rights Reserved.