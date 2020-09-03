"I May Destroy You" Is Your Guide to Being a Trauma-Informed Friend
Watching Michaela Coel's 'I May Destroy You' may be cathartic for the too many that have experienced trauma, but it's also a beautiful lesson jn friendship.
While the show itself could be considered triggering because of its intimate tango with sexual trauma, Michaela Coel's I May Destroy You is spot on in its depiction of the inner, outer, and everything in-between forms that trauma morphs into as it takes life hostage.
The show revolves around the stories of three complex characters battling their own angels and demons: Arabella, a Ghanaian woman loosely-based on Coel IRL, her friend Kwame, a Ghanaian gay-identifying male, and Terry, her best friend. All three experience nuanced forms of sexual trauma and deal differently.
TRIGGER WARNING: Discussion of sexual assault and rape.
Arabella oscillates between insight into and dissociation from her understandably erratic behaviors after being roofied and raped. Meanwhile, Kwame holds emotional intimacy at arm's length, paralyzed by his sexual assault at the hands of a man who he had previously chosen to have intercourse with. At the same time, Terry, "nurturer" extraordinaire, is re-processing being manipulated into a threesome, but tries to avoid her own trauma by focusing on her friends.
Watching I May Destroy you may be cathartic for the many people who have experienced trauma, but it's also a lesson on how to be a trauma-informed friend. While all three characters keep each other afloat, the show highlights Terry's especially trauma-informed manner towards main character Arabella.
So, what does a trauma-informed friend do?
Learns and Unlearns
In Episodes 1 and 2, Terry quickly recognized that Arabella was not acting like herself. Although the show didn't explicitly state this, Terry clearly educated herself on trauma, supportive friendships, and implicit biases in society (and ourselves) about sexual trauma. When using appropriate sources (and avoiding fake news), the internet offers plenty of valuable information that Terry may have used to understand the situation as a friend. Terry's learning and unlearning facilitated her support of Kwame's often ignored version of trauma, and her actions helped Arabella see possible harm in making a black and white distinction between survivor and not survivor.
Gives Space, Doesn't Judge
Terry provided space for Arabella to express her trauma when she was ready. She didn't judge Arabella for finding stability in social media advocacy (which eventually consumed her), when Arabella brought problematic friend Theo to her birthday, or when Arabella lost funding for her unwritten book. She listened when Arabella was ready to face the baggage underneath her bed, and when she needed company frequenting the bar from the night of the rape. This isn't to say a trauma-informed friend can't have feelings: there were times where Terry articulated her feelings – an eye roll about Theo, a light jab about social media. Those small moments said, without saying, "I may not agree, but I'm with you and I respect you."
Knows That Their Friend Is Trying Their Best AND Holds Them Accountable
Terry didn't take Arabella's self-centeredness personally, and she trusted the person – the Arabella – she was best friends with, or as they would say, "Your birth is my birth; your death is my death." Terry knew Arabella didn't want to be in the situation she had been put in, and she was trying her best to find her way out. It wasn't about Terry, even if she dealt with the consequences of Arabella going through the thick of her recovery. And even if Arabella was trying her best, Terry always reminded her that she could do better – she could write, she could grow, and she could find herself, even if it was a different self, again.
Empowers Their Friend to Make Independent Choices and Is There When Called Upon
Lack of choice during a traumatic event can shake up an individual's internal world. A man forcibly raped Arabella: she didn't have control, and this broke a fundamental trust she had in the world. Terry supported Arabella in learning from her own choices, while also providing tough love. On Halloween she requested Arabella not smoke or use social media during paint night, but she didn't walk away when Arabella wanted to do what she felt was best. She assisted Arabella in making a video requesting advice from a writer when Arabella asked for help, and was beside her during medical and forensic appointments. Terry refrained from providing advice, unless she felt the situation was dangerous, such as Arabella going to Italy to visit her toxic old flame.
Builds on Strengths – Trauma Survivors are Not Defined by Their Damage
It is common for people who have experienced trauma, because it can be so all-consuming, to have trouble separating themselves as distinct entities from their trauma. Arabella, while influenced by traumatic events external to herself, was not her rape. She was an intelligent, witty, fun, and loving human being with a burning passion for discovery, writing, and truth. Terry never lost sight of Arabella's strengths, even when Arabella did. Her strengths never ceased to exist, even when rusty or hidden. Terry was supportive of Arabella's forte in maintaining strong relationships and in using her own tenacity and grit to reconstruct her trauma story, as this was therapeutic for her. And in trying new methods – whether it was yoga, podcasts, social media, or support groups. Strengths can keep the thread we are hanging on intact.
Self-Care For Everyone
This one is probably the most well-known. Doing sh*t for ourselves helps us get out of ruts. And self-care doesn't mean we're making an excuse for not trying. Self-care is historically rooted in feminism as a way to regain the energy it takes to do the work. Terry enthusiastically arranged workouts and paint nights, and while at times she neglected herself by tending to others, Terry recognized that she needed to do her own processing: she wasn't wholly responsible for Arabella's life. Supporters are human too!
Loves Honestly and Authentically
Terry didn't always do honesty, but her love never left. Throughout the show, Terry was carrying immense guilt for telling Simon it was OK to leave Arabella that night, a secret she kept from Arabella until the season's very end. Did this make the rape Terry's fault? No. A woman should be able to go out without a man drugging and raping her. And while some of Terry's actions may have been born from guilt, they were most authentically rooted in love. Terry's love for Arabella came before her guilt or her need to help, and this is why Arabella so easily forgave Terry once she came clean. In fact, Terry's vulnerability was a form of love that allowed space for Arabella to be vulnerable too. And thanks to her own relentless work and in part thanks to Terry's unconditional love, Arabella slowly began to regain trust in the world again.
I know what you're thinking: being a trauma informed friend sounds daunting, perhaps impossible. It's no walk in the park, but in the end, never forget that love, when in its purest form, withstands mistakes.
- Michaela Coel on Symbolism in I May Destroy You and Social ... ›
- I May Destroy You's Weruche Opia Almost Said No to Michaela Coel ... ›
- How 'I May Destroy You' Forged TV's Most Beautifully, Brutally ... ›
- Review: Michaela Coel's 'I May Destroy You' Considers Violence ... ›
- I May Destroy You on HBO: Weruche Opia Interview ›
- The Friendships at the Heart of 'I May Destroy You' - The Ringer ›
- Arabella & Theo's Friendship On 'I May Destroy You' Is Complicated ... ›
9 Great Movies to Stream on HBO Max
These days, every night is movie night.
With so many streaming platforms available today, it might be overwhelming to figure out exactly what to watch.
HBO Max launched last May, capitalizing on the quarantine blues that's left just about every non-essential worker with more free time than we know what to do with. In addition to its regular roster of great TV dramas, HBO Max is also staking its claim as a great subscription service for movie nerds.
Amelie<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzYwMjEyNy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MDgyNDA0Nn0.zinh3BR6sz_Hx7MsuirLToMoBKIJcmyAhQhh_kKJbGM/img.jpg?width=980" id="96eb8" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="53b4f3e997f8dbf3f1a1e85f68091dd9" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p>The title character of the French comedy <em>Amelie </em>is an 18-year-old waitress who has struggled with isolation for most of her life. Embarking on a whimsical expedition throughout Paris, she decides to dedicate her life to bringing joy to others and changing lives for the better, no matter what it takes.<span></span><br></p>
In the Mood for Love<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzYwMjEyOS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNjc2NTY4MH0.VCWt1HHR9p_3Ym69BwJqMxiXJqFuO_CkNKbLQn4oywQ/img.jpg?width=980" id="999ba" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a610563d7a213772e0dc3d9f532205ae" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />In The Mood For Love - 2000<p><em>In the Mood for Love </em>is often considered a major touchstone of Asian cinema. It follows a man and woman who, through chance encounters, develop feelings for each other as their spouses have an affair together.</p>
Spirited Away<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzYwMjE0MS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzOTE0ODc1NX0.AgMAHwPrEGsslYopOj4y-s-1a0r9HkR6X1mh3pNPYO4/img.jpg?width=980" id="275e8" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0d4485ae08fdfcdaf46bd059783483b2" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p>You can find all of Studio Ghibli's films on HBO Max, but <em>Spirited Away </em>arguably remains director Hayao Miyazaki's most beloved and well-known piece of work. When 10-year-old Chihiro and her parents wind up in what looks like an abandoned amusement park, she discovers that the park is actually an escape for supernatural beings needing an escape from the earthly realm.</p>
Cast Away<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzYwMjE1MS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NzcxOTUxMH0.R9Bkaw5ZzLix9Bi-osF2CaVGvD_jhVF3J_5oudDK_sk/img.jpg?width=980" id="08502" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="984aee82bf66225ec2fe25f3f4766b06" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p>One of the most iconic films of Tom Hanks's expansive career, <em>Cast Away</em> spends almost its entire runtime with Hanks as the sole character. He stars as a FedEx executive who washes ashore on a deserted island after his plane crashes. As the sole survivor, he must adapt and survive on the island with no return to civilization in sight.</p>
Jojo Rabbit<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzYwMjE1NC9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMzM3MjM1MX0.s0vY57aclfVcrGxSZmgHNfgG71pln_P8aZyuzUXavyc/img.png?width=980" id="4287d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="799229f9749c00de08c858f9f74e206a" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p>Based on Christine Leunens's 2008 book <em>Caging Skies</em>, Oscar-nominated drama-comedy <em>Jojo Rabbit </em>is set in Nazi Germany. After discovering that his mother has been hiding a Jewish girl in their attic, young Jojo must reckon with his nationalism with a little help from an unlikely imaginary friend—a fanciful version of Adolf Hitler.</p>
The Philadelphia Story<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzYwMjE1Ni9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNDE3NDY4MX0.cBCgE2tRayVYz8fqIiPNgTnoh35-6bwAqvxoEKLszPw/img.jpg?width=980" id="f64c1" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4f68ad2b25f243347cf932ee34fda3ec" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p>Perhaps one of the original rom-coms and a crucial entry in the history of old Hollywood, <em>The Philadelphia Story </em>stars Katharine Hepburn as a divorcee who finds herself at the crossroads of budding romances with three men at once.</p>
Friday Night Lights<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzYwMjE1OC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNjgzNzA2M30.Hgz8J8-4Bredh-ESeiZey_yuyxFrrtPBoJ64MzQ8AFI/img.jpg?width=980" id="4f88a" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e5bdd4e9f2f8a6b88225014ce762777f" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p>No movie captures the spirit of Texas high school football like <em>Friday Night Lights. </em>Set in the town of Odessa, the drama (that spawned a TV series of the same name) follows the players of the local high school football team as they juggle personal struggles on their way to the state championship.</p>
Get On Up<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzYwMjE1OS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxODk4NTY0MH0.ycKknMc921tZkg6iAR0_jY77vFeXkxITKw6CIK62Wfs/img.jpg?width=980" id="228ef" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e4a0a5be6baf097546a8d0544a361048" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />Film Title: Get on Up<p>Chadwick Boseman is an unparalleled symbol of Black cinema. Before <a href="https://www.popdust.com/chadwick-boseman-dies-of-cancer-at-43-twitter-reacts-2647396224.html" target="_self">his recent untimely death due to cancer</a>, he portrayed icons like T'Challa from <em>Black Panther</em>, baseball legend Jackie Robinson, and musician James Brown. The latter's life is depicted in <em>Get On Up, </em>a poignant biopic that celebrates the life of the Godfather of Soul.</p>
Alien<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzYwMjE2Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMTc5NDY2NH0.mkklOwCuXWxtuD82onpZ1tq-lS105O4GdwObdymE1-Y/img.jpg?width=980" id="4a230" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a7c5e4583a761c2c282f4043ff99b932" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p>The sci-fi-horror classic <em>Alien </em>has been widely regarded by film critics as one of the best movies of the science-fiction genre–and of<a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0078748/awards" target="_blank"> all time</a>. On their way home, the crew of a commercial starship called Nostromo find a nest of eggs on their ship. When a creature attached itself to one of the crew members, terror ensues.</p>
Black Twitter Rolls With Laughter at Adele's Bantu Knots
Adele's recent Instagram post sparked a debate about cultural appropriation—and some entertaining remixes.
Adele was rolling in the deep last weekend after posting a controversial photo on her Instagram page.
Captioned "Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London," the photo shows Adele wearing a triangle bikini top with the Jamaican flag printed on it, long athletic stretch pants, a yellow feather Carnival shoulder piece, and gold jewelry. The outfit is a good fit for Afro-Caribbean carnival events, so it makes sense that Adele might wear it on a day that people would have been reveling and sharing culture if not for COVID-19. The problem, however, is the hairstyle. Adele's hair is in bantu knots.
Bantu knots, like locs and cornrows, are a Black hairstyle. Hair is parted into sections and coiled into buns. The style is also referred to as Zulu knots because it originated with Zulu people in South Africa. It is now popular throughout the African diaspora, and it is used both for protection (of the hair) and for style. For a non-Black person to wear this hairstyle is, in fact, cultural appropriation.
Celebrities are gassing Adele up in the comments and elsewhere. Zoe Saldana said, "You look right at home guurrrl." Zoe Saldana has only recently come to realize it was wrong for her, as a light-skinned Black woman, to play the role of Nina Simone—which required makeup to darken her skin and a prosthetic nose. She is definitely not the person to give Adele the go ahead on cultural appropriation.
Many Jamaicans and people throughout the Caribbean and African regions have also come to Adele's defense, noting that Carnival is a time for sharing cultures and arguing that her attire would have been appropriate for such an event. It is often the case, however, that those quick to defend people who have been called out for cultural appropriation have never experienced the same discrimination as those drawing attention to the issue.
Cultural appropriation can be a complicated subject, especially in quickly fired tweets, but it's worth the discussion. Technically, cultural appropriation is the use of an element or set of elements from a culture or identity that the offending person does not share. It is usually done without understanding of the history, tradition, or meaning of the element or elements in question, and does nothing to educate other people about their origin. In many cases, the element or elements are looked down upon by the dominant culture or identity, so its appropriation presents a cost to the people who own it and a benefit to the people who misuse it.
Black hair is an easy example of cultural appropriation because Black people continue to face discrimination on the basis of their hair. Black people are fired from their jobs and barred from graduation for having locs while white people use them as a fashion statement. Cultural appropriation at its worst allows people to wear and flaunt an aspect of another group's culture or identity without facing any of the discrimination that group endures.
It is easy to say "It's just hair" when you have never experienced discrimination for wearing your hair in a style or natural form that is directly connected to your culture and identity, whether place of origin, ethnic group, religion, or otherwise. Because of all this, there is no denying that Adele got it wrong. She is, however, well-liked. This, combined with what people believe to be her intent to celebrate diversity and the need for light moments led to a hilarious time on Black Twitter.
In the 1990s and early 2000s, top 40 songs were often remixed, giving us reggae or dancehall versions. Reggae artists would sing the songs in the same melody so they were completely recognizable, but with reggae musical arrangements. Yes, My Heart Will Go On had about a million reggae versions. This trend has not maintained the same frequency or popularity as back then, but people brought it back just for this Adele moment.
One of the best has got to be Adele's "Hello" vocals on the Wayne Wonder track "No Letting Go."
dancehall adele https://t.co/RRBt12a2sy— 🖤🤍 ᑳ𝙇ạ𝑐𝑐 🐉💫 (@🖤🤍 ᑳ𝙇ạ𝑐𝑐 🐉💫)1598837573.0
They slowed it down a little for "Someone Like You."
New album sounds lit😤 #Adele https://t.co/GoJFXt8YjT— 2:31pm (@2:31pm)1598827833.0
We finally have the Jamaican patois version of an Adele album tracklist.
Track 01: Mek Yuh Feel D Luv Track 02: Light D Fiya Pon the Rain Track 03: Meh 1 an Only Track 04: A Bwoi like U Tr… https://t.co/nsZiJn9fhA— JonathanJosh28 (@JonathanJosh28)1598904266.0
It's been hilarious to see Adele's song titles and lyrics translated to Jamaican patois.
Adele said “mi affi set fire to the rain dem”#adele https://t.co/HEers0BgHx— Ariel (@Ariel)1598831927.0
Someone dubbed Spice's "So Mi Like It" over a video of Adele rapping a Nicki Minaj verse.
Someone get #Adele off the Rum Punch 😂🇬🇧🍹🇯🇲😂 https://t.co/ocrFOJdyHQ— #The Rona Report👨🏿💻🇬🇭 (@#The Rona Report👨🏿💻🇬🇭)1598887548.0
It is always great to see Black joy, whether in physical or virtual spaces. The whole Adele-with-the-bantu-knots situation has shown that Black people remain undefeated in many areas. The creativity was on full display as video editing, audio engineering, photo memes, and clever turns of phrase flooded Twitter immediately. It took no time to turn a highly questionable moment into hours and hours of scrolling and full-belly laughter.
It has been a difficult year, and Black people have been dealing with far too much. Constantly having to affirm the value of our lives while putting them on the line takes its toll. It would have been easy to respond to Adele with rage, but Black Twitter came through with the jokes. Cultural appropriation is a serious issue, and we can tackle it even as we give ourselves the space and time to enjoy each other's virtual company.
Cultural appropriation is clearly difficult for people to understand, especially as we try to learn to appreciate other cultures. One of the main reasons for this is the fact that there is not enough attention on the discrimination and racial injustices we face every day, so big issues like hair are often viewed as small matters of style rather than evidence of a more pervasive issue.
We have a lot of work to do, from being more honest about our experiences and making private occurrences public to calling on people like Adele—who appear to appreciate our culture—-to speak out against the injustices we face. If it's okay to wear bantu knots as a white person appreciating Black culture, you're going to have to show up when Black people are made to suffer for participating in the culture that we created and fight to maintain. Appreciate the culture and ensure that people in positions of power do too. Use your own power to compel others to act. Be loud in your demand for justice and cultural appreciation at all times, not just on Notting Hill Carnival days.