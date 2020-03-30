Music
"Orange is the New Black" Star Jackie Cruz Releases “Be Bad”

A musical mantra to self-empowerment.

New Releases 03/30/20

Jackie Cruz, star of Orange is the New Black and Good Girl, releases the music video for "Be Bad," a song about feminism and inclusivity.

In the video, Jackie portrays Lilith, who, because she isn't obedient, is replaced by Eve in the Garden of Eden. Feeling discarded, Lilith regains her self-assurance by asserting her worth as an individual. Fusing R&B with electro-pop, Jackie employs her powerful voice to assert her independence. "All aside / Doesn't matter / You do what you want to do and climb the ladder / … Be bad, not good."


Jackie Cruz - Be Bad (Official Music Video) youtu.be


