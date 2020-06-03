Protests over the unlawful death of George Floyd haven't disrupted just American cities, as demonstrations all over the world have taken place this week.

In London's Hyde Park, Star Wars actor John Boyega gave an impassioned speech to the protesters. "I need you to understand how painful this sh*t is. I need you to understand how painful it is to be reminded every day that your race means nothing and that isn't the case anymore, that was never the case anymore." He continued, "We are a physical representation of our support for George Floyd. We are a physical representation of our support for Sandra Bland. We are a physical representation of our support for Trayvon Martin. We are a physical representation of our support for Stephen Lawrence," he said, referencing the infamous 1993 murder of a Black UK teen. Lawrence was just 18-years-old when he was stabbed to death by a two white men who were known to spout racist, anti-Black, rhetoric.