Remembering John Lennon 40 Years After His Death
The world lost a legend on December 8, 1980
John Lennon released the song Imagine in May of 1971.
I was born less than six months later in that same year, the third child of a couple hippies who had no business having kids. But they had truth - and so did John.
He had love and truth and he was the BEATLES, same as Mick Jagger is The Rolling Stones, and Shane MacGowan is The Pogues. And Chuck Berry is... Chuck fg Berry.
And then consider these inventors of all that we listen to, those who create the sountrack for our lives: Buddy Bolden, Robert Johnson, Professor Longhair, David Bowie, Fats Domino, Kendrick Lamar, and Van Morrison.
In an alternate universe they would be seen as Joyce, Shakespeare, Fitzgerald and Hemingway. Frederick Douglas, James Baldwin, Maya Angelou, Walter Mosley, Seamus Heaney - the beacons of truth through the dark and dimly-lit tunnel of sociological change and evolution.
IMAGINE. (Ultimate Mix, 2020) - John Lennon & The Plastic Ono Band (with the Flux Fiddlers) HD www.youtube.com
Instead, Lennon was feared by parents for being a "rock-n-roll" musician, for playing "black" music. Imagine that. Wow.
"People have always been trying to stamp out rock 'n' roll since it started, I always thought that it's because it came from black music and the words had a lot of double entendre in the early days. It was all this 'our nice white kids are gonna go crazy moving their bodies', y'now the music got to your body and The Beatles just carried it a bit further, made it a bit more white, even more than Elvis did because we were English." - John Lennon.
We miss you, John, and thank you for inspiring people to learn to love truth and for honoring the invention of our African American brothers and sisters. You stayed true. You will be missed.
WORKING CLASS HERO. (Ultimate Mix, 2020) - John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band (official music video HD) www.youtube.com
Below I lay some flowers at your grave - the track my brother Joey wrote - inspired in large part by your style and sound, your truth.
Joey was part of a Dublin band that charted in the UK, trying to model your mojo. He wrote this song when he got back to the States, but continues to busk in front of the Dakota with his band mate, Nigel Williams, on the date of your birth - whenever possible.
You are missed and remembered, John. Slainte.
by Kevin Fortuna
The 10 Richest Musicians of the Decade
You'll be surprised by number 1.
The trope of the struggling musician exists for a reason; it's undoubtedly hard to make a living in music.
But once you hit the big time and can easily sell out arenas, the money starts rolling in. The 2010s were a transformative time for music and a lucrative time for these 10 musicians. Most of these statistics are from Forbes, who "measures the industry's top-earning musicians annually for the Celebrity 100 by looking at touring data from Pollstar, music consumption numbers from Nielsen and interviews with managers, agents and many of the stars themselves."
1. Lady Gaga ($500 Million)<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMjc5NjE4Ni9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1NjA2OTA0OH0.up1l8CrvINqaEiZ8qOSGaG2bbXLvJsosY54UXrvxIU0/img.jpg?width=980" id="9114c" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5133f0082da045c8f4024b78a8d04670" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="lady gaga" /><p>Lady Gaga has had a lucrative decade. She released five albums: <em>Born This Way, Artpop, Cheek to Cheek, </em><em>Joanne</em> and the <em>A Star Is Born </em>album<em>. </em>She also had a performance residency in Las Vegas that contributed to her hefty net-worth of $500 Million. </p>
2. Katy Perry ($530 Million)<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMjc5NjIwNS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNDM2ODc2Nn0.g3_89zCK1WZzpYnahOjEkipkJWQ2vjFxmHNbsnpaMjE/img.jpg?width=980" id="fa930" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="afa896838fa49d8a30067427b23f31f6" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="katy perry" /><p>Katy Perry can mostly attribute her wealth to three successful world tours: California Dreams, Prismatic, and Witness, as well as her stint as a reality TV judge. </p>
3. Paul McCartney ($535 Million)<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMjc5NjMwOS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NTY5ODMxM30.sXmaOC2crCMdReM3-SWzgxFYsnRrudkedzQ5miuFyAs/img.jpg?width=980" id="7a748" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4e74bf9ea15d7072ee6adbe95e5e3532" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="paul mccartney" /><p>Paul McCartney has amassed a huge fortune in his decades-long career, and the 2010s continued that trend, earning The Beatles superstar a cool $535 million thanks to his first number one album since 1982 and an ambitious touring schedule. </p>
4. Jay-Z ($560 Million)<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMjc5NjMyMS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNTY4ODg5Mn0.kE4_KTLqgAOhv6h6v81jyu2z8oX7Da5gbibMMMlJJ9M/img.jpg?width=980" id="bf7ff" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7f3e6502a17212fd0e408ef3a4dd629e" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Jay-Z" /><p>Jay-Z is the first musician in history to become a billionaire thanks to the various companies he's built. But in the 2010s he earned $560 Million more thanks to his tour with Beyoncé and other musical pursuits. </p>
5. Elton John ($565 million)<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMjc5NjM0NC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MjIzNjUyOX0.SDafLHbTXomhb--yBpln-SLMOyJ-QM0AojZQDKYQyxk/img.jpg?width=980" id="57035" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0567cc5098c3dc460e0640dbbadc3d30" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Elton John" /><p>Thanks to massive world tours and a Las Vegas residency, the "Bennie and the Jets" singer has raked in over $500 million since 2010. </p>
6. Diddy ($605 million)

The singer formally known as Puff Daddy has Ciroc vodka to thank for his lucrative decade.
7. U2 ($675 million)<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMjc5NjM5MS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MTYyOTg1NX0.kRomAIOYwiDrlUz0wW4e7MiTAlvSeNQmg55Hgg3OvQk/img.jpg?width=980" id="33d5f" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0a753451f0fd8521f3753aaca560dfcc" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="U2" /><p>U2's 360 Tour earned nearly $800 million, making it the highest-earning tour of all time. </p>
8. Beyoncé ($685 million)<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMjc5NjQwNi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2ODIwNzU0NH0.17dNVwe3v9viib8hxHzkpR4TWWbMlb42ROVqtXwGv_8/img.jpg?width=980" id="f2866" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="118cc018408e6e50e8463c9495b07336" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Beyonce" /><p>Beyoncé had smash hit after smash hit this past decade, a platinum album, and multiple hugely successful tours and festival performances. </p>
9. Taylor Swift ($825 million)<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMjc5NjQxNy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MjAzMzIzNH0.em3IKzgrrouGv8YTWfW2sApp20r3iuUKcEUFoNlrFuw/img.jpg?width=980" id="10630" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d8f5f8d4748127b6a640c29c0a264e39" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Taylor Swift" /><p>Taylor Swift has the enduring popularity of her music and her rigorous stadium-packing tour schedule to thank for the millions she's made since 2010. </p>
10. Dr. Dre ($950 million)<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMjc5NjUwMS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNDI3OTc0NX0.XjoMrSIAHf-AvEctqpmJP9uJgrJPi1ju4qibYmf9jzU/img.jpg?width=980" id="f24bb" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="6b4b3d136e01bf5945d55d873082983c" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Dr Dre" /><p>Despite barely releasing music this decade, Dr. Dre tops our list thanks to Apple's $3 billion buyout of Beats by Dre, a company Dr. Dre had a 20% stake in. </p>
6 Weirdest Christmas Films of All Time
Happy holidays?
The holidays are going to look a lot different this year for everyone.So instead of revisiting the same old tried and true Christmas flicks, why not shake it up and indulge in something that matches the unsettling climate we're all currently living in? There have been a handful of terrible Christmas TV specials over the years, as well as terrible holiday films, but have you ever sat through films that were truly upsetting? Here are six of the most unsettling Xmas films there are.
Don't Open Till Christmas

A British horror flick about a deranged killer who only terrorizes people dressed as Santa, this bonkers 1980s romp is as ludicrous as it sounds. Everything about it makes for an uncomfortable ride, but the dialogue and kill scenes are particularly corny. Santas are shot in the mouth, stabbed in the mouth, stabbed in the neck, stabbed in the eye, and have their faces burned off, all in the name of holiday cheer. Don't Open Till Christmas is truly a bizarre film.
Christmas Evil<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="6076ac6e72ee7f1eb7c65ffc017238eb"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/YwRGZ7dkEww?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Another 1980s cult classic slasher flick, this one centers on a neurotic kid who suffers a nervous breakdown after learning Santa Claus isn't real: a realization that scars him for life. As a toy-making adult, he snaps after being mocked by co-workers and goes on a murderous rampage. <em>Christmas Evil</em> is considered the best out of the horror holiday flicks, but that doesn't mean it's any less cringey.</p>
Jack Frost<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ee1f6097be76cc812a9b343f0fa9948e"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/tnGMHZf4K4w?start=29&rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Many 90s kids may remember how aggressively this film was promoted when it came out in 1998. The tagline read: "Jack Frost is getting a second chance to be the world's coolest dad...if he doesn't melt first." </p><p>Michael Keaton dies and comes back as Jack Frost, a crude and frankly very creepy CGI snowman. He must learn how to be a better father before he melts, but Jack Frost is so schmaltzy and devoid of holiday cheer that it's hard to care what happens at any point in the film.</p>
Elves<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7bb5c38cb8a59a3f2fb16d0509396fb8"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/GLo795JFfpg?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>When a young teen accidentally cuts her hand during an "Anti-Christmas" pagan ritual, her spilt blood awakens an ancient demonic, neo-nazi Christmas elf. The elf reveals that he is here to fulfill Hitler's dream of conquering the world – not with the Aryan race, but with a race of half-human/half-elf hybrids. The young teen who summoned said elf is also revealed to be a key figure in this objective, as she is the last remaining pure-blooded Aryan virgin in the world. Sounds enticing, no? </p>
Santa and the Ice Cream Bunny

If the title alone doesn't give you a headache, then this ill-conceived fever dream is full of magical insanity that will be sure to make you look forward to January. The plot follows Santa, who is stuck on a beach in Florida, before he telepathically connects with a group of youngsters, a gorilla, a lion, and a dog to help him deliver presents in time for Christmas. Had enough yet? Wait till the Ice Cream Bunny appears.
Santa Claus Conquers the Martians<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7ccf5efa51c3547553ec2ce625184789"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/yaWj9wVgILk?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>This 1964 sci-fi comedy is probably one of the worst holiday films ever made. A group of aliens set out to abduct Santa Claus so they can give their alien babies joyful experiences like the ones the humans have on Christmas. The film is hilarious in its incoherent plot and piss poor production quality, but it remains to be seen whether the filmmakers were in on their own joke.</p>
Bob Dylan Sells Entire Catalog for an Estimated $300 Million
The landmark deal might be the biggest of its kind in history.
Bob Dylan has sold his entire catalog to Universal Music Publishing Group in a historic deal estimated to be worth over $300 million.
"To represent the body of work of one of the greatest songwriters of all time — whose cultural importance can't be overstated — is both a privilege and a responsibility," Jody Gerson, the chief executive of Universal's publishing division, said in a statement. This deal may be the biggest acquisition ever of the music publishing rights of a single songwriter.
Once we've gotten all of the stressful holiday shopping and gifting out of the way, our focus turns to what we're gonna be eating, and most importantly, drinking!
Tis' the season to spend time with loved ones and relax at home with a glass of whatever tickles your fancy. Our editor's go-to for the holiday season is anything delicious that doesn't require a ton of effort. We love our cocktails, so our go-to liquor has to be something that can be jazzed up or enjoyed on its own and preferably doesn't have too many calories (we like to save our calories for endless amounts of pie). Does such a liquor exist?
We didn't think so either until we recently discovered 21Seeds. 21Seeds is redefining the way you think about tequila with their line of all-natural, real fruit-infused blanco tequilas that are generating quite the buzz. Why you ask? Because everything about this brand is feel-good, authentic, and best of all, designed to be enjoyed anytime, anywhere.
Think tequila is only for margs in the summer? Think again! 21Seeds is better for you with no sacrifice on taste. Infused with all-natural real fruit, it's delicious, non-GMO, and gluten-free. It's the perfect tequila to drink on its own or personalize with your favorite garnish.
Here are 4 reasons why this game-changing tequila is our go-to drink for the holidays and beyond
3 Delicious Flavors
21Seeds comes in 3 delicious flavors that are designed to be enjoyed on their own, or combined with your favorite mixer and garnish. Valencia Orange, Grapefruit Hibiscus, and Cucumber Jalapeno are infused with real, fresh fruit and only contain all-natural ingredients.
While all three flavors offer something a little different, they all have one thing in common- smoothness! The flavors are refreshing, subtle, and have just the right amount of sweetness. Perfect for a quiet evening at home or when you're hanging out with girlfriends.
Easy Holiday Cocktail
What we love about 21Seeds is that it doesn't need anything added to make it delicious. Unlike regular blanco tequila that requires a ton of syrup or sugary liqueurs to become easier to drink, 21Seeds can be enjoyed by itself, or in the easiest cocktail you'll ever make- simply add some ice and soda water, or just a slice of lemon or lime and you've got yourself a low-calorie cocktail that tastes so good.
All Natural, Gluten & GMO-Free
We didn't think there was such a thing as guilt-free booze until we tried 21Seeds! This all-natural tequila is keto-friendly, gluten-free and non-GMO, and since it's already flavored with fresh, ripe fruit, it requires nothing to make it taste good, meaning you can skip all of the caloric add-ons and just enjoy a tasty, lower-calorie drink. Now we don't feel as guilty when we reach for the second (and third!).
Female Owned
We were immediately drawn to how 21Seeds came about. One of its founders, Kat, was told by her doctor that she had to cut her daily glass of wine from her diet. Turns out, as we get older, our bodies have a harder time digesting products that have been fermented (that was news to us!), so Kat's doctor recommended drinking something distilled, like tequila.
Like a lot of people, Kat only ever drank tequila in sugary cocktails or the occasional shot. In an effort to actually enjoy her evening cocktail, she began infusing her tequila with fresh fruit. The result was a delicious, subtle, and most importantly, easy drink that Kat and her friends all enjoyed.
Realizing that nothing else quite like this existed, Kat, her sister Nicole and BFF Sakira traveled to Mexico where they found a partner distillery owned and predominantly staffed by women, and the rest is history.
The best brands in the world are born of two things- necessity and passion, and 21Seeds has nailed it with their delicious trio of easy-to-drink tequilas. Available online and in stores across the US, this easy-to-drink tequila is our new must-have drink for the season.
These days, there are so many alcohol brands creating overly complicated products that don't deliver on the one thing people are looking for- flavor. 21Seeds cuts through the clutter with their subtle, yet delicious, line of infusions.
Update: Try All Three 21Seeds Flavors! Get Free Shipping On 3 Bottles Now!
All the Terrible Things Trapt Has Said in 2020
It's actually impossible to document ALL of it, but here are the highlights at least.
Trapt, the nu-metal band whose early 2000s hit "Headstrong" has since been superseded by the band's racist and xenophobic antics online, has returned to the spotlight this morning for another bizarre reason.
"I don't call a 24-year-old woman who takes advantage of a 15-year-old-boy who is entirely through puberty a pedophile," Trapt lead singer Chris Brown tweeted from the band's official account late last night. Once the inevitable backlash ensued, Brown, for some reason, dug his heels in and bit back at anyone who challenged his definition of child rape.
"A 15-year-old male and a 25-year-old female is not pedophilia, you f***ing moron," he said to one user.