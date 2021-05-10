John Mulaney and wife Anna Marie Tendler are splitting after six years of marriage.

The news follows the comedian's recent 60-day stay in rehabilitation for alcohol and cocaine use. Sources told Page Six that Mulaney asked for a divorce three months ago.

"[I'm] heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage," Tendler said through her spokesperson. "I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery." Tendler, a makeup artist, was briefly featured in Mulaney's 2019 special John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch.

A spokesperson for Mulaney confirmed the divorce, adding: "John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work."

Mulaney has been open about his previous use of alcohol in his stand-up specials as well as interviews. "I drank for attention," he said in a 2019 profile for Esquire. "I was really outgoing, and then at twelve, I wasn't. I didn't know how to act. And then I was drinking, and I was hilarious again...Then I tried cocaine, and I loved it. I wasn't a good athlete, so maybe it was some young male thing of, 'This is the physical feat I can do. Three Vicodin and a tequila and I'm still standing. Who's the athlete now?'"

Earlier this month, Mulaney announced a string of live stand-up shows, which have all since sold out. The fourth season of his adult cartoon series Big Mouth aired last December.