Before Its Time: "Josie and the Pussycats" Was Anticapitalist Before It Was Cool
Almost two decades later, the cult teen comedy still holds up surprisingly well.
It seems like every major issue plaguing our country in 2020 can all be traced back to one nefarious source: capitalism.
But back in 2001—when things were still "just kind of bad" instead of "really bad"—one particular teen musical-comedy tried to warn us of the impending evil to come. That movie was Josie and the Pussycats, a story of a young girl band who get a first-hand look at the dark side of the music industry.
Josie and the Pussycats was loosely based on the Archie Comics series and the 1970s cartoon of the same name, following a wide-eyed pop-punk trio and best friends Josie, Valerie, and Melody as they navigate being offered a sudden major label record deal. On the surface, the film appears as another lighthearted "be careful what you wish for" tale, but it carries a much darker deeper meaning upon closer examination.
Josie and the Pussycats boasts a star-studded cast: Rachael Leigh Cook, still reveling in the popularity of her lead in She's All That, plays Josie. Rosario Dawson, who plays the strong-willed bassist Valerie, was already well-known for the controversial 1995 drama Kids. The success of the American Pie franchise and The Big Lebowski made Tara Reid a household name and an easy fit for the role of the ditsy drummer Melody.
Despite recognizable names, Josie and the Pussycats was a box office bomb. It grossed under $15 million at the U.S. box office, compared to its estimated production budget of $39 million. However, in the nearly two decades since its release, Josie and the Pussycats has made up for its initial flop by becoming a cult favorite. I recently rewatched the movie for the first time in almost 10 years to realize that it's actually a witty critique of American hyperconsumerism.
Warning: Spoilers ahead.
After Josie, Valerie, and Melody are approached by Wyatt, a pompous executive at MegaRecords, he begins to make every career decision moving forward on the band's behalf with the intention to make as much money as possible. When we meet Fiona, the campy, villainous CEO of MegaRecords, we learn that the company has oh-so casually conspired with the U.S. government. The reason Josie and the Pussycats have become so successful overnight—like all MegaRecords signees—is because their songs are laced with subliminal messages to make teenagers buy more music. As Josie proclaims, her band's music is essentially advertising itself.
In an extremely meta creative decision, Josie and the Pussycats itself blatantly boasts plenty of brand logos. In the opening scene, we meet boyband DuJour, whose private jet is emblazoned with Target bullseyes. When the Pussycats dash into a public bathroom to discuss whether or not to accept Wyatt's offer to sign to MegaRecords, a large Starbucks logo is easily spotted behind them. When the Pussycats then get their own private jet, this one is entirely Motorola-branded—and these instances only cover the film's first few scenes.
Josie and the Pussycats Official Trailer #1 - Alan Cumming Movie (2001) HD youtu.be
While critics initially slammed Josie and the Pussycats's endless brandification as an act of hypocracy, it actually emphasizes one of the film's main goals: To bring attention to the absurdity of overt product placement. The filmmakers weren't paid to use any of these logos, so they simply act as a vehicle of satire.
It's especially alarming to watch the consumption-driven universe of Josie and the Pussycats in 2020, when those blown-up product placements aren't too far off from reality. And it's not just the occasional Beats headphones being meticulously featured in music videos; it's also the monetization of social media influencers. While countless Americans have filed for unemployment this year, TikTok's most elite stars are basking in the revenue of makeup lines, one-off singles, and even their own item on Dunkin's official menu: all easy money-grabs.
In real life, Josie and the Pussycats didn't need subliminal messaging to sell their music. The soundtrack got a vinyl reissue in 2017 (on leopard print wax, obviously), which was met with positive reception. And there was a pretty genius team behind the film's music, featuring executive production from R&B legend Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds. Writers included '90s alt-pop heroes like the late Adam Schlesinger from Fountains of Wayne, Counting Crows's Adam Duritz, and that dog.'s Anna Waronker. With Letters to Cleo's Kay Hanley lending her singing voice for Josie, the soundtrack is a slice of pop-punk perfection.
With all this being said, Josie and the Pussycats isn't a flawless movie; at times, its bubbly, sugarcoated ambiance feels a little too juvenile in comparison to the bold statements the film's screenplay tries to make. The trope of Melody as the dumb blonde feels especially tired all these years later, and you can't convince me there was any good reason to throw a love story in at the end.
But those minor critiques are inconsequential to the one-of-a-kind legacy of Josie and the Pussycats. The ultra-low-rise, boot-cut pants might be outdated in 2020, but now more than ever, the movie's anticapitalist mantra still rings true.
15 Classic Commercials to Trigger Your '90s-Kid Nostalgia
Let these distilled doses of 1990s advertising take you back to a simpler time, when pizza came on a bagel and hair came in a can.
The field of advertising is designed to plant its simple ideas deep inside your subconscious.
As a result, your brain is overflowing with jingles, images, and snippets of commercial dialogue that you absorbed like a sponge through the hundreds of hours of TV you watched in your childhood.
While this has probably crowded out useful knowledge and skills like your CPR training, or the name of that cousin you see every few years, it does have the bonus of tapping straight into nostalgia. Short of the smell of your childhood home, there is probably nothing better than an old commercial to transport you back in time, away from the horrors and crises of the present.
Bagel Bites
- This Haunts Me: The Insane Body Horror of Gushers Commercials ... ›
- The Dystopian Hellscape of the Charmin Bears Commercials ... ›
The 10 Best Lesbian And Queer Movies Of All Time
WLW deserve to see their lives represented on screen.
Unless you're white, cis-gendered, and heterosexual, it can be hard to find films that reflect your lived experience.
If you're anything like me, you suffer through even the worst movies just because some Reddit user said there was one lesbian kiss somewhere in the second hour of the film. Womxn-loving-womxn relationships have long been fetishized, ignored, or poorly represented in movies, but thankfully there are a few hidden gems out there that get it right.
1. Bound (1996)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="686cb7e56446961eb59e4a5e34775dc2"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/gzAtuprN3tg?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>If you haven't seen <em>Bound</em>, you're missing out on a true WLW classic. Before the Wachowski siblings hit the big time with <em>The Matrix, </em>they made this unforgettably campy movie starring <a href="http://explore.bfi.org.uk/4ce2ba4c07037" target="_blank">Jennifer Tilly</a> and <a href="http://explore.bfi.org.uk/4ce2ba91d8c82" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Gina Gershon</a>. </p><p>The story follows the torrid love affair between a mobster's girlfriend and her lesbian-next-door neighbor. Violet and Corky are as electric as they are funny, and there are plenty of love scenes to make you drool. According to the <a href="https://www2.bfi.org.uk/news-opinion/news-bfi/lists/10-great-lesbian-films" target="_blank">British Film Institute</a>, "<em>Bound</em> completed a 90s trilogy of (in critic B. Ruby Rich's phrase) 'Lethal Lesbians' films (beginning with <a href="http://explore.bfi.org.uk/4ce2b7a36431f" target="_blank"><em>Thelma & Louise</em></a>, 1991, and <a href="http://explore.bfi.org.uk/4ce2b7a9e7d13" target="_blank"><em>Basic Instinct</em></a>, 1992) – a cinematic expression of lesbian feminist desire."</p>
2. The Handmaiden (2016)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e7380b7c94aaca2296492d6c142b0b0c"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/whldChqCsYk?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Set in the 1930s (who doesn't love a good lesbian period drama?) <em>The Handmaiden</em> is a South Korean erotic psychological thriller directed by Park Chan-wook and starring Kim Min-hee, Kim Tae-ri, Ha Jung-woo and Cho Jin-woong. It takes place in Korea when the country was under Japanese rule, and follows the devious plot of "Count Fujiwara" to steal the inheritance of a rich but secluded heiress. He plans to seduce the heiress and then commit her to an asylum and steal her fortune for himself. He recruits a pickpocket, Sook-hee, to pose as her maid and convince her to marry him. Instead, the heiress and Sook-hee soon begin a sexually intimate relationship. This masterpiece of cinema is worth a watch no matter who you are, but it's definitely an added bonus that it features some of the hottest lesbian love scenes ever put on film. <br></p>
3. Carol (2015)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a8ef6a9c87bd9de9ccc2e7b266844b01"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Lt-WC9xa7qs?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Directed by Todd Haynes, this instant classic thrust Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara into the category of queer icons almost immediately. The film is based on Patricia Highsmith's excellent book <em>The Price of Salt, </em>and tells the story of two women, Therese Belevit and Carol Aird, who live very different lives in New York City in the early 1950s. While Therese is struggling to get by working at a department store, Carol is a wealthy, high-society lady in the midst of a messy divorce. Despite everything, the two women have an intense connection that leads them into a tumultuous love affair. <em><u></u></em></p><p>Every performance in this movie is top notch, and it's so beautifully shot and scored that afterwards you can actually feel good about watching a quality film (even if you just put it on for the hot motel scene).</p>
4. Desert Hearts (1985)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a6f7505649b93353c6729165a12b3821"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/btiuZwlYhyI?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>This film about seeking independence and self-actualization through a queer romance was astoundingly ahead of it's time. Helen Shaver plays Professor Vivian Bell, who is taking some time for herself at a ranch in Nevada after finalizing her divorce from her husband. She soon meets Cay Rivers, played by Patricia Charbonneau, who lives and works at the ranch. As the two fall in love, the movie reveals itself to be a shockingly progressive meditation on the fluidity of sexuality. </p>
5. Pariah (2011)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="996644e20e9e2f74fa7c947945fae950"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/rbBiTlGhrPY?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>A smash hit at its world premiere at the 2011 Sundance Film Festival, this stirring film cements the immensity of director/writer Dee Rees' talent. Many directors end up making a coming of age movie that reflects their own experiences, but few offer a perspective as badly needed as Rees' story about her own Black queerness. The film follows the life of a teenager named Alike (artfully played by Adepero Oduye) as she discovers her sexuality and gender identity despite backlash from her more conservative parents. While this movie is often heart-wrenching, it also makes plenty of time for the joy of first love and self-discovery. </p>
6. The Favourite (2018)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b4f8e0763d73cfa34cefba4215c718e1"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/SYb-wkehT1g?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Is there anything better than Rachel Weisz, Emma Stone, and Olivia Coleman embroiled in a torrid love triangle? No. The answer is no. Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, this darkly funny period piece about three women's struggle to feel powerful in a patriarchal world is as stirring as it is bizarre. As Weisz and Stone (as Sarah and Abigail) fight for the love of the queen through sexual favors, the audience is taken on a deliciously twisted ride full of desire and the corrupting force of power. </p>
7. Tomboy (2007)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="fe5f2ba8bfa39f839b983dc23fd906e0"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Jb-Oys-IcWE?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Between <em>Tomboy</em> and <em>Portrait of a Lady on Fire</em>, Céline Sciamma is becoming one of the most prominent figures in queer cinema. While <em>Tomboy</em> has fewer spine-tingling sex scenes than Sciamma's 2019 offering, it's definitely just as powerful of a meditation on what it means to be a queer woman or gender non-conforming individual. The film follows a 10-year-old named Laure who moves to a new town and decides to reinvent herself as the boy she's always wanted to be. As we watch Laure traverse that first summer with her new haircut and oversized T-shirts, it's impossible not to reflect on your own childhood, and all the ways you were shaped by the gender roles you may or may not have ascribed to. </p>
8. The Watermelon Woman (1996)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="984236abc583a8af5cb479528ccda103"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/jYyRYngh9oc?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>As <a href="https://www.autostraddle.com/100-best-lesbian-queer-bisexual-movies-285412/?all=1" target="_blank"><em>Autostraddle</em></a> puts it, "Cheryl Dunye's debut feature is a work of Black lesbian cinema highly aware of its place within film history." Within this film, Dunye is not only claiming space for her Black lesbian identity; she's also asserting her right to build a world that works for her. Funny, quirky, hot, and occasionally uncomfortable, <em>The Watermelon Woman</em> is required watching. </p>
9. But I'm a Cheerleader (1999)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a4474342ac2f27c7ff069b89e1de6c3e"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/YxxaLMGi9ng?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>If you haven't already seen this defining work of queer cinema, it's time to change that before your next Taimi date finds out how behind you are. Perhaps one of the best things about this movie is how thoroughly misunderstood it is by straight audiences and critics. It was first released to very poor reviews because the largely cis-het critics in charge of reviewing the film just could not understand how the traumatic subject matter could exist alongside a decidedly campy, spoofy aesthetic. But the queers get it, and we love it. The movie's satirical bent mocks the absurdity of homophobia while Natasha Lyonne and Clea Duvall give such grounded, relatable performances that you can't help but to feel their specific brand of young queer yearning right alongside them. The movie also includes performances from Melanie Lynskey, Michelle Williams, Cathy Moriarty, Mink Stole, and RuPaul. </p>
10. Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="93f96f1075833565fbf6e473ae762c4d"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/R-fQPTwma9o?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Directed by Céline Sciamma and starring Noémie Merlant and Adèle Haenel, <em>Portrait of a Lady on Fire</em> is one of the most beautiful subversions of the male gaze to ever be shown on a screen. The period piece takes place in France in 1760, and follows the story of portrait painter Marianne (Noémie Merlant), and Héloïse (Adèle Haenel), a rich noblewoman engaged to be married to a man she's never met. Marianne comes to stay with Héloïse in order to secretly paint a portrait of her to be sent to her husband-to-be. What ensues is a powerful battle of wills that ultimately transforms into a firey intimacy between the two women. <a href="https://www.popdust.com/portrait-of-a-lady-on-fire-and-the-creation-of-the-female-gaze-2645396034.html" target="_blank">As I've previously discussed</a>, the most powerful thing about the film is Sciamma's ability to build a world that is almost completely free of toxic masculine energy or the male gaze. </p>
- VIDEO GAY-MER: Night in the Woods- Queer Rep Done Right ... ›
- 7 Film and TV Shows From 2019 to Celebrate Pride Month - Popdust ›
- lgbtq ›
- Let's Talk about Bisexuality - Popdust ›
- Happy #LesbianVisibilityDay: 10 Queer Musicians Who Are ... ›
- The Best LGBTQ+ Movies to Stream This Weekend - Popdust ›