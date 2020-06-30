Kanye West has released a new single and music video. Entitled "Wash Us in The Blood," the song features Travis Scott and was co-produced by West, BoogzDaBeast, Ronny J, FNZ and Dem Jointz.

The video was produced by L.A.-based video artist Arthur Jafa, who has previously worked with Spike Lee and Solange, and was mixed by Dr. Dre. It's a collage of many different scenes, including footage of West's daughter North West, clips of imprisoned people, footage of people suffering from COVID-19, fireworks, protest footage, and much more. It also features photographs and images from West's Saint Pablo tour and Sunday Service events.

The song and video are explicitly aligned with the rage and revolutionary spirit of the current Black Lives Matter movement. "Wash Us in The Blood sees the rapper call for a blood rain to deliver black America from evil. We're at the point, perhaps, where normal water won't wash; an emergency where we need something stronger," writes Ben Beaumont-Thomas for The Guardian.

It's a sentiment shared by many protestors and activists, who aren't just calling for a Kumbaya-type reconciliation. Instead, protestors are calling for total systemic overhaul—police and prison abolition, reparations, an almost Biblical cleansing of old systems.

Kanye West – Wash Us In The Blood feat. Travis Scott (Official Video) www.youtube.com



