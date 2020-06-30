Kanye West Drops New Single "Wash Us in The Blood" and Celebrates Kim's Billionaire Status
"Wash Us In The Blood" is Kanye's version of a protest anthem
Kanye West has released a new single and music video. Entitled "Wash Us in The Blood," the song features Travis Scott and was co-produced by West, BoogzDaBeast, Ronny J, FNZ and Dem Jointz.
The video was produced by L.A.-based video artist Arthur Jafa, who has previously worked with Spike Lee and Solange, and was mixed by Dr. Dre. It's a collage of many different scenes, including footage of West's daughter North West, clips of imprisoned people, footage of people suffering from COVID-19, fireworks, protest footage, and much more. It also features photographs and images from West's Saint Pablo tour and Sunday Service events.
The song and video are explicitly aligned with the rage and revolutionary spirit of the current Black Lives Matter movement. "Wash Us in The Blood sees the rapper call for a blood rain to deliver black America from evil. We're at the point, perhaps, where normal water won't wash; an emergency where we need something stronger," writes Ben Beaumont-Thomas for The Guardian.
It's a sentiment shared by many protestors and activists, who aren't just calling for a Kumbaya-type reconciliation. Instead, protestors are calling for total systemic overhaul—police and prison abolition, reparations, an almost Biblical cleansing of old systems.
Kanye West – Wash Us In The Blood feat. Travis Scott (Official Video) www.youtube.com
Why Does Terry Crews Keep Tweeting About "Black Supremacy" Nonsense?
For "black supremacy" to exist, the entirety of Western history would need to change.
EDIT 6/30/2020: Unfortunately, the massive backlash to Terry Crews' previous "Black Supremacy" tweet seemingly taught him nothing.
Please Enjoy This List of Actors Insulting Their Own Movies
Every actor hates himself a little for their career missteps—except Bill Murray. Bill Murray is too perfect for mistakes.
All actors have taken movie roles they wish to bury like embarrassing middle school yearbooks.
With major movie studios boycotting ingenuity and flooding 2019 with more remakes and reboots than ever before, actors were looking over their resumes in trepidation that their most regrettable roles will be brought into the limelight again. Their reasons span from not reading the script beforehand to being too drunk to film, but every actor hates himself a little for their career missteps.