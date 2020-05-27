Kathy Griffin is outspoken about a lot of things.

The comedian has come under fire for a handful of "controversies" throughout her career: She said "suck it, Jesus" when accepting her 2007 Primetime Emmy Award for My Life on the D-List, which caused her to lose a cameo on Hannah Montana. In a 2009 episode of the show, she used profanity in a joke about the infamous Octomom, which she said left her banned from New York's Apollo Theater. And then in 2017, she posted a photo of herself holding a mask meant to depict a decapitated Donald Trump, which led her to being fired from CNN's New Year's Eve broadcast. A fake-bloodied mask isn't so bad, though, when you look at the 100,000 American deaths in the past few months that are largely due to Trump's negligence.