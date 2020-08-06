<h2>On May 30th, YouTube star Jake Paul was filmed in a Scottsdale, Arizona mall that was in the process of being looted by rioters.</h2><p>Though Paul insists that he did not participate in any of the looting or vandalism—which included smashing the windows of a display car and breaking into a Sephora—<a href="https://www.theverge.com/2020/6/4/21280476/jake-paul-arizona-protests-riots-youtube-filming-scottsdale" target="_blank">the Scottsdale Police Department reports receiving hundreds of tips</a> alerting them to his involvement.</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div>
<!-- End Ezoic - incontent1 - mid_content --></p><div id="03d77" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f1870d2cf98fc21b80e5bcb8a8e4c3bf"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-twitter-tweet-id="1268603950946635777" data-partner="rebelmouse"><div style="margin:1em 0">gimme my charges and let’s put the focus back on George Floyd and Black Lives Matter https://t.co/nwBZmsxFFz</div> — Jake Paul (@Jake Paul)<a href="https://twitter.com/jakepaul/statuses/1268603950946635777">1591293726.0</a></blockquote></div><p>While not as harsh as many would like—no charges connected to the theft or vandalism that took place—if found guilty Paul could face serious consequences, including substantial fines (which he can probably handle) and several months of jail time (which he probably can't). But as tempting as it is to see this as comeuppance for a life obnoxiously lived—even his brother Logan, of <a href="https://www.wired.com/story/logan-paul-video-youtube-reckoning/" target="_blank">Japanese suicide-forest</a> infamy, was <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eCfmJx7feZc" target="_blank">quick to condemn his actions</a>—Jake Paul didn't do anything wrong... in this particular instance... in a strictly legal sense.</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-634"> </div>
<!-- End Ezoic - incontent11 - mid_content --></p><p>Was he being stupid? Yes. Should he be in jail for things like <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W4XON5WXSBI" target="_blank">lighting an empty pool full of furniture on fire</a>, making his neighborhood virtually unlivable, and <a href="https://www.jakepaul.biz/" target="_blank">turning his awful music into an awful clothing line</a>? Without a doubt. But if we can believe his version of events (debatable), he should actually be let off for these particular charges.</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-635"> </div>
<!-- End Ezoic - incontent22 - long_content --></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube">
<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="bf7cf7bec2a9bb14a8ed83d7dc0652c5"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ud3qBQb8F00?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">Jake Paul Denies Looting and Vandalizing Mall at Protest</small>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ud3qBQb8F00" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a>
</small>
</p><p>That may seem like a stretch—Paul is hardly a journalist—but documenting dramatic events like the incident at the Scottsdale Fashion Square mall on Saturday is a valuable public service, and it could be argued that someone with Paul's platform, his equipment, and his proximity to those events was actually fulfilling a duty by filming them. Further, while the case for Criminal Trespassing may be more debatable, <a href="https://www.azcentral.com/story/opinion/op-ed/2020/05/29/phoenix-police-wrong-journalists-essential-not-unlawful-assembly/5288283002/" target="_blank">Arizona law clearly dictates</a> that acts of Unlawful Assembly include "the intent to engage in conduct constituting a riot."<br></p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-637"> </div>
<!-- End Ezoic - incontent3 - longer_content --></p><h2></h2><p>At the moment there is nothing to indicate that Paul had any such intent. Short of more footage showing him participating or encouraging any of the theft or vandalism, it seems likely that his intent was exactly what he claims: to document. If so, then in this narrow instance, Jake Paul can be considered a member of the press, and he did nothing wrong.<br></p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-638"> </div>
<!-- End Ezoic - incontent33 - longer_content --></p>
