After weeks of whispers that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West might be separating, it's official: the reality TV star has filed for divorce.

TMZ reported Friday that Kardashian was filing for divorce after seven years of marriage to the hip-hop icon. It's supposedly an amicable split, as the pair agreed on joint legal and physical custody of their four kids: North, Saint, Chi, and Psalm.

Even before separation rumors began circulating, Kimye's dissolution doesn't exactly come as a shock. To the general public eye, things began getting rocky last summer, when West announced his pathetic excuse for a 2020 presidential run, followed by a string of really concerning tweets. Now that we think about it, West has never really seemed too pleased to be associated with the Kardashian-Jenner clan, and we can hardly blame him for not wanting Kris Jenner as a mother-in-law.

Meanwhile, Kardashian and West clearly have some very different lifestyle and political decisions: the former has dabbled (with varying degrees of success) in criminal justice reform, while the latter has donned MAGA hats with shameless glee. Not to mention that whole debacle about relocating to Wyoming, which Kardashian was never down for; apparently, it's where West has been hanging solo for the past couple of months.

Anyway, we're hoping for the best for the Kardashian-West children as they adjust to the divorce, but we're sure many expensive pity gifts will be involved. But, also, Yeezus was the last album West made as a single man...could this mean a return to the "Old Kanye" we know and love?
































