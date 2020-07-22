Kim and Kanye's Difficult Week: Meek Mill, Divorce, Abortion, and Mental Health
Kanye's struggle with bipolar disorder is
Kanye West is having a hard time right now.
His recent string of worrying behavior seemingly reached new heights in the early hours of Wednesday morning in a series of tweets that have since been deleted. In the tweets, Kanye accused his wife, Kim Kardashian, along with mother-in-law, Kris Jenner (whom Kanye nicknamed "Kris Jong-Un" after North Korea's infamous dictator), of attempting to have him committed: "They tried to fly in with 2 doctors to 51/50 me."
5150 refers to a California law regulating involuntary commitment to a psychiatric facility. In another deleted tweet on Monday, Kanye had compared his situation to the movie Get Out, saying, "Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters [sic] life."
5 Insane Live-Action Disney Movies We Want to Actually Exist
These great live-action Disney movies could be just over the horizon.
Disney's all about two things right now: live-action remakes and sequels—or, whenever possible, doing both at the same time.
But eventually, Disney's going to run out of beloved, animated classics to drag into the real world. Luckily for them, we've composed a list of some of our best live-action Disney movie ideas, which they're welcome to mine when the ol' well of hackery runs dry. All we ask for in return is a mere footnote in the credits. So while you recover from the live-action Lion King and wait for the live-action The Little Mermaid, keep in mind that these great Disney movies could be just over the horizon:
Live-Action Frozen
Disney
Live-action Frozen isn't a matter of "if" so much as "when." It's happening, and when it does, you can bet your bottom dollar that the casting choices are going to be controversial. After all, who could Disney possibly cast as Olaf? Josh Gad would be far too big for the Olaf costume, so he's not an option. They could probably get Peter Dinklage to do it, but he most likely wouldn't want to denigrate his career like that. Maybe they could size Olaf up a lot and cast John Cena, but at what point would he go from "goofy mascot" to "snow golem that must be destroyed?"
The Rise and Fall of QAnon—the Wildest Conspiracy Theory of the Trump Era
Q-believers are finally beginning to doubt their infallible, anonymous source.
Update 7/22/2020: Since the time of writing, the surge of mask and vaccine conspiracy theories has made it clear that the the threat of a deadly viral pandemic is not motivation enough for people to start listening to credible authorities. The cult around the QAnon conspiracy may continue to grow in popularity, with a number of prominent political figures endorsing the movement.
However, followers may have more difficulty finding and disseminating their QAnon "information" after twitter mass-banned more than 7000 QAnon-focused accounts on Tuesday, along with restricting around 150,000 other QAnon accounts from their recommendation algorithm. The move comes, either as part of Twitter's effort to crack down on dangerous misinformation being spread on their platform, or as part of the deep state's insidious plan to keep you from discovering the truth...
If you believe the followers of the mysterious figure known as QAnon, all the elites of Hollywood and DC are implicated in an elaborate conspiracy to traffic children.
And none other than Donald Trump himself is working to take them down.
These elites—minions of the "deep state"—not only abuse children for their twisted sexual gratification, they harvest their adrenal glands to extract the psychosis-inducing drug adrenochrome (a real neurochemical that Hunter S. Thompson first fictionalized as a drug in Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas)—to which many/most/all of them are addicted.