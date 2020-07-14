Chance,

Before you came along, the career you've had would have been impossible to imagine.

There was no model for the kind of independent artist you set out to be. You stood up to record labels that wanted to throw money at you to give up your independence. You gave up nothing and continued to succeed.

Recording Acid Rap at 19 was an insane achievement. You followed it up with Coloring Book at a time when a streaming-only album had never won a Grammy. It won three. You've credited God for your success. Maybe you're right, but my own preference is to credit your optimism, your immense talent, and your unshakeable will.

You stand up for what you believe, and you're not in the habit of letting long-shot odds deter you. I'm going to let that attitude inspire me while I try to convince you to stop supporting Kanye 2020. I know I probably can't do it, but I feel like I have to try.