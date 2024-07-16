One of the pinnacles of summer is Prime Day — Amazon’s two-day super sale where you can score mega savings on basically everything on the site. It’s consumerism at its finest. Just walking down the street, you’ll hear excited murmurs and the happy laughter of friends telling each other about all the super deals they got on Prime Day.

Because if there’s one thing we can’t resist as a society, it’s a good discount. No matter if you need a new television, vacuum cleaner, pink ice cube trays in the shape of bunnies or not, Prime Day makes you act in ways you normally wouldn’t. And all because it’s on sale.

And I’m no different. I love to shop a good sale, especially now that I’m moving and have a few actual needs. Even if I didn’t have a list of items to buy, I’d still find an excuse — any excuse — for retail therapy.

From July 16 to July 17, you’ll save on top brands and best-selling products. Rarely do all of these items go on sale at the same time, which makes Prime Day so special. Prime Days usually feature discounts of up to 40%, so you better get your carts ready.

Of course, there are the classic television and electronic deals that your dad may love…but I’m looking for big trends that are on sale, including TikTok favorite recs and more.

If you’re looking to shop Prime Day 2024, but don’t know where to start…here are my favorite deals from Amazon you can shop today! But hurry, Prime Day is only two days long.

I know I said no electronics…but what about appliances? This CREAMi has gone viral because you can make the yummiest of yummy homemade ice cream, gelato, smoothies, and more with no effort involved. Save the trips to ice cream parlors for overpriced scoops… My mom has one and loves it (and yes, the ice cream is really delicious.)

CHI carries salon quality hair products and tools at extremely reasonable prices. They’re one of my favorite hair brands on the market — are tried and true, have been around for years, a staple at salons, et cetera. The Spin ‘N Curl makes curling your hair super simple (especially for those like myself who simply can’t use a wand) and quick. If you want beachy waves or big ringlets in no time, this is for you.

Dermatologist-recommended Youth To The People is my go-to skincare brand. From someone who’s tried everything that’s skincare related, Youth To The People’s Air Whip Moisture Cream is lightweight. It’s a great pre-makeup moisturizer, and it’s $12 off.

We’re all making sure our skin is in good shape this summer– and that starts with sunscreen. Yes, unfortunately, your mom and dermatologist are right. You will indeed get wrinkles and skin cancer if you refrain from the sunscreen train. This mini pack is great for your purse or beach bag this summer (and it’s $12 off!)

Hot air stylers are all the rage right now for a reason: better for your hair, quick-n-easy to use, and eliminates the need for separate hot tools. The Shark FlexStyle is a fan-favorite dupe of the Dyson AirWrap, and functions just as well at half the price…plus that extra discount for Prime Day.

We’ve all fallen for the teeth whitening gimmicks. I’ve done it countless times and always go back to old faithful: Crest Strips. This whitening kit comes with 20 strips and a light to maximize your results. I don’t often plus teeth whitening kits, but this is worth the $30 discount.

Don’t waste your money on expensive speakers that will only break in a year’s time. Amazon Alexa-powered devices are great for room-to-room speakers. Plus, if you buy multiple, you can sync them throughout your home. I love my Echo and they’re always heavily discounted on Prime Day

These alarm clocks will seriously change your life. A clock that helps you develop a healthy sleep routine with customizable options fully curated to your schedule. With multiple sleep sound options, a gentle awakening setting, and a design made for your beside table…this clock is all you’ll ever need.