If anyone has become a meme of themselves since the 2016 presidential election, it's Kanye West.

The rapper/mogul has faced a swarm of backlash over his outward support for President Trump, sporting red MAGA hats and implying his intent to vote for him in 2020. But despite a recent history full of conservative schmoozery, CNN reports that Kanye has donated $2 million to the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor—all Black people who have been unlawfully murdered by U.S. police this year. This donation includes legal fees for Arbery and Taylor's families, as well as support of black-owned businesses in Kanye's native Chicago and other cities. Kanye's representative also told CNN that the rapper has established a 529 education plan to fully cover college tuition for Floyd's 6-year-old daughter, Gianna.