Are Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Getting a Divorce Because of Kelly Henderson?

Kristin Cavallari, who originally rose to fame thanks to Laguna Beach and The Hills, is reportedly getting a divorce from husband Jay Cutler, former NFL quarterback.
Both stars confirmed the split on their Instagram accounts Sunday. Both caption's read, "With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."
The couple wed in 2013 after meeting in 2010, and have three children together. Their relationship was previously at the center of reality TV show Very Cavallari. The family only just returned from a vacation-turned-quarantine in the Bahamas, where they were forced to remain for three weeks because of the global health crisis. They returned to their home in Nashville in early April.
While its not clear why the couple is divorcing, Cosmopolitan reports that Cavallari was on the outs with her best friend, Kelly Henderson, earlier this year because of rumors of an affair between her and Cutler. An anonymous source told E! that, "This isn't out of the blue," the source said. "They've been trying to make it work for a while." Notably, this season of Very Cavallari is missing Kelly Henderson, who was a major part of previous seasons. Cavallari addressed the absence on the first episode, saying, "The biggest change in my personal life is that my best friend Kelly and I haven't talked in two months," Cavallari revealed. "We've had a major falling out and it's just been breaking my heart."
"When season 2 was airing, there was a lot of talk on social media about Jay and Kelly having an affair," she continued. "Not for one second have I ever thought that it was true. It wasn't the actual accusations of them having an affair that made me upset, it was how Kelly went about it." Of course, its not impossible that Cavallari found out the affair rumors were true, and was attempting to save face by denying them while she worked to save her marriage. Henderson's absence seemed to many fans to be an indication that the rumors were true, but whether that's the case, or Cavallari and Henderson's relationship simply couldn't handle the false accusations, remains to be seen.
Regardless, it doesn't seem like a coincidence that the divorce announcement comes so soon after Henderson and Cavallari's falling out.