All right, gang, enough about the Paris Games and the 2024 presidential race, this is truly big news: Lady Gaga’s finally confirmed her engagement to longtime beau and tech entrepreneur Michael Polansky.

As reported by sheknows website, the cagey Lady G. and Polansky “have been engaged since the spring.”

Speculation about the couple has been running rampant during the 2024 Olympics in Paris where a black-clad Lady G. sang during the opening ceremony amid a sweeping panoply hot pink plumage:

When French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal thanked the Artist Formerly Known As Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta in a video posted on his TikTok. The video featured a snippet of idle conversation between the politician and the Mother Monster in which she seemed to reveal the engagement:

Lady Gaga - Mon Truc en Plumes (Live from The 2024 Paris Olympics) www.youtube.com

And yes, it would seem that Lady G did reveal the engagement. Finally. I mean, it has been years since announcing their romance in February 2020 .

Will Lady Gaga, resplendent in a wedding gown made of, say, fake Emu feathers, and trailing old, unspooled 8-track tapes, soon be walking down the aisle? Seems things are headed that way. Though she may have kept the engagement under wraps, Lady G.’s spoken about Polansky over the years. A 2021 Hollywood Reporter story quoted her as saying: My dogs and the man that I love are my whole life.”

Some of us might wonder about the billing order, but hey – we wish the two lovebirds the very best.