In the eight years since her major label debut, Born to Die, Lana Del Rey has become one of the most divisive figures in contemporary pop music.

Having built a cult following off her cinematic approach to melancholic songwriting, the music of Del Rey has become inextricable from her aesthetic: a femme fatale doused in vintage Hollywood glamour. With a recognizable deep voice and a fashion sense seemingly optimized for the Tumblr era, Del Rey can feel a bit like a caricature of herself at times—one that's understandably polarizing and often complicated.