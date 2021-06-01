When 20-year-old Dallas emcee Lil Loaded finally uploaded his hit song "6locc 6aby" to YouTube, it was two weeks later than he had wanted.



His cameraman's computer had broken down two weeks prior, and life had gotten in the way so he wasn't able to upload it until late at night on July 26, 2019. At that exact moment, the popular YouTuber Tommy Craze was filming the latest episode of his series "Reacting to Music Videos with 0 VIEWS!" He stumbled upon Loaded's "6locc 6aby," which was the rapper's second song he ever made, and he loved it.

The rapper woke up the next morning to find his video had garnered 45,000 views overnight, and his success slowly snowballed from there. Loaded's buoyant delivery, his gravelly voice, and the unpolished nature of his music videos immediately connected with rap fans who craved unfiltered street music.

With his entire career seemingly ahead of him, it was heartbreaking when news dropped that Lil Loaded had taken his own life over the weekend. A surprisingly multifaceted artist at such a young age, he was bursting with talent. He possessed a flow that could be both menacing and melodic and had a natural knack for raw storytelling. His raps rarely felt like passive reflections and more often felt like present struggles that still saturated his life.

From the moment "6locc 6aby" exploded, it was clear there was something earnest about the man behind the music. "I'm the block baby. I'm genuine," he said in an interview with Complex. "That's me in everything I do." As we reflect on another artist gone far too soon, here are some of Lil Loaded's best tracks that showed off his versatility.

6acc doe A song that's a testament to Loaded's vicious delivery, "6acc Doe" is as disqueting as a late-night stakeout. The track's lurking piano chords are the perfect vehicle for Loaded's guttural delivery as he slowly takes us through a play-by-play of a home invasion while sprinkling some unsettling flexes. "I'm a demon in the soul but they treat me like Christ," he raps.

While I'm Here A song that at the moment is too on the nose, "While I'm Here" was a moving track that demonstrated Loaded's multifaceted ability to create authentic trap ballads, which was surprising considering how brutal his sound often was. "Show love while I'm here, don't wait until I'm dead," he raps. "My hood lookin' up to me like I'm they only hope, no soldiers left behind, so I keep all my homies close." "While I'm Here" showed that Lil Loaded was just going to ride the fame he had amassed. He seemed to recognize at a young age that he had a responsibility as an artist to protect his community and family, and that's what made him so destined for greatness.

Emotional Killer Another powerful ballad, "Emotional Killer" showed just how empathetic Lil Loaded was underneath his tough exterior. Here he reflects on the death of his brother and how the violence he often raps about turned him into a cold and heartless man at just 20-years-old.

Out My Body The third track to emerge from Lil Loaded after "6locc 6aby" took off, "Out My Body" is far more melodic than its predecessor and showcased Loaded's versatile ability with the microphone. With a more melodic delivery, the song still has that hard-hitting bass that Loaded admitted he looks for in every beat; but instead of attacking it with a voracious bite, he sulks into it, letting his woozy flow ooze from one line into the next. "When I play with styles, it's just how the beat goes," he told Complex. "I rap to the beat. I don't have a style, I feel like."

Narco On "Narco," Lil Loaded's delivery is at its most venomous. He mutates his voice into a deep-rooted growl as he attacks each drop like a merciless killer, and the song does well showcasing Loaded's penchant for describing violence. He raps about betrayal, about digging a grave to bury a body in, about shooting a man in the left side of his face while he's sending a text. It's a gruesome track, full of detailed and bloodied images; but after all, this is the same guy whose rap name stems from him always showing up strapped as a kid, even to the basketball court.

Link Up Lil Loaded and Pooh Shiesty were a match made in heaven on a track. Over a looped piano scale, their chemistry is undeniable on "Link Up." Loaded's wobbly flow meshes perfectly with Shiesty's gluey staccato, as the two trade bars about snapping back at haters and doubters.

If you or a loved one is having thoughts of suicide, call 1-800-273-8255 or text Hello to 741741.