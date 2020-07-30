Gun violence has always lurked in the underbelly of the hip-hop industry.

Tupac Shakur and the Notorious B.I.G. both made headlines after being assassinated within months of each other in the mid-'90s, but it seems that rappers dying far too young has become an increasingly prevalent tragedy. In just two years, we lost rising hip-hop stars XXXTentacion, Nipsey Hussle, and Pop Smoke after they were all shot and killed. And as we continue to see a growing list of young rappers like Lil Peep, Mac Miller, and Juice WRLD die of drug overdoses, music fans in 2020 have grown somewhat accustomed to mourning their favorite rappers.

That's why it was so shocking to hear that Megan Thee Stallion—our reigning commander of hot girls—had been shot in the foot on July 12. "I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me," Megan wrote on Instagram (rumors had been circulating that she cut her foot on glass). Though she added that she was expected to make a full recovery, she still required surgery. Her injury was a startling reminder of the fragility of our heroes' lives—or it should've been treated that way, at least.



