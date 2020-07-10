Arrests have finally been made in the case of budding Brooklyn drill rapper Pop Smoke, who was killed during a home invasion in February.

The Los Angeles police responded to an emergency call at 4:20 AM on February 19th at a home in the Hollywood Hills after "masked gunmen" broke into the house the rapper was renting. Pop Smoke had been out the night of the break in and his subsequent murder, and he returned late to the rented home where he was staying with friends and members of his entourage. Pop Smoke was the only person shot at, which originally caused the police to wonder if the rapper had been specifically targeted.