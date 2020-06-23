Do you remember what you were doing in October of 2014?

Without scrolling through old pictures, can you even remember what costume you wore for Halloween that year? As Mia Khalifa has recently clarified on social media and in an appearance in season 2 of Hulu's hit show Ramy, she doesn't have that issue.

She is never allowed to forget what she was doing in the fall of 2014, or what costume she wore that year, because her "fans" and haters (often the same people) won't let her—they generally act like that was the only significant time in her life. But it may be worth considering the not-so-sexy bits: