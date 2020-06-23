<iframe width="100%" height="150" scrolling="no" class="rm-shortcode twitter-embed-1106219045513318401" id="twitter-embed-1106219045513318401" type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1106219045513318401&created_ts=1552578147.0&screen_name=miakhalifa&text=I%E2%80%99m+the+luckiest+girl+in+the+world+%F0%9F%92%8D+and+I+said+%E2%80%9CJA%21%E2%80%9D+Vi+%C3%A4r+f%C3%B6rlovade%21+%21+%23StockholmSyndrome+%23Trapped%F0%9F%A4%B5%F0%9F%8F%BC%F0%9F%91%B0%F0%9F%8F%BD+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2FTZV54kHUay&id=1106219045513318401&name=Mia+K.+%F0%9F%87%B1%F0%9F%87%A7" frameborder="0" data-rm-shortcode-id="cbb6c80bfd7696ed64164a281f6a1102"></iframe><p>Khalifa is a Lebanese-American who was <a href="https://www.playboy.com/read/you-don-t-know-mia-khalifa" target="_blank">raised in a conservative Catholic household</a>. Her family moved from Beirut to Maryland in 2001, when she was 7 years old, following more than a decade of conflict in Lebanon that largely functioned as proxy war between Iranian and US/Israeli interests.<br></p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div>
After a previous rocky marriage to her high school sweetheart—which officially ended in 2016—Khalifa and acclaimed Swedish chef Robert Sandberg got engaged last year. Unfortunately their wedding—originally scheduled for June of 2020—had to be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Khalifa is a vocal privacy advocate and a huge sports fan—having worked professionally as a sports commentator for Complex News and for Rooster Teeth. Once, at a Stanley Cup playoff game in 2018, Khalifa was struck in the chest by a high-speed hockey puck, which ruptured a breast implant and required her to get surgery—she kept that puck as a souvenir.
Mia Khalifa's Brief Tenure in the Adult Film Industry

In short, at just 27 years old Mia Khalifa has had a very interesting life. Oh, and for three months when she was 21 and struggling with her self-esteem she worked in the adult film industry.
Yet, if Khalifa's name is familiar to you, that three month period of her life is probably why. In particular, one video she filmed during that time—entitled Mia Khalifa Is Cu**ing for Dinner—resulted in tremendous fame along with death threats, estrangement from her parents, banishment from her home country, and shockingly little money.

In that video Khalifa engaged in sex acts while wearing a hijab. Whatever valid concerns you might have about a lapsed-Catholic woman appropriating an Islamic symbol of modesty for that purpose, trust that she has paid her debt.
Along with the fact that Khalifa was paid only $12,000 for the entirety of her work in that industry—while various companies have no doubt made millions off of her name (not her real name, fortunately) and image—she got to see the worst of what that kind of fame can do to a person's life.

Khalifa's name has consistently been one of the top-ranked search terms on adult sites—despite her brief tenure in that industry. As a result, she was not only banned from returning to Lebanon and disowned by her own parents, but she also got to see herself edited into an image wherein an ISIS executioner was preparing to behead her.
On top of all that—unlike the embarrassing pictures you posted to Facebook when you were 21—Khalifa has no way to delete these remnants of a past she now finds embarrassing—while massive corporations continue to profit from it.

Khalifa's celebrity is such that even at Disneyland she can count on being approached by fans and asked for pictures. But can she count on only being recognized by people who admire and objectify her? What if she runs into one of the people telling her she deserves "Hellfire?" Thankfully, she has managed to take her infamy somewhat in stride—responding to one such hater back in 2015 that she's "been meaning to get a little tan recently."
The Desire to Move On

Still, Khalifa clearly wants to be able to move on from those three months of her life and the strange blend of hate and lust they have earned her from strangers.
<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b25898ab091a26669cfe9451e58baf21"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/rslz6XOCrBc?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">Mia Khalifa BBC HARDtalk 2019</small>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rslz6XOCrBc" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a>
</small>
</p><p>She has discussed the difficulty of finding regular work now that she is so recognized for sex work, and she's advised anyone considering the industry to think very carefully because "they make it impossible to rectify your regrets should you have them in the future." This is among the ideas that <a href="https://www.cinemablend.com/television/2547088/why-lindsay-lohan-was-replaced-by-a-former-porn-star-for-hulus-ramy-season-2" target="_blank">Khalifa's recent cameo on <em>Ramy</em></a> delves into in a truly bizarre way.<br></p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div>
In a show that has widely been praised for Muslim-American representation, the character of Mr. Bin Khalied has been understandably criticised as reaffirming the stereotype of wealthy, eccentric Emiratis—though perhaps ultra-wealthy people of all cultures should be called out for being weirdos who exploit the power of money for their perverse ends.

Regardless, it's what comes after this strange scene that has brought Mia Khalifa's story back to the broader attention. Ramy sits down with Khalifa, and she tells him about the shame she feels around those videos she made back in 2014.

She explains that Bin Khalied supposedly "got ISIS to leave [her] alone" and talks about the hypocrisy of being banned from the Middle East when, "Statistically, Muslim countries view more [adult films] than anyone else," adding, "The men who are yelling at me are the same men who are clicking on me."
<!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p>In a show that has widely been praised for Muslim-American representation, the character of Mr. Bin Khalied has been understandably criticised as reaffirming the stereotype of wealthy, eccentric Emiratis—though perhaps ultra-wealthy people of all cultures should be called out for being weirdos who exploit the power of money for their perverse ends.</p><p>Regardless, it's what comes after this strange scene that has brought Mia Khalifa's story back to the broader attention. Ramy sits down with Khalifa, and she tells him about the shame she feels around those videos she made back in 2014.</p><p>She explains that Bin Khalied supposedly "got ISIS to leave [her] alone" and talks about the hypocrisy of being banned from the Middle East when, "Statistically, Muslim countries view more [adult films] than anyone else," adding, "The men who are yelling at me are the same men who are clicking on me."</p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube">
<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4fa9dce691523acb049c156cdb8ff32c"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/E0lv8qxM3QI?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">Mia Khalifa And Ramy Scene</small>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E0lv8qxM3QI" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a>
</small>
</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div>
<!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p>Sadly that is so often true. Men often project their shame about their own sexual appetites at the <a href="https://nypost.com/2018/01/23/why-porn-stars-are-dying-at-an-alarming-rate/" target="_blank">performers who are objectified and exploited and thrown away</a> by the industry feeding those appetites. Success and fame in that context are hardly a reward for women like Khalifa who may have unwittingly signed away the rights to their own image to be made into perpetual objects of lust and hate.<br></p><h2></h2><h2></h2><p>No amount of nose jobs or magic-breast-milk-cures for <a href="https://www.popdust.com/porn-and-gaming-popdust-opinion-2633519422.html" target="_self">addictive internet habits</a> can make that problem go away. But if we listen to the stories of people like Mia Khalifa and change the laws to give the stars of these videos more of a say in how they are distributed and used—more of a chance to move on (or at least a cut of the profits)—we might all have a little less to be ashamed about...</p>
