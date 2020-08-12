9 Movie Tie-In Video Games That Actually Don't Suck
Sometimes movie tie-in video games are...actually great?
No matter how much you love a movie, chances are good that its tie-in video game will be a pile of hot dookie.
For video game developers, movie tie-in games are not what one might consider "passion projects." On the contrary, movie tie-in games tend to be cheap rush-jobs that studios churn out for quick profit from all the grandparents who don't know what birthday presents to buy their grandkids, but then remember that lil' Brayden has a Game-chamacallit and probably saw Shrek 5. Of course, when Brayden actually tries Shrek 5: Battle of the Swamp, he realizes it sucks ass and goes right back to Fortnite.
But sometimes that's not the case. Once in a blue moon, a movie tie-in video game will actually be great, doing justice to its inspiration and, in the rarest of occasions, even surpassing it. These are those few times:
GoldenEye 007<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU1NDg4MS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0Njk2OTM1Mn0.LdsHd2gV602b--HoT5g0YDkkXLpFGBQlg8wgcmynQnQ/img.jpg?width=980" id="7cc2f" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a10fad3aee4d53c8a69ea19755a31bc5" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="GoldenEye 007" />
Rare<p>Rare's <em>GoldenEye 007 </em>for Nintendo 64 is the go-to example of what a movie-based video game can be when a development studio tackles it with a real vision.<em> </em>Based on the 1995 James Bond <em>GoldenEye </em>film, <em>GoldenEye 007</em> completely changed the conversation around first-person shooters when it released in 1997. </p><p>The game featured complex single-player missions, multiplayer deathmatch modes, and stealth elements, none of which had ever been implemented in a home console shooter. It also included tons of crazy "cheat" modes ranging from "Big Head" to "Paintball," making the game a hit for serious shooter fans but also kids who just enjoyed goofing around. As such, <em>GoldenEye </em><em>007 </em>is looked back on as one of the most important video games ever made, and a treat to return to even years later.<em></em></p>
X-Men Origins: Wolverine - Uncaged Edition<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU1NDg4NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwMDgxNjc1OX0.-BrWhtZuFY_m_GjAns8C-OAlOwEWi0WAoanxeNTOwS0/img.jpg?width=980" id="6f0c5" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="13f1d067558c1dc6d7638eb6f278476b" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Xmen Origins Wolverine Game" />
Marvel<p>The <em>X-Men Origins: Wolverine </em>movie is famous for being one of the worst superhero films ever made, so it might come as a surprise that the tie-in video game—<em>X-Men Origins: Wolverine - Unchained Edition</em>—is actually great. Or, at least the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 releases are. This is largely because the developers at Raven Software had been working on a violent, standalone Wolverine game based on <em>God of War </em>and <em>Devil May Cry</em> prior to the existence of <em>X-Men Origins: Wolverine</em>, and it only got shoehorned into the movie skin at the last minute. The result is a very loosely connected "movie" game that does Wolverine way more justice than the movie. </p>
Toy Story 3: The Video Game<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU1NDg4Ni9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwODk2NTc2N30.Mw2D3_GklhtD_U8FC3Zq9ko8Wff2tZ8XHI-z6bdmsu4/img.jpg?width=980" id="90742" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="dfca7890a21de6e8f2fcf0fbd76bdbc6" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Toy Story 3 Game" />
Disney<p>Instead of simply attempting to replicate the movie in video game form, <em>Toy Story 3: The Video Game </em>actually approaches its subject matter with an eye towards the fun and creativity of playing with toys. The game's standout feature is its "Toy Box Mode," which allows players to customize a big Western toy town, and play around in it, doing missions, finding collectibles, and generally having a good time. It's exactly what a <em>Toy Story </em>video game should be. The PS3 version even lets you play as Zurg.<span></span></p>
Spider-Man<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU1NDg4OC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyOTg4MDQ3M30.fplXUqeZ3H-WDNMi3QQbC_9QXPQZhNhfTac3BZwRkwI/img.jpg?width=980" id="46a4b" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2ca16f96b5e6103afb289513ced0a52b" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Spider-Man Gamecube" />
Marvel<p>The first Sam Raimi <em>Spider-Man </em>movie game also happened to be the first game to actually nail down Spider-Man's web-slinging mechanics in video game form. Slinging around the city actually felt exciting, and the brawler-style fights made combat a joy, too. Best of all, you could enter cheat codes that let you swap Spider-Man's aesthetics with different character skins, resulting in every tween boy who played inevitably watching the Mary Jane kiss scene play out with two Mary Janes.<em></em></p>
Lord of the Rings: Return of the King<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU1NDg5MS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyOTEyNDIzN30._MfEJHhSMQ07Kb2AP8WkiFKH-_DFkKvtKkRQkvaQCOw/img.jpg?width=980" id="d2303" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="51ae916a3b65664e81a740851c7dd126" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Lord of the Rings Return of the King Game" />
In a lot of ways, <em>The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King </em>is a pretty generic hack-and-slash action game with a <em>Lord of the Rings </em>skin. That said, there's a reason hack-and-slash games have always been so popular (they're a lot of fun), and getting to play as a slew of <em>LOTR </em>characters with different skillsets and play styles makes the game feel like a nerdier version of the genre's most classic offering, <em>Gauntlet</em>. All things considered, a good, somewhat generic genre game is a much better route for a movie tie-in the phoned in action-adventure games we usually get.
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU1NDg5NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNjI1OTMxNH0.6mPSr58vAC3NsynYdYLS6MVTa2VTFoQNZb_dECjlerg/img.jpg?width=980" id="f5d5b" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e831c6ebd64219308fadeb2a2e9876d4" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Scott Pilgrim vs the world game" />
Ubisoft<p>While <em>Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game </em>is more heavily based on the original graphic novel than the movie, it was still released as a movie tie-in and, therefore, is still eligible for this last. But the <em>Scott Pilgrim </em>video game isn't just a good movie game. It's a great game, period. Modeled after classic brawlers like <em>River City Ransom</em>, the game offers you an assortment of distinct playable characters to fight their way through seven levels, with an Evil Ex-Boyfriend boss battle waiting for you at the end of each one. It's very well-executed, with flawless multiplayer, a killer soundtrack, and tons of references to other video games. Unfortunately, the game was only released digitally and is no longer available for purchase, but it remains one of the best movie tie-in games ever made.<em></em></p>
Aladdin and The Lion King<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU1NDg5OC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0Mjk1Mzc1Nn0.iDgnYALi0-jVHHYMpwIomgBn1MYlVt1Je8gtVNwW758/img.jpg?width=980" id="0ef0f" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="50fdd2d8cf6bb485d04204117197ac19" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Lion King Sega Genesis" />
Disney<p>Originally released as two separate titles for SEGA Genesis (and also SNES for <em>Lion King</em>), the <em>Aladdin </em>and <em>The Lion King </em>games were both your average mid-'90s platformers. Neither game reinvented the wheel, but the best '90s-era platformers were known for their wonderful art and challenging gameplay, and both Disney games lived up to their genre. Amazingly, they even still hold up today as relics of their time period, with both games recently bundled together and released as a two-pack for modern consoles.<em></em></p>
Robocop<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU1NDkwMS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwMDk1NzIwM30.dW7s63xGt7tkjk2EehQDTt9EhPTD4LJTkBiLtVegR7Y/img.jpg?width=980" id="166dd" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="dcec14845964df09633196016b1c2e32" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Robocop Arcade" />
Orion Pictures<p>The 1988 <em>RoboCop </em>arcade game was, without a doubt, one of the best arcade games of its era. Featuring an inspired mix of beat 'em up and run-and-gun gameplay (both very popular arcade genres of the era), <em>RoboCop </em>would continue to hold up for years, being ported across various computers and game consoles from the Apple II to the original Game Boy. A somewhat altered version released for the Commodore 64 and ZX Spectrum, amongst other systems, featured an especially excellent title theme, too.</p>
Kamala Harris Will Be Joe Biden's Running Mate
Give us your best meme of Kamala destroying Pence at the debates: GO!
After months of deliberation, Joe Biden has picked Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate.
Harris became nationally recognized after she surged to prominence in the 2020 Democratic primary season. Notoriously, she called Biden out about racial issues during the first Democratic debate. "There was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public school, and she bused to school every day," she said in a speech that has now become famous. "And that little girl was me."
55-year-old Harris is currently the only Black woman in the Senate. She served as California's Attorney General prior to being elected in 2016.
Harris was born in Oakland, California; her father is from Jamaica and her mother from India. She studied at Howard University and then at University of California Hastings College of the Law in San Francisco. She worked as a prosecutor in Alameda County and San Francisco before running for district attorney and then attorney general.
As a Senator, Harris was on the Intelligence Committee which interrogated Trump about Russia, and she also made waves through her interrogations of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Attorney General William Barr and Brett Kavanaugh.
This is how Kamala Harris handled Barr. Now imagine how she’ll handle Pence. #BidenHarris2020 https://t.co/UbRcW4vzpy— Rantt Media (@Rantt Media)1597179179.0
Since her 2020 presidential campaign concluded, Harris has focused on the Senate's response to the coronavirus crisis, as well as their response to systemic police brutality and racist violence. In the past, Harris worked closely with Joe Biden's late son, Beau, on challenging big banks in the wake of the housing crisis.
Biden announced the decision via email and text messages to his supporters. "You make a lot of important decisions as president. But the first one is who you select to be your Vice President," he wrote Tuesday afternoon. "I've decided that Kamala Harris is the best person to help me take this fight to Donald Trump and Mike Pence and then to lead this nation starting in January 2021. These aren't normal times. I need someone working alongside me who is smart, tough, and ready to lead. Kamala is that person."
If elected, Harris would be the first vice president to be female or a person of color. "I think that she will help bring a strong voice on issues of immigration and racial justice," said Rep. Ro Khanna, a Fremont Democrat who backed Harris' opponent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in the primaries. "Given her life story, to see someone like her selected ... it will be encouraging to so many young people of different backgrounds."
Harris's mixed record as a prosecutor and her vacillation on progressive policies like Medicare for All has come under fire from many progressives' but in this scenario, even the most radical progressives seem to agree that Biden must be elected in order to oust Trump.
Immediate reactions to the Biden-Harris ticket on social media indicated how much supporters were looking forward to seeing Harris face off with Pence during the debates: The match-up seems to be made in meme-heaven.
I will take EXTREME pleasure watching Kamala Harris eat Mike Pence alive in a debate. JUST SAYING.— Adam Rippon (@Adam Rippon)1597180224.0
Kamala Harris waving goodbye to Mike Pence’s wig after the first VP debate https://t.co/ZYplRfTG4E— Joey Nolfi (@Joey Nolfi)1597178245.0
mike pence on his way to the first debate against kamala harris https://t.co/A1PBV94fiI— chase (@chase)1597177622.0
Perhaps meme culture is the best response to the Biden-Harris ticket, as Democrats must support Biden as the only way to oust Trump–though Biden is far from ideal. "Biden is very problematic in many ways, not only in terms of his past and the role that he played in pushing toward mass incarceration, but he has indicated that he is opposed to disbanding the police, and this is definitely what we need," said civil rights activist Angela Davis.
Davis continued, "The election will not so much be about who gets to lead the country to a better future, but rather how we can support ourselves and our own ability to continue to organize and place pressure on those in power. And I don't think there's a question about which candidate would allow that process to unfold."
7 Iconic Movies You've Probably Never Seen (and Never Will)
And here's why.
You know those movies that have been parodied, memed, and referenced so much that you feel like you've seen them–but you never have and, honestly, why would you bother?
You know that at the end of Taxi Driver Travis Bickle may or may not hallucinate a violent episode, and you've seen people dress up in Robert De Niro's utility jacket, black shades, and weird Roman soldier haircut at every Halloween party you've ever attended. You know that Scarface's Tony Montana screams, "Say hello to my little friend" while wearing a suit with giant lapels and holding a machine gun.
How do you know this? No, you've never seen the movie; the fact is that the sheer masterpiece of a few key scenes capturing the climax of a film can overshadow the entire production. Sure, you want to sit down to watch them "one day," but you just never get around to it.
1. Scarface (1983)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2e3d6533a219b62d01192639798edfc4"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/a_z4IuxAqpE?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><br>Look at those gold accented chairs, the blood-red carpet, the dramatic drapery: This scene is everything I ever want from an Al Pacino cartel movie. Any more would simply be overwhelming!</p>
2. Old Boy (2003)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a359bf27a806d35fed7206059cded7e0"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/VrqdbBZqT7U?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><br>It's one of the best fight scenes in movie history, and because of that countless people have walked away feeling satisfied that they love Park Chan-wook's entire film–without actually seeing the entire thing.</p>
3. Schlinder's List (1993)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a6d92d8bc7367ff62a0ed1384f669be8"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/j1VL-y9JHuI?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>That f*cking little girl in the red dress haunts all our dreams. (Also, masterfully done Holocaust movies are tough to watch since they, you know, bring the incredible cruelty of a mass, systemic genocide straight to your screen).</p>
4. The Godfather (1972)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b04897e9bd4af6faefe493e9496b2e2f"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/8vwsu4-jFBw?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>If you've ever jutted out your chin because you felt like a badass, you have channeled the power of Marlon Brando as Don Corleone as he says, "You come into my house on the day my daughter is to be married and you ask me to do murder - for money."</p>
5. Casablanca (1942)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="dc83f689757de3a1e6b3a8c7742b2992"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/rEWaqUVac3M?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Yes, we know, it's very sad when Humphrey Bogart (Rick) tells Ingrid Bergman (Ilsa) to get on a plane and leave him for her own safety. It's so sad, in fact, that it's been on cultural repeat for the last 78 years.</p>
6. Citizen Kane (1941)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b6ecf27775fb481b9f307b5906172772"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/47l_q4YjSc4?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>A terrific example of a boom shot and dissolve edits.
Citizen Kane - Rosebud Scene (10/10)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="99d7f41bdce0e8f33d6c68e3cbfbf445"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/fr93wwtiKQM?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>This single transition is a quintessential example of a boom shot and dissolve edits, proving that it's rightly called one of the greatest movies of all time. (Be warned that this next clip has a spoiler for when you, you know, totally eventually watch it one day).</p>
7. Deliverance (1972)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3c896d0c5fd77eb358cef09ee6416ef6"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/gsC4kf6x_Q0?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Who isn't won over by a boy with a banjo. With Ronny Cox as Drew and Billie Redden as Lonnie, a lonely "mountain kid" who communicates best through music, this John Boorman gothic thriller changed the way we see banjos.</p>
