If you're already tired of holiday movies — or just looking for as much mind-numbing entertainment as possible in this lonely winter — Netflix, as always, has you covered.

Each month means a roster of shiny new additions to Netflix's on-demand selection, and December is no exception. Below, we've rounded up just a few of our favorite movies hitting the streaming service on December 1.

50 First Dates What's a monthly Netflix update without the inclusion of an Adam Sandler rom-com? In this 2004 feel-good film, he stars as a man pining for the heart of a woman (Drew Barrymore) who forgets him each day due to anterograde amnesia.

Jurassic Park Based on the 1990 novel of the same name by Michael Crichton, Jurassic Park has become one of the most successful film franchises in history. Now, you can catch Steven Spielberg's 1993 adaptation—as well as its two sequels—any time you choose.

Chef In the 2014 comedy-drama Chef, Jon Favreau stars as a once successful chef who is forced to start his career over after a public altercation with a food critic. Favreau also wrote, co-produced, and directed the film, which co-stars Sofia Vergara and Scarlett Johansson.

The Da Vinci Code The first in the Robert Langdon film series, The Da Vinci Code stars Tom Hanks as the prime suspect in the gruesome murder of a Louvre curator named Jacques Saunière. While Dan Brown's novel of the same name became a bestseller, the film adaptation didn't quite meet the same level of critical acclaim. Still, it's hard to go wrong with Hanks as a lead.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial Another Steven Spielberg classic, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial held the record for the highest-grossing film of all time for over a decade and is widely regarded as one of the best movies in history. The character of E.T. is based on an imaginary friend Spielberg created for himself after his parents divorced.