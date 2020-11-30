Our Favorite Movies Coming to Netflix in December
Here's what to watch this month, besides holiday movies.
If you're already tired of holiday movies — or just looking for as much mind-numbing entertainment as possible in this lonely winter — Netflix, as always, has you covered.
Each month means a roster of shiny new additions to Netflix's on-demand selection, and December is no exception. Below, we've rounded up just a few of our favorite movies hitting the streaming service on December 1.
50 First Dates
What's a monthly Netflix update without the inclusion of an Adam Sandler rom-com? In this 2004 feel-good film, he stars as a man pining for the heart of a woman (Drew Barrymore) who forgets him each day due to anterograde amnesia.
Jurassic Park
Based on the 1990 novel of the same name by Michael Crichton, Jurassic Park has become one of the most successful film franchises in history. Now, you can catch Steven Spielberg's 1993 adaptation—as well as its two sequels—any time you choose.
Chef
In the 2014 comedy-drama Chef, Jon Favreau stars as a once successful chef who is forced to start his career over after a public altercation with a food critic. Favreau also wrote, co-produced, and directed the film, which co-stars Sofia Vergara and Scarlett Johansson.
The Da Vinci Code
The first in the Robert Langdon film series, The Da Vinci Code stars Tom Hanks as the prime suspect in the gruesome murder of a Louvre curator named Jacques Saunière. While Dan Brown's novel of the same name became a bestseller, the film adaptation didn't quite meet the same level of critical acclaim. Still, it's hard to go wrong with Hanks as a lead.
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Another Steven Spielberg classic, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial held the record for the highest-grossing film of all time for over a decade and is widely regarded as one of the best movies in history. The character of E.T. is based on an imaginary friend Spielberg created for himself after his parents divorced.
Kung Fu Panda 2
If one animated movie about karate-kicking Chinese bears isn't enough, thankfully, the sequel to Kung Fu Panda will now be on Netflix, in which Jack Black reprises his role as the lead. Fun fact: Kung Fu Panda 2 is the first major American animated film to be solely directed by a female director (Jennifer Yuh Nelson), as well as the first major American animated film to be directed by an Asian-American.
People Have One Criticism For Aubrey Plaza and Kristen Stewart in "Happiest Season"
This review contains spoilers.
"Happiest Season" is a nearly perfect Christmas movie.
The film, created by Clea DuVall of But I'm A Cheerleader fame, is a beautiful, entertaining, and very queer love story. It stars Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis (who you might recognize from Black Mirror's classic queer episode San Junipero) as a couple who live together and love each other very much. At least, we're led to believe they love each other from the first scene, which features Davis persuading an anti-Christmas Stewart to climb up on a roof to see some Christmas lights.
Right away, we think that Davis's character is—Ghost of Christmases Present-style—benevolently helping Abby rekindle her love for Christmas. But it doesn't quite work out that way. After someone in the house sees them and starts screaming about calling the police, Abby and Harper try to climb off the roof—but Abby winds up hanging off the edge, and eventually falls off and winds up crashing into the ground. Miraculously, mostly thanks to the cushioning presence of a blow-up Santa, she's unhurt.
Rosario Dawson Shines as Ahsoka | "The Mandalorian" Season 2, Episode 5 Recap
Dawson lives up to the hype, bringing Ahsoka Tano to live action Star Wars for the first time (and we learn Baby Yoda's real name).
The Mandalorian, Season 2 Episode 5 premiered Friday, November 27 on Disney+.
"Chapter 13: The Jedi," written and directed by Dave Filoni is quite possibly the show's strongest entry to date. We learn the true origins and name of Baby Yoda and get the first appearance of lightsabers in the series. You already know from the headline that Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) is finally revealed in the episode, but be warned that this review of Season 2, Episode 5 is packed full of spoilers. Do yourself a favor, watch the episode, and come back!
Interview: Jewel Reflects on Her Expansive Legacy and Today's Mental Health Crisis
The singer re-released her iconic debut Pieces of You last Friday in honor of it's 25th birthday
When Jewel Kilcher released Pieces of You 25 years ago, her priorities remained as resolute as they are now.
An Alaskan-born teen living on the streets of San Diego, she developed a local following thanks to a slew of captivating live performances around the city. Record labels soon approached with lucrative deals, one of which offered her a million-dollar signing bonus, but she turned them all down.
Popdust's #PumpedToGetPlump Playlist for Thanksgiving 2020
Don't let your Boomer family get you down.
Thanksgiving has always been about food.
We suffer through the awkward small talk and often anti-climactic football games for the sake of the meal that awaits us at the end of the day, and even then that "meal" is representative of ethnic cleansing and genocide. But there are a few other pros that lay outside of gorging yourself on mashed potatoes. The holiday always falls on a Thursday, which means you always have a four day weekend. Black Friday is also the following day, so despite whatever infuriating experiences you may have on Thanksgiving with your family, you can at least rest easy knowing you can go out and buy enough stuff to numb the pain.
These reasons alone are enough to warrant celebration. So while you clench your jaw through what is almost guaranteed to be a painfully long afternoon, why not curate some music to help elevate your mood and remind yourself that a four day weekend of relaxation awaits?
"Thank U" By Alanis Morrisette
Jordan Peterson (Still) Wants to Tell You How to Live Your Life
Will his new book demonstrate growth or humility in light of recent life events?
Have you been feeling rudderless lately? Struggling to find direction?
Well all who wander may now rejoice, for the savior has returned. Dr. Jordan B. Peterson is back to direct your life and make publishing employees cry.
He has made a career for himself as a passionate advocate for personal responsibility. Well, it's either his personal responsibility shtick or his hysterical concern for the future of free speech — with particular emphasis on his refusal to be "forced" into using people's preferred pronouns.
