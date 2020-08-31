Brooklyn Indie Outlet Sister. Release Spellbinding EP "Soft Spot"
These songs are anthems for quarantine gloom.
Brooklyn's Sister. has released their debut EP, "Soft Spot."
Written, recorded, and produced entirely in quarantine, it's profoundly world-weary—like many of us have likely been feeling during the pandemic. But altogether the album is spellbindingly beautiful, studded with surprising and innovative musical touches and held together by stunning lyrics.
Sister. is a project by Hannah Pruzinsky and Ceci Sturman. Originally roommates at St. John's University in Queens, they now live together in Bed-Stuy, where they created the entirety of "Soft Spot." The band also includes guitarist James Chrisman, who assisted with production and recording via video chat.
The album's first song, "Natural Disaster," is a song about fear and climate grief and living in a world that seems fundamentally broken. In a world where we're seeing more hurricanes, wildfires, and other disasters than ever before, songs like "Natural Disaster" are necessary to help us metabolize and comprehend climate change.
"I've learned to hold my dreams in a cage / Till Mother Nature can prove they're safe," read the lyrics, a sentiment that will sound familiar to anyone trying to plan for the future against the immensity of climate change and in a world that seems increasingly fragile. For a song so full of anxiety, it's sonically transportive and serene. Delicate piano riffs, creaking synths, and dark strings add scope, making the song feel like it's cracking open by the end.
The second track, "Pretended," feels designed for live performance, meant to be played to large crowds on summer nights. It starts off soft and brooding, with lyrics about lost youth and an invasive government adding a fog of anxiety to mellow guitar fingerpicking. It's a slow burn, picking up gently as it goes on. The lyrics are cryptic—"As much as I desire to I can't escape my age I can't escape my youth / Stimuli or simulacrum we stay up late discovering my flaws / If the government wasn't down our backs would you hug me when it was ending?" they read.
There's something dark and private and personal here, some kind of complex emotion that's difficult to put into words—a combination of fear and anxiety about the wider world and a desire to hide away and pretend things are different than they are. As the song picks up, so does the mood, and you get the sense that something is changing, growing out of the darkness. An infectious, oddly hopeful reverb-drenched guitar riff adds layers of light to the stormy arrangement.
The third, "Cash Only," begins with a melancholy emo-folk guitar riff. "We pretend it's midnight and we can't sleep," they sing. The song captures the foggy feeling of being stuck inside all day, caught in a cyclical loop as the world seems to burn outside. Halfway through, it falters before erupting into a cathartic second act. Desolation and release flare up like ocean waves, breathing in and out.
These are songs that feel like emotions personified—confusion, grief, fear, and love all find homes among nuanced arrangements. They address unnatural topics like climate change, simulacrums, and the strange routines of quarantine, but the music ties it all together and alchemizes these unfathomable topics into something beautiful and warm.
Hannah and Ceci's voices compliment each other perfectly, resembling some sort of cross between Lucy Dacus and Nicole Dollanganger; musically, the songs are ambitious, fractured, and tumultuous. These songs mark the arrival of an immense indie folk talent.
Find Sister. at their website and on Instagram, and check out their inspiration playlist here.
7 Reasons You Should Not Vote for Kanye West For President
A vote for Kanye is a vote for the spoiler effect.
When Kanye West announced he was running for president on July 4th 2020, most people thought it was just a joke or maybe a publicity stunt.
But he will now officially appear on the ballot in Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Missouri and is making an effort to appear on several other state's ballots. However, that doesn't mean you should consider him to be a viable candidate, here's why:
He literally can't win<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU4Nzc2Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwNzk5OTkwMn0.TzhIycYupGqzN4z37xlpQp4X_6fMU1tRoNgnfFIAJkk/img.jpg?width=980" id="5afe0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="1ebd0e5e41881df404a95fb86c905c2f" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="kanye west" /><p>His campaign has missed the deadline or failed to get enough verifiable signatures in 17 states, that is 225 electors. If he doesn't get on the ballot in California, he will lose a shot at another 55 electors. A California election official told <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/politics/can-kanye-even-theoretically-win-missed-ballot-deadlines" target="_blank"><em>Fox News</em></a> that zero counties had reported signatures from West's campaign to the state. That brings him up to a grand total of 280 electors he cannot get, making it impossible for him to get the 270 electoral college votes necessary to win the presidency. Even a <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/politics/2016-election/write-in-votes/" target="_blank">write-in</a> campaign is not feasible. There are eight states where ballots don't even have a space for write-ins. In 32 others, write-in candidates still have to file with the state prior to the election or write in votes won't be counted. </p>
He is only running to steal votes from Biden<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU4Nzc1NS9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwOTc4OTYwNn0.qzKHW-OgUdVUhBFTzgFN2y73_MhVWZ5vSH6X-2d2u9A/img.png?width=980" id="f41e0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ec10fe531431e06ff35263e0fb06deff" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="kanye west tweet" /><p>Kanye recently <a href="https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/1287090600248930305?lang=en" target="_blank">tweeted </a>"I CAN BEAT BIDEN OFF OF WRITE INS #2020VISION." In an interview with <a href="https://www.forbes.com/sites/randalllane/2020/08/06/exclusive-kanye-west-indicates-that-his-spoiler-campaign-is-indeed-designed-to-hurt-biden/#24a2b6766397" target="_blank"><em>Forbes</em></a> in which he was called out for serving only as a spoiler, Kanye replied, "I'm not going to argue with you. Jesus is King." While Kanye has said he is running to win, he is currently polling at only about <a href="https://www.politico.com/news/2020/08/12/kanye-west-flops-among-black-voters-393860" target="_blank">2%</a>, which is about 7 points behind people who have no opinion. Kanye will certainly never get enough votes to win, but in swing states he could make a difference. In <a href="http://www.milwaukeeindependent.com/featured/black-leaders-denounce-gops-latest-political-ploy-back-kanye-west-spoiler-divert-milwaukee-votes/" target="_blank">Wisconsin</a> in 2016 for example, there were 36,460 write-in votes for president, which surpassed Trump's statewide margin of victory of 22,748.</p>
Republican operatives are putting him on the ballot<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU4Nzc3NC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MTMyNjU4N30.BBSOtpEkSpI64mavD-4UUnsMong-2ecMKGUKLN72vnQ/img.jpg?width=980" id="b34a0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="fc90201b80b5297acd32d1d2f72b28a2" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Kanye West Joe Biden" />
Forbes<p>Republicans associated with Trump are associated with Kanye's campaign in at least 4 states. West's ballot petition was delivered to Wisconsin state regulators by <a href="https://www.wpr.org/kanye-west-files-wisconsin-ballot-help-republican-attorney" target="_blank">Lane Ruhland</a>, a lawyer currently working on a lawsuit for the Trump campaign. A Republican operative in Colorado, <a href="https://www.coloradopolitics.com/2020-election/i-am-not-joking-gop-operative-helps-kanye-west-file-as-presidential-candidate-on-colorado/article_27ef65a0-d74c-11ea-9672-c7b53a6787ed.html" target="_blank">Rachel George</a>, is helping Kanye get on the ballot there even though she thinks it's "hilarious." <a href="https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2020-election/republicans-least-four-states-are-helping-kanye-west-gain-ballot-n1235881" target="_blank">Gregg Keller</a>, who was previously shortlisted as a Trump campaign manager in 2016, has been listed as a contact for the Kanye campaign in Arkansas. <a href="https://www.esquire.com/news-politics/politics/a33524765/kanye-west-presidential-ballot-republican-operatives/" target="_blank">Chuck Wilton</a> in Vermont, is listed as a convention delegate for Trump and as an elector for Kanye.</p>
Kanye believes the cure to the coronavirus is prayer and not vaccines<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU4Nzc4Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MDQ4NDUyNn0.1_XWMXYYKz9G6RrlaZK4qQPFqrzb9BJzuzXzyAQHMmw/img.jpg?width=980" id="bfeee" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e1546bcb300dde91ae1d7ce898f03025" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Kanye West Sunday Service" /><p>In his interview with <a href="https://www.forbes.com/sites/randalllane/2020/07/08/kanye-west-says-hes-done-with-trump-opens-up-about-white-house-bid-damaging-biden-and-everything-in-between/#7c1ee9b347aa" target="_blank"><em>Forbes</em></a> Kanye stated that the way to end coronavirus is to pray and that, "We need to stop doing things that make God mad." And when asked about vaccines he said, "It's so many of our children that are being vaccinated and paralyzed. . . . So when they say the way we're going to fix Covid is with a vaccine, I'm extremely cautious. That's the mark of the beast. They want to put chips inside of us, they want to do all kinds of things, to make it where we can't cross the gates of heaven."</p>
Kanye does not understand Black history<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU4NzgwMS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMzExMDU5N30.hOjvTwel5S6gowk4tb92sqG17f-iRZIazg6Jo6GOvNg/img.jpg?width=980" id="e8106" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8ebb7517610fc8cf16dd02767a0ee7e9" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Kanye West Harriet Tubman" /><p>Kanye has stated that slavery was a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2018/05/01/entertainment/kanye-west-slavery-choice-trnd/index.html" target="_blank">choice</a>, "When you hear about slavery for 400 years ... For 400 years? That sounds like a choice." Kanye recently said that <a href="https://www.businessinsider.com/kanye-west-hosted-first-campaign-event-in-south-carolina-2020-7" target="_blank">Harriet Tubman</a>, "never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people." He has also said that <a href="https://www.cheatsheet.com/entertainment/kanye-west-says-black-history-month-is-torture-porn.html/" target="_blank">Black History month</a> is "torture porn," used the <a href="https://www.huffpost.com/entry/kanye-west-confederate-flag-shirt-explained-_n_4173200" target="_blank">Confederate flag</a> in his merchandise, and said that Black people need to stop talking about <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2016/11/18/entertainment/kanye-west-racism/index.html" target="_blank">racism</a>.</p>
Kanye is mentally ill and untreated<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU4NzgxNC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwNDY2NTU1Mn0.GMKO_g5YiaR5dJT2AyabF7a_06omXFJTvUZKF0M0gIM/img.jpg?width=980" id="a4874" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="cf3b145e7f9c3e742f92f7772c4b4cf4" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Kanye tweets" /><p>Kanye West was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at the age of 39. Bipolar disorder affects 2.3 million Americans and Kanye's openness about his struggles with mental health have actually done a lot to destigmatize mental disorders. However, untreated bipolar disorder would definitely be a problem for a President. Kanye himself described the importance of <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2019/05/28/entertainment/kanye-west-bipolar-letterman-interview/index.html" target="_blank">medication</a>, "If you don't take medication every day to keep you at a certain state, you have a potential to ramp up and it can take you to a point where you can even end up in the hospital. And you start acting erratic, as TMZ would put it." Yet only 7 months after that interview he tweeted "I'm loving the new music I've been working on. 6 months off meds I can feel me again." His wife <a href="https://www.etonline.com/kim-kardashian-opens-up-about-kanye-wests-mental-health-and-why-medication-is-not-an-option-123114" target="_blank">Kim Kardashian</a> has stated that, "For him, being on medication is not really an option." While mental health choices should always be personal choices, if you are President your mental stability becomes the concern of every American citizen. </p>
Kanye doesn’t know anything about politics<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU4NzgxOC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNzc4MTU4NX0.mRADBfhu9ML_nczgdUZmoiiAz3cwR8tXQP206hOUWkk/img.jpg?width=980" id="c5558" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="16954fd6c1349519e46e363e59510a1d" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Kanye West Wakanda" /><p>Kanye has never voted. He admitted to <a href="https://www.forbes.com/sites/randalllane/2020/07/08/kanye-west-says-hes-done-with-trump-opens-up-about-white-house-bid-damaging-biden-and-everything-in-between/#7c1ee9b347aa" target="_blank"><em>Forbes</em></a> he had only registered to vote for the first time this year. He also admitted he knows nothing about politics and would like to model his White House after the fictional Wakanda, "I'm gonna use the framework of Wakanda right now because it's the best explanation of what our design group is going to feel like in the White House…That is a positive idea: you got Kanye West, one of the most powerful humans—I'm not saying <em>the</em> most because you got a lot of alien-level superpowers and it's only collectively that we can set it free. Let's get back to Wakanda . . . like in the movie in Wakanda when the king went to visit that lead scientist to have the shoes wrap around her shoes. Just the amount of innovation that can happen, the amount of innovation in medicine—like big pharma—we are going to work, innovate, together."</p>
Breaking Star Neguin on Dance as a Form of Liberation
Neguin's video 'To Be' blends his talent for athletic dance with a powerful call for change.
Brazilian artist Neguin is the definition of multi-talented.
He's a formidable competitor in global breaking competitions, utilizing the iconic athletic and expressive dance style to bring improvisational dance to new heights.
Bboy Neguin / Brazil-Tsunami All Stars-Red Bull BC One All Stars / Trailer www.youtube.com
Neguin is also a poet, teacher, musician, and activist, someone who sees the ways all the different aspects of his life interlock and relate to each other. He also recognizes the way history influences the present, and the history of dance as a form of liberation shapes his work today. That tradition takes center stage in his new video, "To Be," which features a poem written by the artist himself.