Taylor Swift fans rejoice.

Once again, T-Swift has returned with (semi) new music. The release of Fearless (Taylor's Version), along with a deluxe edition of Demi Lovato's latest album, will no doubt cause pop fans to quake in their boots. For those not in the mood to sob or experience nostalgic epiphanies, there were also a handful of great releases today from lesser-known artists.

BROCKHAMPTON's new record is no doubt worth a spin; and frankly, everyone should be bumping DMX today as loudly as they can. But for those looking for some new music, here are the most slept on releases of today.

Sauce Walka – God of Texas The eccentric Texas emcee is known for his exuberance both on and off the microphone. He recently got a $24 million diamond implanted into his cheek and in turn deemed himself the drippiest rapper of all time. On his latest work God of Texas, he holds true to this sentiment and howls his flexes from the highest rooftop. The new tape features unique guest features from A$AP Rocky and Trippie Redd among a slew of others, the former meandering through Sauce Walka's intense braggadocio as best he can. After all, It's hard to match Walka's tenacious energy, which over 20-tracks somehow never wanes. To add to his idiosyncrasy, this is also the third Sauce Walka project in a week. The rapper also dropped an R&B record just yesterday, another solo project on Wednesday titled Birdz Hunt Snakes, and another titled Sauce Train a day before that.

Rockie Fresh – Slide Thru Part 2 After a stellar 2020 that included a new album and joint effort with Casey Veggies, Rockie Fresh returned again today with Slide Thru Part 2, the sequel to his last solo effort ,Slide Thru Just to Show You What's Up. With features from 24Hrs and Vic Mensa, among others, the project finds Fresh spitting some excellent bars about fame, love, and the drama that follows. Despite a lengthy career and a handful of hits, the rapper remains severely under-appreciated.

Mo3 – Shottaz 4Eva Last November, it was revealed that the quick rise of Mo3 had come to an abrupt end after he had been gunned down in his hometown of Dallas, Texas. Shottaz 4Eva, the spitfire emcee's first posthumous project, released today and once again paints a heartbreaking portrait of an artist taken from us right as he was coming into his own. The 12-track effort finds Mo3 at his very best. He interweaves quippy bars and woozy melodies with all the makings of a hip-hop superstar, with tracks like "Keep Faith" and "Thought I Knew" especially heartbreaking testaments to Mo3's tireless grind that cost him love and friends and ended far too soon.

TruCarr – Based on a TRU Story The charismatic storyteller wears his heart on his sleeve, always. After losing his daughter at just 3 months old, the rapper constantly put all of his mournful energy into his music, creating hard-hitting street records in the process. With features from Rich The Kid, Sada Baby, Bankroll Freddie, and Blueface, the emcee's buzzing talent is undeniable. But as shown by his motivational rhymes on tracks like "All Me" and "How We Coming," he's also here to motivate his fans. "Basically whatever you go through, keep going! Cause I done been through a lot of sh*t," the rapper said of his new project.

G Perico – No Love In LA The West Coast rapper just dropped off a brief 18-minute project that is as smooth as a breezy summer drive, embracing his G-funk roots and twisting them within the echelon of today's sounds. On "LA Nights" his flow slides along the track's xylophone trills and whiny synths as if he's just having a conversation. On "Single for the Summer," he curates an anthem for our post-vaccine summer, full of new experiences and new purchases that will make it a summer to remember.