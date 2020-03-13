Norah Jones Quietly Persists With "I'm Alive"

With seven studio albums to her name, Norah Jones has left an irrefutable impact on jazz and folk music of the 2000s onward.
But the Grammy-winning singer is also a fan of collaborations, too, having released albums with Willie Nelson, Jack White, Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong, and more. The latest to team up with her is Jeff Tweedy, who's become revered in his own right as the leader of seminal indie rock group Wilco.
Tweedy co-wrote and played guitar on "I'm Alive," the lead single from Jones' upcoming album Pick Me Up Off the Floor. In Jones' typical fashion, it's a loungey, piano-driven tune that centers on her trademark smoky vocals (Tweedy's son, Spencer, provides drums). Although the track feels generally calm, its message is especially harrowing for women in the current political climate. "She's crushed by thoughts / At night of men / Who want her rights / And usually win," she croons, though by the song's end, an air of hopefulness takes over. "I care a lot / I know the things I'm not / It's alright, it's OK / And it's not / Maybe things will change."
Listen below:
Norah Jones - I'm Alive www.youtube.com