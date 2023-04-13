In between posting dance videos, chaotic lip syncs, and performing a social experiment on Ice Spice to fully imitate her, North West is certainly TikTok’s busiest nepo baby. At all hours of the day, you can find @kimandnorth alive on the app. Whether it be North forcing Kim Kardashian to do dances created by Charli D’Amelio or posting sped-up videos of Drunk Elephant products – it’s wild.

And nine-year-old North West isn’t the only child of the Kar-Jenner clan who has entered the TikTok world to give us even more unnecessary shots into the Kardashian lifestyle. There’s also an account for @pandkourt (Penelope Disick and Kourtney Kardashian). But perhaps we have given the two children too much attention for the time being.













What happens when you give the nine-year-old daughter of ego-maniac Kanye West and ultimate influencer Kim Kardashian a couple of million followers on TikTok? That’s right, a skincare brand. The old axiom is “the devil works hard, but Kris Jenner works harder,” but you weren’t even ready for momager Kim Kardashian.

The Kar-Jenner’s have what Kris Jenner didn’t have at this age: the biggest following collectively on Instagram and enough influence to dictate trends moving forward. This means it’ll be a hell of a lot easier for them to get their children the same platform and force them into the spotlight as the Next Gen of the Jenners.

Kim Kardashian has already filed trademarks for both a toy and skincare line on North’s behalf. The skincare line will feature non-medicated skin preparations, moisturizers, lotions, creams, and cleansers with the possibility of products like serums, haircare, and bath products in the future. As for the toy brand, expect dolls and action figures with the possibility of educational toys.

It’s borderline insanity to think that North West will be pushing skincare products to nine-year-old girls. While I’m all for the “doing what makes you feel good” mentality, not every young girl needs to be thinking about what serum to use. But maybe it’s just me.

Maybe I grew up in a different time and all nine-year-olds absolutely have to have a routine because all TikTokers have one. Who’s to say! But I do know this is the beginning of the end. Not only do we have Kim’s Skims, Khloe’s Good American, Kylie’s Kylie Cosmetics, Kendall’s 818 and Kourtney’s Poosh, but now we are adding the children’s brands into the mix.









A clothing trademark had already been registered for North in 2019, just the mere beginning of what I’m sure will be a long line of influencing from here on out. Not to mention rumored trademarks for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s first child, Stormi Webster, and Penelope Disick have flown about. I’m sure Khloe’s not far behind with True.

I shouldn’t be as shocked as I am, considering North loves a good skincare TikTok. Whether it be trying SKKN by Kim or her plethora of brightly packaged moisturizers, she is already an influencer in the making.

Who knows if North even pays attention to good ingredients – we know she has the money to afford top-notch skincare that isn’t necessarily accessible to the rest of us, so before you buy SKKN, or North’s impending skincare line, here are my recs: