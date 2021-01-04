Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles Are the Most Ethereal Couple
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles, beloved denizens of the Hollywood elite, are presumed to be dating.
Rumors began flying about the would-be couple after Wilde and Styles were seen holding hands (!) and dressed in head to toe Gucci at the wedding of Styles' manager, Jeffrey Azoff.
"They were in Montecito, California this weekend for a wedding," an anonymous source told People. "They were affectionate around their friends, held hands and looked very happy. They have dated for a few weeks."
Oh, man! This is a relationship for the books, filled with the kind of glamour one would expect from a Gatsby film. Wilde, 36, recently split from Jason Sudeikis, with whom she shares two children. Styles, 26, is a world-famous former boy-band member and musician.
The pair most likely met on the set of Wilde's film, Don't Worry Darling, which stars Chris Pine, Florence Pugh, KiKi Layne, Gemma Chan and Nick Kroll. Styles took over the role of Pugh's love interest from Shia LaBoeuf after LaBeouf was fired from the film due to allegations of abuse, which were later publicized by his ex, FKA twigs.
Styles may be the polar opposite of LaBeouf — shiny, modern, and progressive, with a healthy handle on gender roles and a complete lack of toxic masculinity. "To me, he's very modern," Wilde told Vogue of Styles last year. "I hope that this brand of confidence as a male that Harry has — truly devoid of any traces of toxic masculinity — is indicative of his generation and therefore the future of the world"
"I think he is in many ways championing that, spearheading that," Wilde added. "It's pretty powerful and kind of extraordinary to see someone in his position redefining what it can mean to be a man with confidence."
Harry Styles and Florence Pugh on the set of "Don't Worry Darling"Backgrid
Wilde was one of the celebrities who leapt to Styles' defense after Candace Owens criticized his decision to wear a dress on the cover of Vogue. It seems that she's a supportive girlfriend willing to fight for her man's right to wear a dress, and that is the only kind of romance we can all really hope for these days.
Wilde had a lot more to say about Styles: "...I did a little victory dance when we heard that we officially had Harry in the film," Wilde continued, "because we knew that he has a real appreciation for fashion and style. And this movie is incredibly stylistic. It's very heightened and opulent, and I'm really grateful that he is so enthusiastic about that element of the process — some actors just don't care."
It seems this couple shares a healthy appreciation for good old-fashioned luxury and style(s).
Of course, we don't know that they are actually dating. And the rumors have sparked some ire on Twitter, as people noted that Harry and Lizzo, who were photographed holding hands and cuddling earlier this year, didn't receive the same attention as Harry and Olivia have.
Lizzo Shakes her ass on Harry. The media: Just Friends Louis and Harry kiss The media: Just friends Olivia… https://t.co/leDbizTKew— Gwyn (@Gwyn)1609786768.0
the rhetorical turn of the night was harry styles twitter coming back at tabloids saying he's dating olivia wilde w… https://t.co/AAzNGCaYCP— candy, supporting britons era (@candy, supporting britons era)1609800552.0
That's fair enough. Other sources, however, are insisting that the two are soulmates, and the Internet, for whatever reason, has latched on. If they indeed are dating, may these two dress in satin and silk, prance through ivy-shrouded gardens, and make dreamy music videos through which the rest of us can live vicariously forevermore.
The 10 Hottest On-Screen Priests in History, Ranked
Forgive me father for I have sinned...
What is it about Catholic priests that fill us with thoughts that are anything but godly?
Is it that they're sexually unattainable? That their robes emphasize their shoulders? That they're obligated to listen to our problems? Whatever it is, the trope of the hot priest has become a cultural staple that can be found in myriad of books, movies, and TV shows. Here are 10 of the hottest priests to ever make it on-screen.
- How Catholics are responding to Fleabag's hot priest. ›
- The Hot Priests of Peak TV: Fleabag, Derry Girls, and Beyond ›
- 12 Hottest Priests That Make You Want To Confess Your Sins ›
- The 'hot priest' calendar 2014 The Local ›
- Hot Priests of 2019 Calendar : rome ›
- Fleabag's Andrew Scott Doesn't Mind Being a 'Hot Priest' ›
- The Hot Priest in 'Fleabag' Says Kneel, and It's Never Sounded ... ›
- Why Are We So Goddamn Horny For Fleabag's Hot Priest? | HuffPost ›
- 17 fictional priests who make us hot under the collar | EW.com ›
- Fleabag 2 Minutes of the Hot Priest Being Hot | Prime Video - YouTube ›
The 14 Most Anticipated Albums of 2021
2021 is already looking brighter.
Now that we've covered some of 2020's best hidden gems, it's time to look forward to what the new year has to offer our ears.
From Top 40 royalty to underground favorites, 2021 is already shaping up to be a stellar year for music. While we're still holding out hope that Rihanna and Sky Ferriera will bless us this year with their long-anticipated albums, there's plenty of other more plausible albums on the way. Below, we've rounded up some of the confirmed and highly-speculated albums that we're most looking forward to.
Shame, Drunk Tank Pink - January 15<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE3NTQzMC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMzQ1NTI3Mn0.ENP6erY2WBFSnN6c2ftznE46JlL7uu357SAMb77xOYM/img.jpg?width=980" id="9c899" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="64c8db037a28b6ea75fa94197ba93794" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Shame, Drunk Tank Pink - January 15" /><p>Influenced by the disappearance of live performances, London post-punks Shame created an album to fill the void. Their latest full-length, <em>Drunk Tank Pink, </em>attempts to reckon with that isolation: "You become very aware of yourself and when all of the music stops, you're left with the silence," frontman Charlie Steen said in a statement. "And that silence is a lot of what this record is about."</p>
Drake, Certified Lover Boy - January<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE3NTQ1OC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNjA0MjUwN30.THHDDX3yr1rTbqzis8EUShrE3oymqIURD88kZ3QXAyc/img.jpg?width=980" id="45d57" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7d214811283d46e1c3239bacb9571020" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Drake, Certified Lover Boy - January" /><p>After months of teasing, the most aptly-titled Drake record yet, <em>Certified Lover Boy, </em>will finally see the sun this month, according to a <a href="https://twitter.com/OVOSound/status/1320149082506186758?s=20" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">clip the rapper tweeted</a> back in October. It follows a handful of singles, as well as last year's compilation mixtape, <em>Dark Lane Demo Tapes. </em>It's safe to assume that the new album will include "Laugh Now Cry Later," Drake's August collaboration with Lil Durk.</p>
Arlo Parks, Collapsed In Sunbeams - January 29<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE3NTQ4NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2NzE1MjI4M30.oDj2YCim0hEVDkjASX1FWKcuds7VAFTRx57VJZe1mVA/img.jpg?width=980" id="3f95f" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a62cd5ace34cc19bd4d32460faf5f267" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Arlo Parks, Collapsed In Sunbeams - January 29" /><p>At just 20 years old, British singer-songwriter Arlo Parks is on track to become the music world's new obsession. Her forthcoming debut album, <em>Collapsed In Sunbeams</em>, is already backed by tons of buzz, with everyone from Billie Eilish and Phoebe Bridgers co-signing her stellar voice and refreshing blend of pop and neo-soul.</p>
Foo Fighters, Medicine At Midnight - February 5<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE3NTUwOS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzMTY4NTEyMX0.egQekI0jH3FlCPmp69owm-Li6-MdeAx-EgqlAQzsk84/img.jpg?width=980" id="6a4a4" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="266b20a0b646f986e14601d059d0077a" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Foo Fighters, Medicine At Midnight - February 5" /><p>After a quarter century together, Foo Fighters are set to release their 10th album, <em>Medicine at Midnight. </em>The album was finished almost a year ago, and though its release was delayed due to the inability to tour, the rock icons have finally decided to let it out into the world. "Right now, more than ever, people need something to lift their spirits, something to give them some feeling of relief or escape," Dave Grohl <a href="https://www.nme.com/en_asia/news/music/dave-grohl-on-foo-fighters-decision-to-release-medicine-at-midnight-following-pandemic-delays-2840668" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">said</a>. "I was, like: 'We've gotta put it out. Let's put it out right now.'" </p>
Slowthai, TYRON - February 5<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE3NTUyNy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2NjMzMDQ1Mn0.Lamvksewl9h4sfvDf2T8UFZul0W644zq6I7JiT6fqsg/img.jpg?width=980" id="3c216" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="cd7e2ef471cd76ef660157fc1da998c1" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Slowthai, TYRON - February 5" /><p>2019's topically-relevant <em>Nothing Great About Britain </em>put slowthai on the map as one of today's most exciting young rappers. The Northampton native's upcoming record, <em>TYRON, </em>boasts a slew of high-profile features from A$AP Rocky, James Blake, Skepta, Dominic Fike, Denzel Curry, Mount Kimbie, and Deb Never. </p>
Claud, Super Monster - February 12<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE3NTU1Ni9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2NTI5NTQ1OX0.WOnFcrYUWpZF4I0ONKBMLWmUlooJDvJSyMiomms-pLU/img.jpg?width=980" id="92288" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="1ba526a798e44bca4cf3b0e061e49b43" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Claud, Super Monster - February 12" /><p>As the first artist signed to Phoebe Bridgers' new label, Saddest Factory, indie-pop musician Claud likely has a promising future ahead. Their debut album, <em>Super Monster, </em>features previously-released singles "Soft Spot" and "Gold."</p>
Julien Baker, Little Oblivions - February 26<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE3NTU3MC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MzU1NDg4OH0.PvrZL3F2q1qdYT7YBHdOpK4DSo47hyxL_YgyhVNMLB4/img.jpg?width=980" id="17677" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f96c2a0275619ff3a5b83fddffd02316" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Julien Baker, Little Oblivions - February 26" /><p>Singer-songwriter Julien Baker is gearing up to release her third solo record, <em>Little Oblivions, </em>this February. While her last album, <em>Turn Out the Lights, </em>primarily featured piano, <em>Little Oblivions </em>expands Baker's sonic palette with heavier drums, mandolin, banjo, and more, with most instruments performed by Baker.</p>
Teenage Fanclub, Endless Arcade - March 5<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE3NTU5NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MDc1NDc5Mn0.m7afOuokeDyCJ7fdREQJdTFKldwtN0joSSJMMWu4qtk/img.jpg?width=980" id="e358e" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="091cd2c9ee64a0629aa4ae96dd1f9ffb" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Teenage Fanclub, Endless Arcade - March 5" /><p>Beloved Scottish rock band Teenage Fanclub are about to release their tenth album, <em>Endless Arcade</em>. "I think of an endless arcade as a city that you can wander through, with a sense of mystery, an imaginary one that goes on forever," songwriter Raymond McGinley said in a statement. The tracklist will feature previously-released singles "Here" and "Everything Is Falling Apart."</p>
Cardi B, TBA<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE3NTc3MS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NDk5MDk4Nn0.kb9pCszt-5lpn6HskE0_dgl47eNEDlanID_BspxriXM/img.jpg?width=980" id="2fb53" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="513df91b9c3e91f07f7fc6dd3cb9b623" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Cardi B, TBA" /><p>With her <a href="https://www.billboard.com/articles/business/chart-beat/9435213/cardi-bs-wap-debuts-no-1-hot-100" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">record-breaking</a> Megan Thee Stallion collaboration "WAP" still ringing in everyone's ears, we're due for an album announcement from Cardi B any time now. While she hasn't dished any specific details about her second LP, she's confirmed that she's been in the studio recently: "I feel like in 2021 I'm gonna come up real strong," she told <a href="https://www.billboard.com/articles/news/women-in-music/9492018/cardi-b-woman-of-the-year-billboard-cover-story-interview-2020/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>Billboard</em></a> last month, adding that she already has "one song that is very personal and deep" featuring another female artist.</p>
SZA, TBA<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE3NTgyNS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzOTgyNzA4OH0.7-wjkgQBgkRS6U4OEiHMXBCVSWuMvbYi2bRObdReZjM/img.jpg?width=980" id="f2ef8" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ea198a5ee04e3693f234c5d8bd2942b4" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="SZA, TBA" /><p>Believe it or not, 2021 marks four years since the release of SZA's masterpiece, <em>Ctrl. </em>While she's spent the better part of a year teasing its follow-up, the release of LP2 is looking more and more likely. Last September, she released the Ty Dolla Sign collab "Hit Different," and she gifted us all with "Good Days" on Christmas. We're keeping our fingers crossed.</p>
Adele, TBA<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE3NTg1MS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MDgwODc1OX0.KsQstPMsqjJIJnOh0SircyIHQWpqXlgbkNq1lNk6eIA/img.jpg?width=980" id="eaed5" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c84c303f6534787046119daec2cda129" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Adele, TBA" /><p>Eyebrows were raised last fall when Adele <a href="https://www.nme.com/en_asia/news/music/adele-confirms-she-wont-be-releasing-a-new-album-until-at-least-2021-2802834" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">hosted</a> <em>Saturday Night Live, </em>rather than being that night's musical guest. The singer has been taking a well-deserved break from music since her Album of the Year-winning <em>25</em>. "I'm going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am! Peace out til next year," she <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CG5Z2n8gc-d/?utm_source=ig_embed" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">wrote</a> on Instagram after her <em>SNL </em>gig, giving us a glimmer of hope that 2021 means new music from Adele. Hopefully, her next album cycle won't include any <a href="https://www.popdust.com/adele-bantu-knots-cultural-appropriation-2647427930.html" target="_self">cultural appropriation</a>.</p>
Janet Jackson, Black Diamond - Date TBA<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE3NTkzNi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MTgyMTU4N30.Q-kFANi-ztBvZ1mqC3gU2qfPKtMj0dTPX9qLnVgpGWM/img.jpg?width=980" id="e03ac" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="277a9274317384f6942c91607b6b9d09" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Janet Jackson, Black Diamond - Date TBA" /><p>Though Janet Jackson has kept pretty hush-hush about her next album, it's fair to assume that <em>Black Diamond </em>will finally see release this year. Lots has happened between her past album and now: She became a <a href="https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-38503168" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">mother</a>, and Les Moonves — the former CBS executive who allegedly pulled the infamous wardrobe malfunction during Jackson's 2004 Super Bowl performance — has been accused of <a href="https://www.newyorker.com/news/news-desk/as-leslie-moonves-negotiates-his-exit-from-cbs-women-raise-new-assault-and-harassment-claims" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">sexual assault</a> on multiple accounts. Looks like we might have a pretty powerful album on the horizon.</p>
Kanye West, DONDA - Date TBA<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE3NTk1OS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1NjcxMTQ4N30.0DWyajBf6X5O_8ox7U7SkQNkt8IFD4apMfJAtiJLEzU/img.jpg?width=980" id="77b65" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="260f8a51b679b5c5262380f8006da30a" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Kanye West, DONDA - Date TBA" /><p>Whether you love him or you love to hate him, a new Kanye West album is always guaranteed to make news — for better or for worse. The rapper had originally announced in a <a href="https://web.archive.org/web/20200718222812/https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/1284615790344331264" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">since-deleted Tweet</a> that <em>DONDA </em>was scheduled for release last July, but for unclear reasons, the project was delayed, and 2021 is looking slightly more promising. Either way, the album is sure to arrive in true Kanye fashion.</p>
St. Vincent, TBA<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE3NTk4OS9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzODUzMjE1Mn0.G61RoejuLvr7442L9LCJQcTXF22ezIsySc_qS4UzjLg/img.png?width=980" id="d2e60" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e69514c075d141b11b7161b7d3428638" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="St. Vincent, TBA" /><p>Annie Clark, the producer, songwriter, and guitarist extraordinaire known as St. Vincent, has confirmed that her seventh album is on the way. "The rumors are true," she <a href="https://twitter.com/st_vincent/status/1338925797151653888?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1338925797151653888%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vulture.com%2F2020%2F12%2Fst-vincent-announces-new-album-on-twitter.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">tweeted</a> in December. "New record 'locked and loaded' for 2021. Can't wait for you to hear it." Is <em>locked and loaded </em>the title? Will she return to Jack Antonoff as co-producer? When exactly will it come out? So many questions, but we'll wait patiently for the answers.</p>
The 11 Best Movies of 2020
2020 was a strange and strained year in so many ways.
Every aspect of culture has had to adapt to shifting circumstances. But cinema in particular — an institution based on the idea of large groups of people sitting in a tightly-packed room for two hours — had to adjust.
Schedules for both production and release have been continually disrupted, and despite efforts to convince audiences that they can feel safe returning to theaters, most have stayed away — and they are right to. As a result, a lot of great movies fell through the cracks.
The critically acclaimed Minari, for example, only saw a limited digital release for one week, with a theatrical debut scheduled for March. And the much anticipated News of the World is currently screening in theaters — even though Tom Hanks was the first famous face of the coronavirus pandemic.
With that in mind, it was a strange year to review cinema, but these are the best movies that felt safe to see in 2020.
11. Freaky<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9b80bc64778069de2a2b7d98a12c1c8f"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/EqPnIcDW9g0?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><strong>Directed by: Christopher Landon<br></strong></p><p><strong>Written by: Michael Kennedy, Christopher Landon</strong></p><p><strong>Starring: Vince Vaughn, Kathryn Newton, Celeste O'Connor</strong> </p><p><span></span>For several weeks in 2020, <em>Freaky</em> topped US box office charts. While that probably wouldn't have happened in another year, <em>Freaky</em>'s surreal blend of <em>Friday the 13th</em> and <em>Freaky Friday</em> delivers some bizarre but satisfying entertainment.</p><p>With Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton doing an impressive swap between the imposing psychotic slasher and the shy, mousy high school outcast, <em>Freaky</em> uses the familiar tropes of body swap and slasher movies to deliver a sadistic revenge fantasy against various bullies and abusive figures in its high school setting. The intense gore of the death scenes is not for everyone, but those who can stomach it will find a lot of cheesy entertainment in <em>Freaky</em>. </p>
10. The King of Staten Island<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8a0adf4ef5cf57d31b2d7cfcdcc4018e"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/azkVr0VUSTA?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><strong>Director: Judd Apatow</strong></p><p><strong>Writers: Judd Apatow, Pete Davidson, Dave Sirus</strong></p><p><strong>Stars: Pete Davidson, Bel Powley, Ricky Velez</strong></p><p><span></span>Despite a remarkable comedy career, <a href="https://www.popdust.com/this-haunts-me-pete-davidsons-dark-circles-2640982439.html" target="_blank">Pete Davidson's </a>whirlwind ascension to public consciousness can be credited as much, if not more, to his personal life drama. It seems fitting then that his inaugural "leading man" role in a major motion picture be in a film based on his own life. </p><p><span></span><em>The</em> <em>King of Staten Island</em> is a heartfelt comedy-drama that finds Davidson playing Scott Carlin, a character Davidson has described as an alternate-reality version of himself in which he never pursued comedy. Sure, the movie suffers from Judd Apatow syndrome: It's too long, the script meanders a bit, and for tone they selected "all of the above." But the intimacy and charm of this beautifully-shot gem is undeniable, making <em>The</em> <em>King of Staten Island</em> absolutely one of 2020's top watches. <br></p>
9. Palm Springs<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="11fd2391ba9d32d6019f548d947d4f9b"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/CpBLtXduh_k?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><strong>Director: Max Barbakow</strong></p><p><strong>zsWriter: Andy Siara (screenplay)</strong></p><p><strong>Stars: Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti, J.K. Simmons</strong></p><p>As we've noted previously, "a film like<em><a href="https://www.popdust.com/palm-springs-review-2646915018.html" target="_blank"> Palm Springs</a></em> is exactly what society needs right now. Like many of us, the movie's characters are aimlessly floating in an in-ground pool of existential dread, while its inventive story arc imitates the sickening homogeneity of real-life wrought by COVID-19." Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti play jaded millennials Nyles and Sarah, who endure a one-day time-loop in, you guessed it, Palm Springs.</p>
8. Bill and Ted Face the Music<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="112c43fc4235ecfd7a75c515545679a3"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/1gPGeAYo3yU?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><strong>Director: Dean Parisot</strong></p><p><strong>Writers: Chris Matheson, Ed Solomon 2 more credits </strong></p><p><strong>Stars: Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Kristen Schaal</strong></p><p><span></span>Nearly 30 years after the life and death events of <em>Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey</em>, Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter returned this year as the iconic goofball slackers, all grown up for a third installment in the series. The only problem is that the prophecy from <em>Excellent Adventure</em> -- that their band, Wyld Stallyns, would write a song to unite the world -- hasn't come true. Now they have less than two hours left to make that happen -- and to pass on the torch to their loving and musically gifted daughters. It's silly fun.</p>
7. Borat Subsequent Moviefilm<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="1acfcc0965c4255ffe7cbb1bace70596"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/HOwaypo3jC4?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><strong>Director: Jason Woliner</strong></p><p><strong>Writers: Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines </strong></p><p><strong>Stars: Sacha Baron Cohen, Maria Bakalova, Tom Hanks</strong> </p><p><span></span>The real star of<a href="https://www.popdust.com/borat-movie-2648503139.html" target="_blank"> </a><em><a href="https://www.popdust.com/borat-movie-2648503139.html">Borat Subsequent Moviefilm </a></em>is Tutar, Borat's daughter, played by Irina Nowak in a breakout performance. The film follows ill-informed Kazakh reporter Borat as he and Tutar attempt to befriend Donald Trump in an effort to curry favor with Kazakhstan. To do so, they try to give Tutar as a gift to Mike Pence and later to Rudy Giuliani, and each time, it goes terribly — and a Republican is deeply humiliated. Coming in the midst of a fraught election season full of absurd conspiracy theories and insane political divides, this absurd and yet somehow very feminist film couldn't have arrived at a better time.</p>
6. The Vast of Night<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e0eb434fdd638541b4b529704e5d4258"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZEiwpCJqMM0?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><strong>Directed by: Andrew Patterson<br></strong></p><p><strong>Written by: Andrew Patterson, Craig W. Sanger</strong></p><p><strong>Starring: Sierra McCormick, Jake Horowitz, Gail Cronauer</strong></p><p>If you like movies about alien encounters, but aren't interested in popcorn garbage like <em>Independence Day </em>or <em>Cats</em>, then <em>The Vast of Night </em>is for you. With a budget of only $700,000 (microscopic, compared to most movies on this list) first-time director, Andrew Patterson, accomplished an unbelievable cinematic feat with this film. Set in 1950s New Mexico, <em>The Vast of Night</em> follows two characters led to believe there may be <em>something</em> behind the clouds above their small town.</p><p>The events of the story take place in virtual real time, with Patterson employing astonishing long takes (<a href="https://io9.gizmodo.com/how-the-vast-of-night-pulled-off-its-incredible-4-minut-1843710587" target="_blank">some shots without a single cut in upwards of four minutes</a>) of our characters interacting and searching for clues. The dialogue is fast paced and detailed. How actors Sierra McCormick and Jake Horowitz managed to memorize so many lines and deliver them so convincingly is beyond us.</p><p>When filmmakers aren't blowing their budget on CGI monsters, they can focus on refined nuances of their constructed world. With <em>TVoN</em>, Patterson and team <a href="https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2020/05/the-vast-of-night-is-a-masterclass-in-small-budget-sci-fi/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">went to great lengths to ensure the period-accuracy of their set pieces</a> and dialogue in painstaking detail. The result is a mesmerizing and unsettling film that sticks with you, long after watching. </p><p><script async src="https://pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block; text-align:center;" data-ad-layout="in-article" data-ad-format="fluid" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="1863811088"></ins> <script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></p>
5. Ma Rainey's Black Bottom<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a70b05d3134625b7348be0edce32bc62"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ord7gP151vk?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><strong>Director: George C. Wolfe</strong></p><p><strong>Writers: Ruben Santiago-Hudson (screenplay by), August Wilson (based on the play written by)</strong></p><p><strong>Stars: Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, Colman Domingo</strong></p><p><em><span></span><a href="https://www.popdust.com/ma-raineys-black-bottom-2649541605.html" target="_blank">Ma Rainey's Black Bottom</a> </em>is a film adaptation of <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0933025/?ref_=fn_al_nm_1" target="_blank">August Wilson</a>'s 1980 stage play of the same name. The story focuses on a fictional recording session in 1927 with legendary blues singer <a href="https://www.britannica.com/biography/Ma-Rainey" target="_blank">Ma Rainey</a> (Davis) and her band in Chicago. </p><p>With a run time of 1 hour and 34 minutes, <em>Ma Rainey's Black Bottom</em> is subtle, yet bold. The cast of seasoned veterans conveys genuine emotion without overacting. Boseman's presentation will make viewers emotional.</p>
4. The Invisible Man<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d1354330cd846aca2c03fb836cb27b8e"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/WO_FJdiY9dA?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><strong>Director: Leigh Whannell</strong></p><p><strong>Writers: Leigh Whannell (screenplay), Leigh Whannell (screen story)</strong></p><p><strong>Stars: Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Harriet Dyer</strong></p><p><span></span>Elisabeth Moss gives a stunning performance as Cecilia Kass in <em>The Invisible Man</em>. A tense story of abuse, trauma, and redemption, Kass must figure out a way to escape her abusive ex when he fakes his death and uses an experimental invisibility suit to stalk, harass, and gaslight her.</p><p>On one level the film functions as a parable for recovering from abuse, but it can also be appreciated as a straightforward and viscerally gripping thriller about an invisible tormentor.</p>
3. Sound of Metal<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b96b6d2d4bd9e44f705b7837a4b81161"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/VFOrGkAvjAE?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><strong>Director: Darius Marder</strong></p><p><strong>Writers: Darius Marder, Abraham Marder</strong></p><p><strong>Stars: Riz Ahmed, Olivia Cooke, Paul Raci</strong></p><p>To prepare for his role in <em>Sound of Metal </em>as Ruben, a heavy metal drummer who loses his hearing, Riz Ahmed learned ASL and took six months of drum lessons. Directed by Darius Marder, the film is a poignant look at Ruben's journey to a new normalcy and what the loss of his hearing means for his band, his relationships, and his future.</p>
2. Mank<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3de37c48ca18b28d82c8f01b9ad855f4"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/aSfX-nrg-lI?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><strong>Director: David Fincher</strong></p><p><strong>Writer: Jack Fincher (screen play by)</strong></p><p><strong>Stars: Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins</strong> </p><p>Following the life of <em>Citizen Kane</em> screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz, David Fincher's <em><a href="https://www.popdust.com/david-fincher-mank-review-2649337149.html" target="_blank">Mank</a></em> borrows stylistic cues from the era — and from Orson Welles' classic film. With a brilliant performance as Mankiewicz by Gary Oldman (<em>Darkest Hour</em>, <em>Sid and Nancy</em>), <em>Mank</em> paints a compelling portrait of a deeply flawed man who is immensely talented and ultimately guided by a sense of justice and integrity. It's quiet, intense drama makes it one of Fincher's best works and one of the best movies of the year.</p>
1. Soul<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a7ad69a2cb63a95e4962b35c4c184a8a"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/xOsLIiBStEs?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><strong>Directors: Pete Docter, Kemp Powers (co-director)</strong></p><p><strong>Writers: Pete Docter (story & screenplay by), Mike Jones (story & screenplay by), Kemp Powers ... (story & screenplay by)</strong></p><p><strong>Stars: Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Graham Norton</strong></p><p><span></span>Pixar's long-anticipated <em><a href="https://www.popdust.com/soul-movie-2649693517.html" target="_blank">Soul</a></em> tells the story of Joe Gardner (Jamie Foxx), a middle school music teacher and jazz pianist in New York who finally books the gig of a lifetime only to have his soul torn from his body in a tragic accident. In his quest to return to his body in time for his big break, he must help a wayward soul (Tina Fey) to understand the value of life on Earth.</p><p>In the process, Joe rediscovers the joy of living and is made to reexamine his narrow sense of purpose. <em>Soul</em>'s urgent narrative and playful sense of humor make for an engaging viewing experience, and the animation of mystical beings — drawing inspiration from Picasso's line drawings and from the classic Italian cartoon series <em>La Linea</em> — is some of Pixar's most original.</p><p><center><script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script><!-- Popdust Mobile Banner 320x100 --><ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:inline-block;width:320px;height:100px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="6952751205"></ins><script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></center></p>
The 5 Best Titles Coming to Netflix in January 2021
Ring in the new year with a great new batch of movies
Why not ring in the new year with a brand new batch of great movies?
Want to get your hands on a gritty thriller? Check out The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, which arrives on January 5th along with the quirky Gabby's Dollhouse. Want to daydream of the party life you could be living but can't? Check out Spring Breakers, which arrives on the 10th. Here are 5 other great titles coming to Netflix this January.
History of Swear Words<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE0NjE1OC9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNjY3MzMwMH0.-HWHUnmGcs-i0EiRjNjRmgraAuX72WGvlQnVLoaHYL4/img.png?width=980" id="10344" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="6275861bb0117b4ad81caf6814ca0dcd" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Nicolas Cage" /><p>The Nick Cage-led docuseries is an unscripted look at everyone's favorite swears and where they come from. It's not just a history lesson, though, as it wouldn't be a Nick Cage feature without a touch of the bizarre. </p><p>The series goes deep into each and every word, interviewing experts in etymology and popular culture as well as historians and entertainers. The series is sure to be a hoot, regardless. The series hits Netflix on January 5th.</p><p><!-- Ezoic - under_second_paragraph - under_second_paragraph --> <div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-813"><center><script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:inline-block;width:468px;height:60px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="9626795938"></ins> <script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></center></div> <!-- End Ezoic - under_second_paragraph - under_second_paragraph --></p>
The White Tiger<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE0NjE3My9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MjIzNzAwOX0.W3Q6BQKHP8p73dWCdX08EHXtTiLaEw7b2R2lGiJG3-o/img.png?width=980" id="6609b" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a6525ee30b2f3d57c13ef4e1857815c0" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="The White Tiger" /><p>The film adaptation from the book of the same name is the latest feature to be directed by established indie filmmaker Ramin Bahrani. Introducing Adarsh Gourav as Balram Halwai, the story follows Balram as he experiences India's strict class struggles in a darkly humorous way. It's sure to be a poignant foreign film worth checking out. It hits Netflix on January 22.</p>
Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="212e6351f078dd78388e021d4e9dbd3b"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Mva2nGveYss?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>For True Crime junkies, "Night Stalker" follows the saga of the notorious Los Angeles serial killer Richard Ramirez and has first-hand interviews from family members and the two detectives that tracked him down. It's sure to be an eerily good time, so make sure to check it out on January 13.</p><p><script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script> <!-- 02B3 - responsive ad for shortcodes --> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="5966901225" data-ad-format="auto" data-full-width-responsive="true"></ins> <script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></p>
Hook<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE0NjE5Ni9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMTU5OTI0MH0.FZ8d6MrzO8PQdrJNOjM_2b8aQhtUmgJTVVy2JAz0ZOI/img.jpg?width=980" id="1cb93" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="314238d3b738fb6a5b0acb55e9d21c59" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Hook" />
Hook<p>For those who loved Robin Williams, the fantasy swashbuckler film <em>Hook</em> remains one of his most cherished roles. Williams stars as Peter Pan, as he's forced to rescue his children from Captain Hook (Dustin Hoffman) before it's too late. The heartwarming film remains a cult classic among fantasy heads and is sure to be a perfect time for the whole family to enjoy. The film comes to Netflix on January 15th.</p>
Goodfellas<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE0NjE5OS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzMjg5NTM1M30.i1guW84T8slT0LoQfV_0vreGHWKI5TjoFlhCsKQgwEA/img.jpg?width=980" id="e1085" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f31bb2f699b930d8c2c4f58464f09f33" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Goodfellas" />
Goodfellas<p>Right on January 1st, fans of Martin Scorsese can dive into Goodfellas, the mafioso classic that established Scorsese as a master cultivator of crime cinema. Starring Ray Liotta, Joe Pesci, and of course Robert DeNiro, the film follows the real-life saga of Henry Hill as he becomes embroiled in the mob. Stay up late and get lost in this award-winning world.</p>
- The 7 Best Movies On Netflix October 1 - Popdust ›
- 10 Best Films Coming to Netflix in June - Popdust ›
7 New Year's Resolutions for America to Get Its S**t Together in 2021
We're crossing our fingers that the US finally found its rock bottom in 2020.
Hey, America, you okay?
Because honestly...you're not looking so good. We know that 2020 was a rough year, but you haven't exactly been doing yourself any favors with how you've handled it.