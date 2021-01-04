Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles, beloved denizens of the Hollywood elite, are presumed to be dating.

Rumors began flying about the would-be couple after Wilde and Styles were seen holding hands (!) and dressed in head to toe Gucci at the wedding of Styles' manager, Jeffrey Azoff.

"They were in Montecito, California this weekend for a wedding," an anonymous source told People. "They were affectionate around their friends, held hands and looked very happy. They have dated for a few weeks."

Oh, man! This is a relationship for the books, filled with the kind of glamour one would expect from a Gatsby film. Wilde, 36, recently split from Jason Sudeikis, with whom she shares two children. Styles, 26, is a world-famous former boy-band member and musician.

The pair most likely met on the set of Wilde's film, Don't Worry Darling, which stars Chris Pine, Florence Pugh, KiKi Layne, Gemma Chan and Nick Kroll. Styles took over the role of Pugh's love interest from Shia LaBoeuf after LaBeouf was fired from the film due to allegations of abuse, which were later publicized by his ex, FKA twigs.

Styles may be the polar opposite of LaBeouf — shiny, modern, and progressive, with a healthy handle on gender roles and a complete lack of toxic masculinity. "To me, he's very modern," Wilde told Vogue of Styles last year. "I hope that this brand of confidence as a male that Harry has — truly devoid of any traces of toxic masculinity — is indicative of his generation and therefore the future of the world"

"I think he is in many ways championing that, spearheading that," Wilde added. "It's pretty powerful and kind of extraordinary to see someone in his position redefining what it can mean to be a man with confidence."

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh on the set of "Don't Worry Darling" Backgrid

Wilde was one of the celebrities who leapt to Styles' defense after Candace Owens criticized his decision to wear a dress on the cover of Vogue. It seems that she's a supportive girlfriend willing to fight for her man's right to wear a dress, and that is the only kind of romance we can all really hope for these days.



Wilde had a lot more to say about Styles: "...I did a little victory dance when we heard that we officially had Harry in the film," Wilde continued, "because we knew that he has a real appreciation for fashion and style. And this movie is incredibly stylistic. It's very heightened and opulent, and I'm really grateful that he is so enthusiastic about that element of the process — some actors just don't care."

It seems this couple shares a healthy appreciation for good old-fashioned luxury and style(s).

Of course, we don't know that they are actually dating. And the rumors have sparked some ire on Twitter, as people noted that Harry and Lizzo, who were photographed holding hands and cuddling earlier this year, didn't receive the same attention as Harry and Olivia have.





That's fair enough. Other sources, however, are insisting that the two are soulmates, and the Internet, for whatever reason, has latched on. If they indeed are dating, may these two dress in satin and silk, prance through ivy-shrouded gardens, and make dreamy music videos through which the rest of us can live vicariously forevermore.

