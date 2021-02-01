Happy birthday, Harry Styles. We love you, Harry Styles...perhaps too much.

As fans everywhere celebrate and take note of the pop star's 27th birthday, it feels right to recognize that, music aside, the barriers Harry has broken in the last year alone in terms of men's fashion have been extraordinary.

Here are some of Style's most gender-fluid styles over the years. While there are many more fashionable moments than those listed below, these are the ones that truly took our breath away.

Vogue's Kilt and Jacket Set Harry Styles for "Vogue" There were so many looks to love in Harry Styles's fabulously polarizing Vogue photoshoot. This signature kilt and jacket set was an immediate favorite, mostly due to the outfit, but also partially due to the blissful expression of calm on his face. "There's so much joy to be had in playing with clothes," Styles told the publication. "I've never really thought too much about what it means – it just becomes this extended part of creating something."



Vogue's Harris Reed Crinoline Harry Styles for "Vogue" Seeing Harry Styles in a tutu is always a cathartic experience (see the SNL promo below), mostly because he makes the style look so effortless. When he donned the Harris Reed crinoline in his Vogue photoshoot, he did so with a relaxed look of nonchalance. Harry's hands candidly rest in front of him as a gentle breeze blows through his luscious locks and puffs up his tutu-zoot-suit combo. All the while, Styles didn't even crack a smile, gazing at the camera with a look of "who cares?"

The 2020 Brit Awards While performing the Fine Line deep-cut "Falling" at last year's Brit Awards, Harry rocked the hell out of an all-lace, sparkling white jumpsuit. Harry grips the microphone tenderly as he croons, his ruffled sleeves and matching white gloves inspired by Prince's eclectic outfits. And let's not forget those fabulous suspenders and gorgeous pearl necklace that tied it all together.

The 2019 Met Gala Harry Styles at the Met Gala, 2019 One of his most revered outfits, the 2019 Met Gala was a big fashion year for Styles and was when the mainstream media took notice of the singer's gorgeous gender-fluid fashion sense. He embraced the Gala's "Camp" theme with a gorgeous Victorian-inspired Gucci top, complimented with ruffles, tailored ultra-high-waisted pants, and his esteemed blue and pink manicure.

Capital FM's Jingle Bell Ball 2019 At 2019's Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball, Styles performed some of his hits in a glamorous navy blue denim jumpsuit and a shiny pair of white boots. Unbuttoned down to his belly, the outfit sparkled in the spotlight as Styles gripped the microphone with his pink and yellow nails.