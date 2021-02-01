Harry Styles' Sexiest Gender-Fluid Outfits
The singer celebrates his 27th birthday today.
Happy birthday, Harry Styles. We love you, Harry Styles...perhaps too much.
As fans everywhere celebrate and take note of the pop star's 27th birthday, it feels right to recognize that, music aside, the barriers Harry has broken in the last year alone in terms of men's fashion have been extraordinary.
Here are some of Style's most gender-fluid styles over the years. While there are many more fashionable moments than those listed below, these are the ones that truly took our breath away.
Vogue's Kilt and Jacket Set
Harry Styles for "Vogue"
There were so many looks to love in Harry Styles's fabulously polarizing Vogue photoshoot. This signature kilt and jacket set was an immediate favorite, mostly due to the outfit, but also partially due to the blissful expression of calm on his face.
"There's so much joy to be had in playing with clothes," Styles told the publication. "I've never really thought too much about what it means – it just becomes this extended part of creating something."
Vogue's Harris Reed Crinoline
Harry Styles for "Vogue"
Seeing Harry Styles in a tutu is always a cathartic experience (see the SNL promo below), mostly because he makes the style look so effortless. When he donned the Harris Reed crinoline in his Vogue photoshoot, he did so with a relaxed look of nonchalance.
Harry's hands candidly rest in front of him as a gentle breeze blows through his luscious locks and puffs up his tutu-zoot-suit combo. All the while, Styles didn't even crack a smile, gazing at the camera with a look of "who cares?"
The 2020 Brit Awards
While performing the Fine Line deep-cut "Falling" at last year's Brit Awards, Harry rocked the hell out of an all-lace, sparkling white jumpsuit. Harry grips the microphone tenderly as he croons, his ruffled sleeves and matching white gloves inspired by Prince's eclectic outfits. And let's not forget those fabulous suspenders and gorgeous pearl necklace that tied it all together.
The 2019 Met Gala
Harry Styles at the Met Gala, 2019
One of his most revered outfits, the 2019 Met Gala was a big fashion year for Styles and was when the mainstream media took notice of the singer's gorgeous gender-fluid fashion sense. He embraced the Gala's "Camp" theme with a gorgeous Victorian-inspired Gucci top, complimented with ruffles, tailored ultra-high-waisted pants, and his esteemed blue and pink manicure.
Capital FM's Jingle Bell Ball 2019
At 2019's Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball, Styles performed some of his hits in a glamorous navy blue denim jumpsuit and a shiny pair of white boots. Unbuttoned down to his belly, the outfit sparkled in the spotlight as Styles gripped the microphone with his pink and yellow nails.
SNL 2019
Harry Styles SNL
Does anyone rock a pink tutu better than Harry Styles? It's debatable. In a promo image for his performance and hosting of SNL back in 2019, Styles can be seen twirling in an intricately designed pink tutu. With champagne in hand, he dangles a cigarette from his mouth as he bares his tattoos and flutters towards the stars.
