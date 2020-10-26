Our floral patterned king is back with a new video for "Golden," one of the songs off Fine Lines, his debut album released last December.

As winter quickly approaches and most of us are forced to remain at home more than ever, the visuals for "Golden" come as a breath of fresh, warm, sea air. The video opens on Harry Styles running through a tunnel in a mostly-unbuttoned white shirt and a pair of pastel shorts. As he exits the tunnel, singing the opening lines to "Golden," we catch a glimpse of a breath-taking mountainous view. Harry Styles, androgynous fashion, and a beautiful view? What more could you ask for?

Directed by Ben and Gabe Turner, "Golden" was filmed along the Amalfi Coast, and it certainly makes the most of this scenic setting. We see Styles dashing through leafy trellises, picturesque homes on the side of cliffs, and even a bridge overlooking the ocean. Styles spends the entire video gazing directly into the camera, making the viewer feel like he's singing the song directly to them as they frolic with the former One-Directioner on the coast of Italy.

Personally, we feel that three-and-a-half minutes of pretending to be on vacation with Harry Styles is just what the doctor ordered to get us through the last few days before the election.



As always when it comes to Harry Styles, there are plenty of iconic outfits throughout the video. Our favorite is when Styles, singing in a bright blue lagoon, appears topless in a pair of wide leg, high waisted floral trousers and a yellow bucket hat. He raises his arms and closes his eyes, as if embodying the image of golden sunshine his song evokes. Later, he lays coquettishly on a vintage car, batting his eyelashes at the driver as he rocks a pair of plaid bell bottoms, a linen blazer, and lace gloves.

As is only appropriate given the name, "Golden" is already certified gold in the US.

Harry Styles - Golden (Official Video) www.youtube.com

Styles is hopeful that the new video will help to distract people from the difficult realities of the world right now. He told AP Entertainment in an interview, "It's one of the first songs when I was making the album and it's always been a source of joy for me. And I wanted to make a video that encapsulated that. I'd like to think it will maybe cheer a couple of people up. Cheered me up."

While we don't feel too bad for Styles, given that he spent much of this summer soaking up the sun in Italy, 2020 has still been full of plenty of disappointments for the 26-year-old. Like so many artists, he was forced to delay his 2020 tour (Love on Tour) on account of the global health situation.

When asked about the delay, Styles said, "I don't think anyone wants to be putting on a tour before it's safe to do so. There will be a time we dance again, but until then I think it's about protecting each other and doing everything we can to be safe. And then when it's ready and people want to, we shall play music."

Still, Harry Styles has more in store for fans before the end of the year. According to Rolling Stone, "On the one-year anniversary of Fine Line, Styles will release a limited edition vinyl box set which will feature a Fine Line at the Forum lyrics zine and 10 photo prints of Styles, photographed by Tim Walker (who shot the original album cover)."

Until then, we can all try to satiate our need for more Harry by watching the "Golden" video over and over again.