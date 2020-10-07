All good things must come to an end, even our most favorite TV shows.

Thanks to the sweeping success of shows like Orange Is the New Black, House of Cards, and Stranger Things, Netflix original series have set the new standard for television—what other network could give us a euphemism as ubiquitous as "Netflix and chill"?

But no matter how many hours you've spent watching Netflix originals, they're all at risk of cancellation. This week, fans are mourning Netflix's recent announcement that the upcoming season of GLOW would be its last. It's just the latest example of a critically acclaimed Netflix series that were cut off way too soon.

Here are our favorite Netflix series that were canceled unfairly too soon. Please, Netflix, take back 13 Reasons Why and give us another season of...anything else.

GLOW Embellished with delightfully accurate 1980s campiness, GLOW offers a dramatization of the syndicated women's professional wrestling circuit Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling. Though a fourth season had been renewed, Netflix reversed their decision as production was put on halt out of health-related concerns, despite universal acclaim from critics. The comedy-drama stars Alison Brie as a struggling actress pining for a chance at stardom. On Rotten Tomatoes, the critics' consensus states that "with spot-on 1980s period detail, knockout writing, and a killer cast, GLOW shines brightly."

Tuca & Bertie Helmed by Lisa Hanawalt, the illustrator behind the beloved Bojack Horseman, Tuca & Bertie is a goofy yet heartfelt adult cartoon that stars Ali Wong and Tiffany Haddish as anthropomorphic bird best friends. The show received rave reviews, commending the writers for its nuanced approach to series issues like sexism and workplace harassment, balanced with an extremely sharp sense of humor. Netflix unfortunately canceled the show after one season; thankfully, fans rallied to get the show renewed for another season on Adult Swim.

Ozark Crime drama Ozark follows a married couple, portrayed by Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, who relocate their family from Chicago to the Ozark Mountains for money laundering purposes. The show has been a slow-burning success; it's received positive acclaim and awards show recognition, despite not quite reaching the mainstream success of other Netflix originals. Netflix came to an agreement with the show's producers this summer that the fourth season of Ozark would be its last, though it's unclear when filming will be able to resume.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina It was also announced this summer that the popular horror-drama The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina would be calling it quits after its final eight episodes air late this year. The series marked Kiernan Shipka's first starring role in a TV series since being cast as Sally Draper in Mad Men as a young child. On Rotten Tomatoes, the critics' consensus states that Sabrina is "bewitchingly beautiful and wickedly macabre."

Dear White People Based on the 2014 film of the same name, Dear White People follows a cast of Black students at an Ivy League university. With most of the episodes focusing on one character, the comedy-drama series covers topics such as on-campus racism, white saviorism, and police brutality. The series was renewed for a fourth and final season last year (though, for obvious reasons, that's been put on hold).

Atypical Shows that prominently feature main characters on the autism spectrum are disappointingly few and far between. Comedy-drama Atypical is centered around the life of Sam Gardner, an 18-year-old navigating adolescence and young adulthood with autism. The show's first season received some backlash for its lack of writers and actors with autism. However, the show has since included more actors and writers with autism to positive acclaim. Atypical's fourth and final season will air sometime in 2021.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt 4 The quirky sitcom Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt stars Ellie Kemper as Kimmy, who decides to start a new life in New York City after being rescued from the bunker where she was held captive for 15 years. After earning a plethora of Emmy nominations, Netflix decided that the show's fourth season would be its last, concluding with a special that aired in May of this year.