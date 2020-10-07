Our Favorite Netflix Originals That Were Canceled Too Soon
All good things must come to an end, even our most favorite TV shows.
Thanks to the sweeping success of shows like Orange Is the New Black, House of Cards, and Stranger Things, Netflix original series have set the new standard for television—what other network could give us a euphemism as ubiquitous as "Netflix and chill"?
But no matter how many hours you've spent watching Netflix originals, they're all at risk of cancellation. This week, fans are mourning Netflix's recent announcement that the upcoming season of GLOW would be its last. It's just the latest example of a critically acclaimed Netflix series that were cut off way too soon.
Here are our favorite Netflix series that were canceled unfairly too soon. Please, Netflix, take back 13 Reasons Why and give us another season of...anything else.
GLOW
Embellished with delightfully accurate 1980s campiness, GLOW offers a dramatization of the syndicated women's professional wrestling circuit Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling. Though a fourth season had been renewed, Netflix reversed their decision as production was put on halt out of health-related concerns, despite universal acclaim from critics. The comedy-drama stars Alison Brie as a struggling actress pining for a chance at stardom. On Rotten Tomatoes, the critics' consensus states that "with spot-on 1980s period detail, knockout writing, and a killer cast, GLOW shines brightly."
Tuca & Bertie
Helmed by Lisa Hanawalt, the illustrator behind the beloved Bojack Horseman, Tuca & Bertie is a goofy yet heartfelt adult cartoon that stars Ali Wong and Tiffany Haddish as anthropomorphic bird best friends. The show received rave reviews, commending the writers for its nuanced approach to series issues like sexism and workplace harassment, balanced with an extremely sharp sense of humor. Netflix unfortunately canceled the show after one season; thankfully, fans rallied to get the show renewed for another season on Adult Swim.
Ozark
Crime drama Ozark follows a married couple, portrayed by Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, who relocate their family from Chicago to the Ozark Mountains for money laundering purposes. The show has been a slow-burning success; it's received positive acclaim and awards show recognition, despite not quite reaching the mainstream success of other Netflix originals. Netflix came to an agreement with the show's producers this summer that the fourth season of Ozark would be its last, though it's unclear when filming will be able to resume.
The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
It was also announced this summer that the popular horror-drama The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina would be calling it quits after its final eight episodes air late this year. The series marked Kiernan Shipka's first starring role in a TV series since being cast as Sally Draper in Mad Men as a young child. On Rotten Tomatoes, the critics' consensus states that Sabrina is "bewitchingly beautiful and wickedly macabre."
Dear White People
Based on the 2014 film of the same name, Dear White People follows a cast of Black students at an Ivy League university. With most of the episodes focusing on one character, the comedy-drama series covers topics such as on-campus racism, white saviorism, and police brutality. The series was renewed for a fourth and final season last year (though, for obvious reasons, that's been put on hold).
Atypical
Shows that prominently feature main characters on the autism spectrum are disappointingly few and far between. Comedy-drama Atypical is centered around the life of Sam Gardner, an 18-year-old navigating adolescence and young adulthood with autism. The show's first season received some backlash for its lack of writers and actors with autism. However, the show has since included more actors and writers with autism to positive acclaim. Atypical's fourth and final season will air sometime in 2021.
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt4
The quirky sitcom Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt stars Ellie Kemper as Kimmy, who decides to start a new life in New York City after being rescued from the bunker where she was held captive for 15 years. After earning a plethora of Emmy nominations, Netflix decided that the show's fourth season would be its last, concluding with a special that aired in May of this year.
The OA
Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij's epic sci-fi drama garnered an obsessive audience—most of whom were shocked when the show was canceled after only two seasons, though the writers had intended for there to be five. The show includes multiple dimensions, the boundaries between science and faith, talking octopi, and countless other themes. Since its cancellation, fans have led hunger-strikes and hosted flash mobs to try to persuade Netflix to rekindle the show, but to no avail. Others cling to the belief that the show's cancellation is part of its narrative, and the third season is now taking place in real life. And still others hope that someday we'll actually #SavetheOA.
This Haunts Me: Why Is Roy Orbison's "Crying" Always in Apocalyptic Movie Scenes?
It appears at critical moments in "Gummo" and "Mulholland Drive," among others, and always seems to signify something absolutely terrifying.
Roy Orbison's "Crying" is one of the most haunting songs I know.
It also appears in the final frames of two of the most haunting films I've ever seen, Gummo and Mulholland Drive. This is probably why I was so struck by the appearance of Orbison's ghost.
OK, technically Orbison didn't come back as a ghost. He starred in his own hologram tour last year, and his reappearance was simulated by a few beams of light refracted through a prism. Still, something about it seemed excessively eerie, partly because Roy Orbison's music has always seemed oddly holographic to me.
Roy Orbison songs sound particularly holographic when used in film, where they tend to exist in stark contrast to the reality of what's actually happening onscreen. The late crooner's songs are the exact sort of dreamy 1950s-style ballads that frequently soundtrack films' violent, disorienting, and apocalyptic conclusions.
6 Bands That Changed Their Sound for the Better
Some bands sell out, others change for the better
Remember when Maroon 5 morphed from a budding funk-rock act into a bunch of lukewarm, autotuned pop ninnies?
It's a special kind of heartbreak when a band sells out. When The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus went from making stimulating post-hardcore music to schmalzy pop-rock on their third album, Lonely Road, fans and critics alike were turned off by the group's new glossed-over sound. Emo fans still feel strong resentment towards Fall Out Boy for mutating into dubstep-whomping robots, and let's not even discuss the descent of Aerosmith.