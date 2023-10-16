When I’m doing my makeup, I act like I’m filming a Get Ready With Me-style TikTok. I introduce my products to the nonexistent camera and explain my application process to an imaginary audience. My views are always skyrocketing. My subscribers always begging for more. Just ask my fans: I’m the next big influencer

If you’re anything like me, you’ve been watching makeup tutorials since the YouTube days. Yes, when Jeffree Star’s honest beauty reviews were all the rage and people still used the James Charles x Morphe palette. NikkieTutorials and Jaclyn Hill were go-to makeup artists filming “easy” eyeshadow looks that never quite looked the same on me.

Now, the format has been replicated on TikTok. We doom-scroll through TikTok to consume 1-10 minute videos of everyone plugging new products and delving into makeup secrets. This content format is an even bigger marketing tool than we could have ever imagined— one used by celebrities, brand owners, and musicians flock to connect with new fan bases and become the Next Big Trend.

Times may change, but the goal stays the same: achieving celebrity-level makeup. How can I get the cheekbones of Kim Kardashian and the Kylie Jenner ombre blush? How do I make it look like I got my makeup airbrushed on my face?

Enter Patrick Ta: the longtime celebrity makeup artist for the likes of Bella and Gigi Hadid, the entire Kar-Jenner clan, Chrissy Teigen, Emily Ratajkowski, Shay Mitchell, and more. In 2019, after about six years as a MUA in Los Angeles, Ta launched PATRICK TA BEAUTY.

What is PATRICK TA BEAUTY?

Using formulas that are both good for your skin and perfect for the red carpet in inclusive shade ranges, Patrick Ta has created the beauty brand of your dreams. His makeup is the most viral brand of 2023, with his cream-over-powder blush method taking the world by storm.

I love a good celeb makeup artist’s brand: Mario Dedivanovic’s Makeup By Mario, Patrick Starrr’s ONE/SIZE, Pat McGrath, Charlotte Tilbury, the list goes on. So I don’t know why it took so long for me to do a full haul of Patrick Ta, especially since it feels like everyone has already tried it.









And unlike many celeb brands, it’s not just snake oil in luxury packaging. You actually get your money’s worth with his products — which often come with a powder and cream in one tin. Every influencer out there has raved about Patrick Ta, and for good reason. He even has his own TikTok to show the best ways to use his products. But is it all too good to be true? It was time I tried it for myself.

What Are The Best PATRICK TA BEAUTY Products?