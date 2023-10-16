Meet Makeup’s Hottest Brand: Patrick Ta Beauty
Is the most trending brand of 2023 worth it?
When I’m doing my makeup, I act like I’m filming a Get Ready With Me-style TikTok. I introduce my products to the nonexistent camera and explain my application process to an imaginary audience. My views are always skyrocketing. My subscribers always begging for more. Just ask my fans: I’m the next big influencer
If you’re anything like me, you’ve been watching makeup tutorials since the YouTube days. Yes, when Jeffree Star’s honest beauty reviews were all the rage and people still used the James Charles x Morphe palette. NikkieTutorials and Jaclyn Hill were go-to makeup artists filming “easy” eyeshadow looks that never quite looked the same on me.
Now, the format has been replicated on TikTok. We doom-scroll through TikTok to consume 1-10 minute videos of everyone plugging new products and delving into makeup secrets. This content format is an even bigger marketing tool than we could have ever imagined— one used by celebrities, brand owners, and musicians flock to connect with new fan bases and become the Next Big Trend.
Times may change, but the goal stays the same: achieving celebrity-level makeup. How can I get the cheekbones of Kim Kardashian and the Kylie Jenner ombre blush? How do I make it look like I got my makeup airbrushed on my face?
Enter Patrick Ta: the longtime celebrity makeup artist for the likes of Bella and Gigi Hadid, the entire Kar-Jenner clan, Chrissy Teigen, Emily Ratajkowski, Shay Mitchell, and more. In 2019, after about six years as a MUA in Los Angeles, Ta launched PATRICK TA BEAUTY.
What is PATRICK TA BEAUTY?
Using formulas that are both good for your skin and perfect for the red carpet in inclusive shade ranges, Patrick Ta has created the beauty brand of your dreams. His makeup is the most viral brand of 2023, with his cream-over-powder blush method taking the world by storm.
I love a good celeb makeup artist’s brand: Mario Dedivanovic’s Makeup By Mario, Patrick Starrr’s ONE/SIZE, Pat McGrath, Charlotte Tilbury, the list goes on. So I don’t know why it took so long for me to do a full haul of Patrick Ta, especially since it feels like everyone has already tried it.
And unlike many celeb brands, it’s not just snake oil in luxury packaging. You actually get your money’s worth with his products — which often come with a powder and cream in one tin. Every influencer out there has raved about Patrick Ta, and for good reason. He even has his own TikTok to show the best ways to use his products. But is it all too good to be true? It was time I tried it for myself.
What Are The Best PATRICK TA BEAUTY Products?
Major Headlines Double-Take Creme & Powder Blush Duo
@patrickta GRWM @Sabrina Bahsoon x @Patrick Ta Beauty Obsessed With “Shes Wanted” Blush On Her Lips #tubegirl ♬ original sound - patrick ta
Perhaps Patrick Ta’s most viral product is the blush, which comes with both a powder and creme for the perfect duo. Highly pigmented with a subtle shine, you don’t need any other blush but this.
Major Skin Creme Foundation and Finishing Powder Duo
@patrickta Last Glam Of NYFW w/ My One And Only @alix earle Alittle Rushed Too Product Breakdown: @Patrick Ta Beauty ♬ original sound - patrick ta
Not enough is said about this foundation and setting powder duo. It’s a full-coverage foundation in a pan, which already minimizes my waste — and there’s a protective cover over the creme foundation so it’s mess-free. Good enough to cover my imperfections while giving my skin this diffused, airbrushed look…and no primer is needed.
Major Sculpt Creme Contour + Powder Bronzer Duo
@patrickta @Patrick Ta Beauty Looks So Good On @Derek Chadwick ✌🏼 Foundation: Major Skin “Light Med 3” Contour: “Shes Sculpted” Blush: “Shes Flushed” Brows: Brow lamination Gel #mensmakeup ♬ LALA - Myke Towers
Nothing excites me more than contour and bronzer in one product. Contour for sculpting, bronzer for warming the face-up. Easy for beginners, this duo is all you need for a facelift.
Major Dimension Eyeshadow Palette
@patricktabeauty The palette trio of your dreams🤎✨ #UnmatchedMattes ♬ оригинальный звук - PHONK MVP
My favorite part about this palette, what sets it apart, is the two creme colors that make the perfect base or liner. With bold glitter shades and mattes, you have the foundation for the perfect eye look - day or night.
Major Glow Balm in She’s On Vacation
@patrickta @Patrick Ta Beauty ♬ original sound - patrick ta
Body makeup and glow oils are trending heavily, but I had to go for the Glow Balm. Using a kabuki body brush, gives the ultimate glow (think Edward Cullen in the light) with a hint of bronze shimmer. Don’t expect a self-tanner level sun-kissed, but the perfect tint.
Major Glow Lip Shine
@masturalol glitter lips so pretty #makeup #makeupfavs #patricktabeauty #lipgloss #fypシ #foryou ♬ kill bill sped up - 𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐥𝐣𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐚✫
This lip gloss is special because it has legitimate glitter in it. If you want major shine, I chose the shade “She’s Expensive” for the perfect clear coat. The perfect wow factor for your lips.