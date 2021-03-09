Piers Morgan has referred to cancel culture as "one of the very worst things about modern society."

And that heightened, hair-trigger sensitivity to criticism might explain how he sensed what was coming down the pipeline. Because an earlier version of this article was going to announce his official induction into the Cancelation Hall of Infamy, AKA the Cancel Canon, from which no career shall ever be revived (except Mel Gibson...and Alec Baldwin...and most of the other people who have supposedly been "canceled").

We were going to direct all the evil power of the Cancel Culture directly at Piers' weird, puffy face, but he was two steps ahead.

Before we could cancel him, he joined the canceling squad by officially canceling himself, stepping down from his role as one of the hosts of Good Morning Britain. The news came through ITV just hours after the TV personality walked out of Tuesday's live broadcast while his co-host, Alex Beresford, was criticizing some of Morgan's scathing attacks on Meghan Markle.

Beresford's remarks were specifically in response to Morgan's assertion on Monday that he "didn't believe a word" of the insights Markle shared in the now infamous Oprah interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. In that interview Meghan Markle, the first Black woman in the British royal family, discussed how her treatment at the hands of the British media and Royal insiders drove her to suicidal thoughts.



In light of the sensitive nature of that disclosure, and Morgan's apparent comfort with the British tabloids racist attacks against her, his comments were particularly odious. They warranted a far better apology than the equivocating, conditional, self-excusing dreck he managed to force out only after the UK's Office of Communications received 40,000 complaints and opened an investigation.

But as Beresford noted, Morgan has a long history of making his distaste for Meghan Markle known. A habit which Beresford attributes to a perceived slight of Markle "ghosting" Morgan in 2016.

Morgan detailed the experience in a column in the Daily Mail, he and Markle connected on Twitter and maintained a correspondence there, discussing her USA TV series Suits, of which Morgan was evidently a fan. But after they arranged to meet for drinks in London, Markle "met Prince Harry at the dinner that night, went on a solo date with him the next night, and [Morgan] never heard from her again."

If that sounds like Morgan (55) thought he had a shot with Meghan (39), and became bitter after she started dating someone significantly more age-appropriate and infinitely less off-putting, you're not wrong. Still it's important to keep in mind that it's only one of the likely options.



Another possibility is that Markle's initial message to Morgan claiming to be a "big fan" of his, was merely a courtesy which Morgan took a bit too seriously — believing he had finally found someone who thought he deserved to be on TV. Naturally, once you meet someone like Morgan in person, and have the chance to discuss topics including Donald Trump (Morgan was still a fawning Trump-sycophant at the time), the desire to maintain a polite connection with him quickly dissipates.

And if she still had doubts at that point, Prince Harry could quickly have disabused her of them. Every proper Briton knows that Piers Morgan is, in fact, a c**t (also, they're allowed to say c**t).

In either case, as Beresford pointed out — before Piers proved himself an entitled little man-baby by storming off in a huff, saying "can't do this" — Meghan Markle had every right "to cut [Morgan] off, if she wants to." But what appeared to be simply a temporary, tantrum based self-cancelation, has instead proven to be indefinite, and we're left wondering what to do.

Alex Beresford did such a good job of undermining Piers Morgan's endless posturing as the last rational bigot on Earth that even Piers Morgan recognized that his response wasn't worth hearing — and that he really doesn't need to be on TV from now on. We had all this canceling energy built up, like a swelling Kamehameha of woke violence, and now we have nowhere to aim it.



The only choice is to redirect that energy into pure celebration. And who better to lift upon our shoulders in this wondrous moment than the man who canceled Piers Morgan — Piers Morgan. We have no choice but to Stan...at least until he fails upward, yet again, into another media gig he's unqualified for.