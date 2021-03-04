It's no secret that being a part of the British royal family comes with its fair share of difficulties.

Once the most powerful family in the world, the Windsors now function primarily as figureheads who represent a bygone era of British global sovereignty. But that doesn't mean the world is any less fascinated by them. Royal weddings are routinely some of the most viewed television events worldwide, and tabloids in the UK and America alike are almost always teeming with royal gossip.

Despite the fact that the death of Princess Diana proved that this level of media attention can turn deadly, royals have largely weathered the often harsh spotlight with little complaint. That is, until Meghan Markle came along.

Since she married Prince Harry, the American actress has fought back against the unfair treatment she's received in the press, even going so far as to sue the British tabloid The Mail on Sunday for its "ruthless campaign" against her. From publishing a deeply private letter the Duchess wrote to her estranged father to using racist language to describe Markle, the British press has been brutal in their treatment of the first POC member of the royal family.

Her husband, the Duke of Sussex, lent his support to his wife last year in a frank 570-word letter in which he stated: "There is a human cost to this relentless propaganda, specifically when it is knowingly false and malicious, and though we have continued to put on a brave face – as so many of you can relate to – I cannot begin to describe how painful it has been."

Now, after stepping away from the duties of the royal family in 2019, it appears Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have decided that it's time to be frank about the role the royal family itself played in the abuse that Meghan suffered at the hands of the press.

In a new clip from an upcoming tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, Markle can be heard saying: "I don't know how they could expect that, after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role that The Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us." (The British royal family is often informally referred to as "the firm.")

When asked about her decision to speak out, Markle replies, "And if that comes with risk of losing things, I mean, there's a lot that's been lost already."

Oprah With Meghan And Harry First Look | "There's A Lot That's Been Lost" youtu.be

In the course of history, the royal family has, for the most part, kept tight ranks and avoided publicly criticizing other members of the family. If this interview is as accusatory as its being teased to be, it seems likely that it may mark the beginning of the end of the royal family's polished image.

The interview, the first for the couple in over a year, is set to air on Sunday, March 7, on CBS.