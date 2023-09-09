How many promises do you keep?

Matthew Schultz is excited to release his newest single "Promise for Keeps." The track has a very chill vibe, like a day-party with drinks by the pool side. The song is heartfelt about being real in your relationships, not some over infatuated passion. Having a morality in love, especially romantically, is a consideration when you care for someone. Matthew is promising to be there, when they really need support at a vulnerable moment. In that moment he pledges that's who he is. I notice there is no condition to this commitment. He has the feels and has to let her know. The video is animated and has some wonderful visuals that add to the laid-back atmosphere the song evokes.

Hailing from New Jersey, Matthew has been consistently releasing hook-filled dance tracks. Rapidly growing a following on social media, he is carving himself out a spot in the music world. His last single "Money or Me", featuring hip hop giant Jim Jones was garnered nearly 35k plays on Soundcloud, on top of earning him a nomination at the 2013 Entrepreneur On The Move (EOTM) Awards. His music has garnered him a huge following on social media, having 115k followers on Instagram and 117k on Twitter. He is all set to release his newest Caribbean-influenced Dance single "Promise for Keeps"!

Matthew Schultz has been in entertainment since his teen years. After playing guitar in Chris Daughtry's first band, Matthew developed a passion not only for music, but for performing. He has had several acting roles in films (including a role in the Batman film, The Dark Knight Rises), as well as appearing on Real Housewives of NJ. He has also been partnering with independent producer, screenwriter, and director Ali Abouomar to produce and finance a multitude of films in the next five years, ranging from independent to Hollywood films. Now, Matthew has gotten his hands back into his music and has been writing and producing again. He has millions of views on YouTube for his video for "Money or Me".



Matthew has managed to pick up fans with every opportunity he has had. From his time on screen in several films and on Real Housewives, his fans have stuck with him on social media and supported him in his first solo music endeavors. Listen to his new track "Promise for Keeps" today!

Buy on iTunes: "Promise For Keeps"

