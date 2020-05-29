With Mental Health Awareness month wrapping up, Prince William, AKA the Duke of Cambridge, has just released a new TV documentary on the topic.

Entitled Football, Prince William, and Our Mental Health, much of the documentary focuses on some of the pivotal struggles from Prince Williams own life—from the tragic loss of his mother Princess Diana to his fears about becoming a father and his supportive relationship with wife Kate Middleton. But in the lead-up to the documentary airing, William gave an interview on BBC's the one show, and took the opportunity to address more current and general mental health issues. Of particular note were Prince William's comments regarding healthcare workers, urging people not to label them heroes.