When R3HAB and Jason Derulo first stitched their music together on their first collab, they knew they had something special. Six years ago, two idols in their respective genres decided that not only could they make good music together with R3HAB's remix of Derulo's "Goodbye"...but they understood this was a start of a lasting relationship where they'd create hit after hit moving forward.

Two years later in 2020, R3HAB hopped on Derulo's "Take You Dancing" for another official remix...and then again in 2024, he hopped on "Spicy Margarita." Now, we have the first official original release from Jason Derulo and R3HAB with their sexy pop-dance record, "Animal."

"Animal" is the perfect song to dance with your friends to this summer. When you pair Jason Derulo's dreamy vocals with R3HAB's proven ability to create a hit house track, you know you have a masterpiece on your hands. You can listen to the track here:









For the past 15 years, R3HAB has honed in on his craft and seemingly perfected the art of the remix. He's breathed new life into songs by the biggest artists in the world: Rihanna, Drake, Taylor Swift, Calvin Harris, Sia, and many, many more. And it's not because of luck, R3HAB has spent years perfecting his style of progressive house music.

He has a discography that most artists can only dream of...and as time goes on, he shocks listeners with new production styles that will always be replay worthy. His innovation in production and creating music is what makes him special, a highly reveled DJ in the industry who can twist any old track into a club-worthy dance bop.

R3HAB's accolades go far beyond his official remix stamps- he's a dynamic live performer who plays some of the biggest festivals in the world to crowds of tens of thousands, he garnered 1 billion streams on Spotify in 2023 alone, and deservedly is #14 on DJ Mag's Top 100 DJ List.

But the thing about R3HAB is that this isn't the end of his career by any means. He continues to wow his audience with every new release, every live performance, and every remix. There's no sign of stopping R3HAB.

After his release of "Animal," I got the chance to speak with R3HAB about his iconic career and the creation of the track. Check it out below!

PD: Congratulations on “Animal” with Jason Derulo! This is your fourth collaboration together…how did you two start working together?

Jason and I have had a great run with remixes over the last six years, starting with “Goodbye” with David Guetta and Nicki Minaj. Our musical styles complement each other well, so we followed up with my remix of “Take You Dancing.” Since then, we’ve been trying to find the right record.

PD: “Animal” is the first new record you two have done together. How did you two end up making the record?

We tossed ideas back and forth for a long time until we landed on “Animal.” We instantly felt this song would be a perfect match for Jason’s pop style and my dance production.

PD: You’ve performed at some major festivals like Coachella and Tomorrowland. What are your favorite tracks to perform live?

I love to play unreleased music, there’s a special feeling about bringing a record fresh off the press after a long studio session and seeing the crowd react to it. Contrasting the new energy, I always enjoy including some R3HAB classics like “Karate”, “Flashlight” or “Tiger”.











PD: You’ve been massively successful in your remixes…with official mixes for Rihanna, Drake, Taylor Swift, and more. What’s your production process like when going into a remix?

Every song tells a different story and as a remixer my goal is to find a new way to tell it without ruining it (laughs). My production process relies on a selection of sounds from the original record and landing on the first idea, which is fundamental for the remix. I always make sure there’s a R3HAB electronic element attached to it.

PD: What’s one song you’d like to remix next or a collaboration you’d like to do?

I’ve been loving late 1990s / early 2000s records, and have a lot of fun incorporating them into current sonic ideas. Records like “All Around The World” and “Rock My Body” fit this concept. I love the way fans of the original song get to feel some nostalgia while making new memories.

PD: What’s next for you this year?

Festival season has just begun and I’m really hyped for the summer shows around the corner. I’ve been working on a lot of new music and can’t wait to share it in the coming months. Stay tuned!





Check Out More Of R3HAB's Music On Spotify!



