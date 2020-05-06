Music
Reliant Tom Confronts Grief on “11-2”

Dark, experimental pop.

 Randy Radic
05/06/20

Brooklyn-based experimental art-pop duo Reliant Tom shares "11-2," a track from their forthcoming album Play & Rewind, dropping May 8 via Diversion Records.

Vocalist Claire Cuny explains, "The song is about learning to return to a semi-normal routine by learning to manage the grief." Inspired by the passing of her father, Claire's haunting tones invest the lyrics with stark melancholy, as keyboards mingle with burbling synths on a stop-and-stutter rhythm. "You know I was thinking it was only a dream / Cause when I'd open my mouth to scream / Nothing came out."


 Randy Radic
