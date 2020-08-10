Robin Williams’ Daughter Zelda Claps Back at Eric Trump: “Look Up What He Said About Your Dad”
Robin Williams would have voted for Joe Biden, point blank.
This weekend, Eric Trump gleefully shared a video of the late Robin Williams making fun of presidential candidate Joe Biden that bore the caption, "Robin Williams Savages Joe Biden."
https://t.co/KiklnDgnE7— Eric Trump (@Eric Trump)1596711758.0
Zelda Williams tweeted in response, "While we're 'reminiscing' (to further your political agenda), you should look up what he said about your Dad. I did. Promise you, it's much more 'savage.' Gentle reminder that the dead can't vote, but the living can."
While we’re ‘reminiscing’ (to further your political agenda), you should look up what he said about your Dad. I did… https://t.co/nzXS658s6H— Zelda Williams (@Zelda Williams)1596861971.0
Robin Williams, who would have turned 69 last month, had certainly poked fun at Joe Biden. In the clip shared by the younger Trump, Williams quips, "We still have great comedy out there, there's always rambling Joe Biden, what the f***... Joe says s*** that even people with Tourette's go, 'No. What is going on?'" He continued, "Joe is like your uncle who is on a new drug and hasn't got the dosage right...I'm proud to work with Barack America — 'He's not a superhero, you idiot — come here!'"
His comments about the current president were far more incisive and far-reaching. For example, in 2012, he referred to Trump as "a scary man" and "the Wizard of Oz" because "he plays monopoly with real f***ing buildings."
Of course, these jokes are based in very real calamities. Many of Trump's real estate projects and business ventures have notoriously fallen through or crash-landed completely, landing him in massive debt. Yet time and time again he was bailed out by his father, Fred Trump, who paid millions to keep his son's delusions of glory alive. He was also bailed out by a variety of banks (and still owes Deutsche Bank an outstanding $350 million). In some ways, it's no surprise that Trump will leave America sick, in debt, and in crisis.
Stop Putting Jared Leto in Movies
Morbius is going to suck.
There's a big problem with the trailer for Morbius, Sony's upcoming Marvel outing that is definitely not part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe even though it has Michael Keaton reprising his role as Vulture (please let us keep our license, Disney!).
See if you can spot it.
MORBIUS - Teaser Trailer www.youtube.com
If you answered, "Sampling Beethoven's 'Für Elise' to line up with blue-tinted action shots is the absolute lowest effort, brain-dead attempt to signify 'gothic vampire movie' in the entire history of movie trailers," you're correct, but that's still not the biggest problem with Morbius. No, the biggest problem is that Morbius is played by Jared Leto.
The 10 Best REAL Cats in Movies
Meow meow meow.
The best thing about movies is that sometimes they feature cats.
Cats are great. They are furry purr-boxes that usually hate you. Whether they're the hero, the villain, or just kind of there, nothing beats watching a movie and seeing a cat on-screen. So we've compiled a list of the best REAL cats in movies. That means the movie needs to feature a REAL cat instead of an animated cat, because otherwise this would just be a list of cartoon cats. These cats are REAL, and they're works of art:
- 33 Drunken Thoughts I Had During "Cats," The Greatest Movie ... ›
- Why “Cats” Is the Cult Movie Classic of the Future - Popdust ›
- Why Do We Need a "Cats" Movie? - Popdust ›