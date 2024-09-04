These days, the inception of many careers begins on social media. At first, there was YouTube, now there's TikTok. The video-based social media platform is where Sam Tompkins began posting clips of himself singing covers of popular songs. While many aren't successful, Sam Tompkins had a different story to tell.

His story truly starts with his cover of Bruno Mars' "Talking To The Moon," which sent viewers into a frenzy over Tompkins' captivating voice. From there, he collaborated with JNR CHOI to create a viral remix of the song...which would become the soundtrack for millions of TikTok's by users everywhere.









He's a mega-viral singer who has already proven that he's not letting this moment end. Sure, there's always the question of "what's next," but Tompkins seems to have the formula figured out. His vocal ability has gotten him here for a reason, and fans quickly recognized that his relatable lyrics and hard-hitting choruses are replay worthy.

But it's not just the fans who love Tompkins...who has received recognition from superstars like Elton John, Bebe Rexha, and Justin Bieber. There's something special woven into his silky smooth vocals that makes Sam Tompkins an obvious choice for the next star in the music industry.

His debut album, hi, my name is insecure, which was released on July 26, is a step inside Tompkins' soul. While many artists play it safe during the first submissions, it's clear that Sam had a different approach...and we're lucky he did.

The album itself is stunning: an aesthetically pleasing, sonically dynamic masterpiece that showcases his depth as an artist. A ballad-heavy, introspective piece of work with tracks like "lose it all", which was another hit among listeners and fans. Each song is riddled with emotion and ladened with instrumental backing that just contributes to the well-rounded tracks.

You can listen to hi, my name is insecure here:





He's one of the most exciting artists out there, and he deserves all the success he's receiving...and while he may make it look easy, we know it certainly is not.

We spoke with Sam Tompkins about his debut album, touring with The Kid LAROI, and much more! Check it out below:

Congratulations on your debut album, hi, my name is insecure! As your first official album, what was it like to create a full body of work?

Creating an album is difficult in hindsight as I’m sure you can imagine, but actually (at least for me), it felt really natural. I loved the writing process and recording and figuring it all out step by step. it was chaos and it was tricky at times, but it just felt right.



What is the main message behind your album? How does it represent you as an artist?

I guess the main message would be a problem shared is a problem halved. that’s kinda my mantra as a person and artist to be honest. Be vulnerable and you will find the challenges you’re faced with don’t feel as scary. Saying “hi my name is insecure” straight off the bat as the title for my introduction to the world as an artist just felt like the right thing to do. I am insecure and i will not be ashamed of that anymore. it’s natural… we all feel it.



While the album title is a bit self-explanatory, what does it mean to you? How did it feel right when making the single and the album?

I always compare it to 8 Mile. That rap battle at the end where Eminem's character basically just insults himself for the first verse using all of the negative things he knew his opponent was gonna use against him basically rendering the other guy useless. When i say i'm insecure and own that, i am essentially taking control and power over the situation.



You just went on tour with The Kid LAROI…what was your favorite part about touring live? Will we see a solo Sam Tompkins tour soon?

It was amazing. Honestly my favourite part was seeing one of my favourite artists doing his thing in the flesh. Yes! I am supporting Myles Smith across America in September and then doing my own tour in Europe and the uk in November!



Your “Talking To The Moon” cover went viral on TikTok. Can you tell us a little about that experience?

Honestly, it was just such a whirlwind. I was just bored one night and decided to make the video and it just changed my life in so many ways. Kinda crazy to experience that level of vitality, but it’s something I’m super proud of.



What are three words you’d use to describe this album?

"Honest", "Raw", "Rollercoaster"