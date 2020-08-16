2008 was a big year for music.

In the hip-hop world, Lil Wayne and Kanye West would both release career-defining albums, while releases from bands like Vampire Weekend, Cut Copy, Hot Chip, and M83 would put the soon-to-be indie heroes on the map. Radio pop would become saturated with Lady Gaga's The Fame and Beyonce's I Am...Sasha Fierce.

And then, somewhere at the intersection of it all, we were introduced to Santigold.